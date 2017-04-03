WrestleMania 33 results: Brock Lesnar dominates Goldberg in thriller to win title

Lesnar pulled off some wild moves to clinch the Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar versus Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday had everything you wanted in a heavyweight wrestling match. It was intense, action-packed and shocking, as Goldberg looked to retain the Universal Championship.

And in the end, it was an unbelievable performance from Lesnar in a quick match that saw him snag the belt.

Just look at how it started -- with Goldberg visiting “Suplex City” before somehow getting up and spearing the living heck out of Lesnar not once, but three times in the matter of seconds, with the last one being simply bone-crunching. 

The two went back and forth and it looked like either could win it, with Lesnar showing off some incredible agility to avoid another spear.

Lesnar then connected on this F5 and got the pin, and the belt. 

Nuts. Lesnar reached the summit of WWE with 10 German suplexes.

What a match, and what a way to win it. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories