World's top drivers from NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1 to compete in unique race

Ever wonder who the fastest driver is, regardless of what vehicle is being driven?

Well wonder no more, because stars from Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, Le Mans, MotoGP and Rally X will compete for supremacy Sunday in the Race of Champions. The unique event will take place at Marlins Park in Miami and air live on the CBS Sports Network with coverage beginning at noon ET.

The race will feature 16 drivers from different disciplines, including Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch from NASCAR, Juan Pablo Montoya and Helio Castroneves from IndyCar, Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel from Formula 1 and action sports legend Travis Pastrana.

The drivers will compete in identical vehicles on a specially designed racetrack that creates a level playing field for all of the competitors.

Here's the full television schedule for the event Sunday:

12:30-1:30 a.m. ET: "Race Of Champions Highlight Show" -- Recapping the action from the head-to-head competition

12-2 p.m. ET: "Race Of Champions: America vs. The World - ROC Nations Cup"(LIVE)

9-10 p.m. ET: "Race Of Champions Highlight Show" (ENCORE)

10:30-11:30 p.m. ET: "Race Of Champions: America vs. The World - ROC Nations Cup Highlight Show" -- Recapping the action from the international team competition