World Series of Poker Main Event 2017: Final table, schedule, channel, links to streams
The World Series of Poker is nearing it's conclusion. Here's everything you need to know to watch the main event.
It's been 10 days of tension, but the final table of the 2017 World Series of Poker Main Event has been determined. Out of 7,221 participants, nine players remain. Headlining are Antoine Saout and Ben Lamb, who are both returning candidates. It's the first time in the modern era of poker that two players are returning to seats at the final table, with Saout and Lamb having participated before in 2009 and 2011, respectively.
Each player is looking to capture the title over the span of three days. There will be games played July 20-July 22. With the November Nine being removed from the schedule, this is the biggest opportunity of the season for the participants. Day 7 of the tournament saw a series of bustouts that set the final table, including the chip leader in Day 7 Christian Pham. It highlighted just how much luck is involved in making it to the final table, in addition to the ridiculous amount of skill that it takes to play at their level.
Participants, chip counts
- Scott Blumstein - $97,250,000
- John Hesp - $85,700,000
- Benjamin Pollak - $35,175,000
- Bryan Piccioli - $33,800,000
- Dan Ott - $26,475,000
- Damian Salas - $22,175,000
- Antoine Saout - $21,750,000
- Jack Sinclair - $20,200,000
- Ben Lamb - $18,050,000
Final table start times, channel, stream links
Final table Day 1
Date: Thursday, July 20
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN 2
Stream: Watch ESPN
Final table Day 2
Date: Friday, July 21
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Stream: Watch ESPN
Final table Day 3
Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Stream: Watch ESPN
-
Tour de France: Results, standings
Everything you need to know about the Tour de France following Wednesday's Stage 17
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Tara Lipinski
Jonah Keri's sitdown with gold medal- winning figure skater and broadcaster Tara Lipinski
-
CBS Sports to broadcast CrossFit Games
Need some motivation in your life? The single largest participatory sporting event in the world...
-
Tour rider shares gnarly photo of legs
As it turns out, the human body doesn't love biking over 1,000 miles in 18 days
-
Professional tag is here and it's sweet
World Chase Tag brings the playground in front of an audience
-
How to watch NASCAR Eldora Dirt Derby
Ty Dillon will be the lone Monster Energy Series representative for Wednesday night's Eldora...
Add a Comment