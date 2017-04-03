WrestleMania 33 results: John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella after tag match win

Cena won twice on Sunday, first in the ring and then with his now-fiance

John Cena picked up more than a win on Sunday night at WrestleMania 33 -- he also locked up his future wife.

After Cena and Nikki Bella beat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match, Cena proposed to his girlfriend. Long rumored to be a possibility at WrestleMania, he popped the question after going down on one knee and showing off some serious bling. 

What a heart-warming moment. This is a night to remember for all wrestling fans with what we have seen, but for these two? It’s the night their life changed forever as they took the next step.

