WrestleMania 33 results: John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella after tag match win
Cena won twice on Sunday, first in the ring and then with his now-fiance
John Cena picked up more than a win on Sunday night at WrestleMania 33 -- he also locked up his future wife.
After Cena and Nikki Bella beat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match, Cena proposed to his girlfriend. Long rumored to be a possibility at WrestleMania, he popped the question after going down on one knee and showing off some serious bling.
What a heart-warming moment. This is a night to remember for all wrestling fans with what we have seen, but for these two? It’s the night their life changed forever as they took the next step.
