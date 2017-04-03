WrestleMania 33 results: Brock Lesnar dominates Goldberg in thriller to win title

Brock Lesnar versus Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday had everything you wanted in a heavyweight wrestling match. It was intense, action-packed and shocking, as Goldberg looked to retain the Universal Championship.

And in the end, it was an unbelievable performance from Lesnar in a quick match that saw him snag the belt.

Just look at how it started -- with Goldberg visiting “Suplex City” before somehow getting up and spearing the living heck out of Lesnar not once, but three times in the matter of seconds, with the last one being simply bone-crunching.

The two went back and forth and it looked like either could win it, with Lesnar showing off some incredible agility to avoid another spear.

Lesnar then connected on this F5 and got the pin, and the belt.

#WrestleMania Con este F5, Brock Lesnar lograba vencer a Goldberg y ganar el Universal Championship 😨👏 pic.twitter.com/GSn560OvBD — WWE Para Todos (@wwe_people) April 3, 2017

Nuts. Lesnar reached the summit of WWE with 10 German suplexes.

What a match, and what a way to win it.