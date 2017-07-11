Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams advances to semifinals and Twitter loves it

Williams defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to continue cruising at Wimbledon

Venus Williams is having an absolutely incredible run at Wimbledon. The 37-year-old star defeated her third straight opponent of 20 years old or younger Tuesday, and she did so in decisive fashion to reach the semifinals.

Williams took the quarterfinal match against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5. She has now won her past eight sets, her last loss coming to Wang Qiang in the Round of 64. Her run is historic, as the last player her age to make a run like this was Martina Navratilova in 1994. Navratilova lost in the final that year, but Williams is hoping for a different outcome.

Williams' road hasn't been easy, but she has shown serious fortitude throughout Wimbledon. She will now face the winner of crowd favorite Johanna Konta and world No. 2 Simona Halep and Twitter is loving it.

