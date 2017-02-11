WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 predictions: Card, matches, past winners

Just two weeks after the Royal Rumble, WWE's 2017 edition of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view could shake everything up for the SmackDown Live brand on the Road to WrestleMania.

It is all set to go down Sunday at 8 p.m. ET live worldwide on the WWE Network. The Kickoff Show will begin one hour earlier at 7 p.m.

Before we here at CBS Sports get to our predictions for the event, let's take a look at the full Elimination Chamber card.

Elimination Chamber matches

Participants Title Stipulation John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi Women's Championship American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains Tag Team Championship Turmoil match Nikki Bella vs. Natalya Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler Handicap match Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins (Kickoff Show)

Elimination Chamber predictions

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins (Kickoff Show): Do you seriously care? Prediction: Hawkins wins, I guess.

Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler: This match even being booked in the first place is a dumbfounding move, and since there's no logical way to have it end without one side or the other being damaged, ultimately I think the finish is irrelevant. Prediction: Crews & Kalisto win via disqualification

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James: There's a chance that these two produce one of the best matches of the evening, and if its purpose is to further Lynch's journey to a title match at WrestleMania, then it has to be James going over here, likely with the help of her cohort. There will be plenty of opportunities for Lynch to get wins back on SmackDown. Prediction: Mickie James wins

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya: If the match is even held -- and I say that barring a backstage attack or something similar -- then it makes sense for Bella to get the win in what may be one of her final WWE matches. Apparently her surgically-repaired neck is causing problems and a break -- either temporary, extended or permanent -- is expected after WrestleMania 33. That should indicate a win here and loss at the big show. Prediction: Nikki Bella wins

Tag Team Championship (Turmoil Match) -- American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains: Another example of poor booking by WWE as three of these six tag teams have no business even being in the match. It would be nice to see WWE calm down The Ascension's gimmick and give them a legit push into the finals of this match, but ultimately I think it winds up as most expect -- Alpha vs. Usos for the titles. That's a great long-term feud, one that should reach its apex at WrestleMania, but it would do damage to Alpha to lose the belts so quickly. Don't be surprised if you see The Revival on SmackDown soon, perhaps on Sunday? Prediction: American Alpha retains the titles

Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi: Though Naomi's new entrance and ring gear has been a massive improvement, her character is not at any stage where giving her a title would do anyone good. Bliss, meanwhile, seems to be growing by the week and is in a solid place as a heel champion entering WrestleMania. Prediction: Alexa Bliss retains the title

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper: I could give you analysis or sarcasm here, so let's stick to the latter. Who is going to take this: the Royal Rumble winner or third wheel in a group that is presently splintering or broken up, depending on the week? I think you know the answer to that. Prediction: Randy Orton wins

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber) -- John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin: Ask most and it's a foregone conclusion that Wyatt wins his first title on Sunday, setting up a rematch of his No Mercy match with Orton at WrestleMania. And let's be honest: That sounds like a pretty good match, though probably one that will wind up fourth or fifth on the card. We know Ambrose, Miz and probably Corbin are not winning, so that immediately cuts the options down. Styles losing to Cena at Royal Rumble only to win the title back two weeks later is not that likely either.

Some have poo-poo'd the notion of renewing the Cena-Orton rivalry at WrestleMania, but I would welcome it. Either way, I think Orton gets involved in the match by appearing at the end and either helping Wyatt capture the title (before hitting him with the RKO) or turning on Wyatt with an RKO and allowing Cena to pick up the win. (He could also just RKO both, as he's wont to do, and let it get sorted out from there.) The latter option would crush Wyatt, who is presently being rebuilt by WWE as a featured player on SmackDown, so ultimately I think the former happens. The only question that remains is how Cena and Styles are then booked for WrestleMania because there's only one Dead Man to go around. Prediction: Bray Wyatt wins the title

Elimination Chamber previous winners

Shawn Michaels (2002), Triple H (2003, '05, '09), John Cena (2006, '10, '11), Bobby Lashley (2006), The Undertaker (2008), Edge (2009, '11), Chris Jericho (2010), CM Punk (2012), Daniel Bryan (2012), Jack Swagger (2013), Randy Orton (2014), The New Day (2015), Ryback (2015)

There have been eight successful title defenses in 18 Elimination Chamber matches.