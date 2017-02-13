WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 results: Bray Wyatt wins title, takes out Cena, Styles

The 2017 Elimination Chamber did not disappoint with two massive title changes on the Road to WrestleMania 33, including a new king and queen atop the SmackDown Live roster as Bray Wyatt captured the WWE championship and Naomi won the women's championship on Sunday evening in Phoenix.

WWE ensured Wyatt's first title win was no fluke, allowing him to hit his Sister Abagail finisher on both John Cena and AJ Styles, pinning the men consecutively on his way to victory. There was no interference in the match as some expected, and Wyatt was build to look as strong as ever by winning the championship legitimately over the last two men to hold the belt.

As such, Wyatt's win marked the 11th time in 19 Elimination Chamber matches that the champion(s) was unable to defend his title. He will move on to face Randy Orton, winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble and his Wyatt Family stablemate, at WrestleMania 33, though there are seven weeks to go until the event and that match could transform in some way.

Just one bout earlier, Naomi captured the first championship of her career by defeating Alexa Bliss in the co-main event. Like Wyatt, the Orlando, Florida, native has been on the main roster since 2012 but never held a singles belt until Sunday night.

Though most expected Wyatt to win the Elimination Chamber, Naomi's victory was a pleasant surprise and brings added intrigue to the women's division down the stretch.

Check out full results from every match at Elimination Chamber below.

Elimination Chamber results

Mojo Rawley def. Kurt Hawkins via pinfall (Kickoff Show): Nothing to write home about here, though Rawley was given two separate spots in which to shine during the match. What's confusing here is WWE's decision to bring back Hawkins, promote his return for weeks with vignettes and then hand him an awful gimmick with no shot of succeeding ... plus have him lose on a pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch def. Mickie James via pinfall: James absolutely dominated Lynch for much of the match, working on Lynch's left arm throughout and hitting a Mick Kick that may have resulted in a fall had Lynch not been positioned under the ropes. That miscue gave Lynch an opening to turn the tables, and she did just that by reversing a James roll-up into one of her own for the 1-2-3.

Apollo Crews & Kalisto def. Dolph Ziggler via pinfall: What was supposed to be a 2-on-1 handicap match with Crews and Kalisto teaming up became a singles match after Ziggler attacked Kalisto during his entrance and threw him into the big screen atop the ramp. As Ziggler took the upper hand in the ring, Kalisto began limping down to the squared circle, distracting Ziggler and giving Crews an opening to hit an insiguri. Kalisto was able to make the tag and get in some offense before Crews hit a spin-out powerbomb for the victory. Ziggler attacked Kalisto after the match at ringside and then placed Crews' ankle inside a chair in the ring and crushing it twice. Ziggler got some good heel heat coming out of the match, which was the point of the whole thing in the first place.

Tag Team Championship (Turmoil Match) -- American Alpha (c) def. The Ascension via pinfall to retain the titles: Rhyno hit the Gore for an easy opening pinfall in the match, which consists of teams continuously entering and being eliminated until there is one left standing. Heath Slater got a bump with the next fall as he eliminated The Vaudevillains following a DDT. The tone of the match changed quickly once The Usos entered as they easily dispatched of Slater with a superkick in a show of experience and dominance. American Alpha entered next, and The Usos met them at the ramp to get the action going quickly. Once back in the ring, AA hit simultaneous suplexes to take the upper hand.

The Usos looked like they might eliminate AA, but Chad Gable scored a fantastic surprise roll-up for a three count. Rather than take the loss and head to the back, The Usos attacked AA after their elimination, throwing Gable into the steel steps and hitting Jason Jordan with a frog splash inside the ring, leaving the champions down and out as The Ascension hit the ring.

The Ascension immediately hit Fall of Man on Jordan, but Gable broke it up before getting thrown out of the ring. Jordan kicked out of another pin attempt and immediately suplexed Viktor before finding a way to get to Gable for the tag. With Konnor recovering outside the ring, AA quickly hit the Grand Amplitude on Viktor for the 1-2-3. By putting AA at such a disadvantage and still allowing it to win, WWE did a great job building credibility for the young champions.

Order of entry (elimination): Heath Slater & Rhyno (3), Breezango (1), The Vaudevillains (2), The Usos (4), American Alpha [c] (not eliminated), The Ascension (5)

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya ruled a no contest via double countout: A solid, even rivalry match between two of the most experienced women on the WWE roster. The moment of the match came as Nikki reversed a Sharpshooter into the STF submission used by her boyfriend, John Cena, though Natalya was able to break the hold. The two immediately continued the fight outside the ring with Nikki running to stop a count out and Natalya catching her from behind before she could reenter the ring. Natalya attacked Nikki after that, but after the two were separated, Nikki chased Natalya up the entrance ramp and hit her with a powerful spear.

Following the match below, Natalya attacked Nikki backstage and the two had to be separated by referees. Among the casualties was Maryse, who was wearing all black only to be covered in powder as something was spilled on her.

Randy Orton def. Luke Harper via pinfall: There was never much question who would win this match but rather how it would get to the inevitable conclusion. Orton had the upper hand on Harper throughout the first half of the match, so much so that he actually climbed to the top rope for his signature pose not once but twice. Haprer got in some good offense in the latter stages of the match, earning two close pinfalls following consecutive superkicks and a sit-down powerbomb. Just as he was setting Orton up for a massive clothesline, Orton recovered and caught Harper with an RKO outta nowhere to pick up the expected victory. With WWE desperately needing to develop new legitimate singles stars on SmackDown, shopefully this is an opportunity for Harper to get a real push with his own unique gimmick going forward. Otherwise, a great match and good showing by the big man will be a complete waste.

Women's Championship -- Naomi def. Alexa Bliss (c) via pinfall to win the title: The action was fast and furious in this one with it looking for most of the match like Bliss would retain her belt. Naomi hit two splendid springboard split-leg moonsaults -- blocking a splash by Bliss in between -- to pin the champion and capture a belt for the first time in her career. Following the match, Naomi was showered with chants of, "You deserve it!" by the crowd and explained how thrilled she was to be taking the title into her hometown of Orlando, Florida, for WrestleMania 33. It was a special and somewhat unexpected moment, one that Naomi, yes, completely deserved after years of grinding it out in the women's division.

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber) -- Bray Wyatt def. AJ Styles via pinfall to win the title: WWE made some changes to the chamber, namely adding more cameras and putting a flat black mat on the platform around the ring as opposed the classic metal grating. John Cena and AJ Styles kicked things off with a mini version of their tremendous match from Royal Rumble. Cena hitting a sunset flip powerbomb was an early highlight, but Dean Ambrose brought a new energy to the proceedings when he entered, cleaned house and hit Cena with a flying elbow from the top of his pod. Cena followed that with a super German suplex, putting all three men on the mat.

The spots were plentiful after Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin entered, too, especially Styles knocking Cena from atop the chamber followed by a combination powerbomb and superplex between Ambrose, Wyatt and Styles. Corbin hit Styles and Cena consecutively with End of Days but was unable to put together a pinning attempt for either. He was soon the last man standing after pushing Ambrose butt-first off the top rope into the cage portion of the chamber. It was at that point that The Miz's number was called, but Miz's tentativeness distracted Corbin and allowed Ambrose to get a roll-up 1-2-3 for the first elimination. Corbin attacked Ambrose after the fact, throwing him through a pod and continuing the assault with an End of Days in the ring; as one would expect, The Miz jumped at the opportunity to pin and eliminate Ambrose.

The Miz took advantage of his wounded competitors with plenty of offense, even hitting a Skull-Crushing Finale on Wyatt on the platform; however, Cena caught him with an Attitude Adjustment inside the ring for the third elimination of the match. Cena followed with an AA on Wyatt and traded finishers with Styles for a pair of two counts. He then climbed atop a pod and splashed Styles and Wyatt leaving all three motionless in the ring. Wyatt somehow capitalized, reversing an AA into Sister Abagail to pin Cena and guarantee a new champion for the 11th time in 19 Elimination Chamber matches.

Wyatt displayed more energy than Styles in the final stages of the match, which makes sense as Styles began the bout and Wyatt was the fourth entrant. Styles was able to hit a springboard 450 splash, but Wyatt caught him in mid-air as Styles was attempting a Phenomenal Forearm and instead hit Sister Abagail to win the match and win his first heavyweight title in WWE.

Order of entry (elimination): John Cena [c] (4), AJ Styles (5), Dean Ambrose (2), Bray Wyatt (not eliminated), Baron Corbin (1), The Miz (3)

Elimination Chamber previous winners

Shawn Michaels (2002), Triple H (2003, '05, '09), John Cena (2006, '10, '11), Bobby Lashley (2006), The Undertaker (2008), Edge (2009, '11), Chris Jericho (2010), CM Punk (2012), Daniel Bryan (2012), Jack Swagger (2013), Randy Orton (2014), The New Day (2015), Ryback (2015)