William Byron wins first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa

Series leader Elliott Sadler finished eighth in his 800th career start

William Byron won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday night at Iowa just one week after suffering a heartbreaking second-place finish to Denny Hamlin. The 19-year-old was a seven-time winner last year in the truck series and now sits third in the regular-season standings in addition to clinching a playoff spot.

"Last week was just exciting to be that close to a win," said Byron, who won the Truck race at Iowa in 2016. "It gave us a lot of momentum going into this week."

Christopher Bell dominated most of the race in the No. 20 car, but was taken out by Brennan Poole late in the race just before a green-flag pit stop. It was not a complete loss for Bell -- the young driver was able to win Stage 1 over Sam Hornish Jr.

Late in Stage 2, Bell rubbed fenders with Hornish, ending the No. 22's night.

"I felt like we were heading in the direction we needed," said Hornish, who'll return to Iowa Speedway with Team Penske next month. "This is not how we wanted it to go at all."

Brendan Gaughan used pit strategy to his advantage to win Stage 2, staying out as Bell and the other leaders went in for adjustments after a late caution. The stage victory was Gaughan's first of the season.

Series leader Elliott Sadler finished eighth after qualifying fourth and being sent to the back of the field for an adjustment in his 800th career start.

American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen results

  1. William Byron (first win)
  2. Ryan Sieg
  3. Tyler Reddick
  4. Ross Chastain
  5. Dakoda Armstrong
  6. Michael Annett
  7. Jeremy Clements
  8. Elliott Sadler
  9. Justin Allgaier
  10. Garrett Smithley
  11. Tommy Joe Martins
  12. Quin Houff
  13. JJ Yeley
  14. David Starr
  15. Dylan Lupton
  16. Christopher Bell
  17. BJ McLeod
  18. Joey Gase
  19. Ryan Reed
  20. Ben Kennedy
  21. Daniel Hemric
  22. Matt Tifft
  23. Brandon Jones
  24. Cole Custer
  25. Blake Koch
  26. Brendan Gaughan
  27. Brennan Poole
  28. Timmy Hill
  29. Ray Black Jr.
  30. Spencer Gallagher
  31. Kyle Benjamin
  32. Scott Lagasse Jr.
  33. Dexter Bean
  34. Ty Majeski
  35. Mike Harmon
  36. Harrison Rhodes
  37. Sam Hornish Jr.
  38. Carl Long
  39. Morgan Shepherd
  40. Jeff Green

2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Standings

POS

DRIVER

POINTS

BEHIND

RACE WINS

PLAYOFF POINTS

1

Elliott Sadler

502

LEADER

0

3

2

Justin Allgaier

477

-25

1

7

3

William Byron

445

-58

1

6

4

Daniel Hemric

356

-146

0

1

5

Ryan Reed

347

-155

1

5

6

Brennan Poole

336

-166

0

0

7

Cole Custer

322

-180

0

0

8

Darrell Wallace Jr.

321

-181

0

1

9

Matt Tifft

310

-192

0

0

10

Michael Annett

304

-198

0

0

Racing action continues on Sunday as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma for the first of two road races this season. Check out our picks and predictions as well as the latest odds for the 3pm ET race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

