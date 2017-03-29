WWE fans on Twitter mad women's match got moved to WrestleMania kickoff show

It has been a long time coming, but WWE over the last two years has finally embraced women’s wrestling, pulling the slightly-offensive “divas” title used to describe its female performers and moving to a more athletic product in the ring with young women groomed for the business through the company’s NXT developmental brand.

But if you ask many WWE fans on Twitter, the company has just reduced its two steps forward by taking one back, moving one of three matches featuring women off the four-hour main card of WrestleMania 33 and onto the two-hour kickoff show . Particularly annoying them is the fact that WWE has added a Pitbull concert to the main show, which will likely take up as much if not more time than the match.

The match in question features Alexa Bliss, the SmackDown women’s champion, defending her title against an ambiguous cast of “every available woman on the SmackDown roster.” The bout suffered from a poor build and lack of general fan interest despite the quality of the female performers participating in the match.

It was also an example of WWE trying to force as many wrestlers on possible onto its WrestleMania card, making a convoluted multi-woman match as opposed to a simple one-on-one showdown between two tremendous athletes. Some believe it is the same mistake the company made with the Raw women’s title match, which has Bayley defending against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4Way elimination showdown.

The third match on the card featuring women is a mixed tag team match with a romantic angle featuring John Cena and real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella against The Miz and real-life wife Maryse.

This is actually the second time WWE has moved a SmackDown women’s match off the main card of a big show as it did the same with an eight-woman tag team match at this year’s Royal Rumble.

But enough breaking down the WrestleMania 33 card. Here’s what the fans had to say in their own words about this move by WWE.

#GiveSDWomenAChance When you help carry your whole brand, but your division is moved to the pre-show because music performances need 15 mins pic.twitter.com/tt1Js3QW6H — smo jo (@maxbushell) March 28, 2017

So there's time for a 20 minute concert on the main show, but SD's women have to be on the preshow...shame wwe shame #GiveSDWomenAChance — Danielle (@elleinaD_01) March 28, 2017

I'm actually interested in the #SDWomenstitle match&the only thing I'll b doin during Pitbull is prayin that its over #GiveSDWomenAChance — John Armstrong (@rh1210) March 28, 2017

So @wwe y'all make room for Pitbull , Flo-rida , and Al Roker but not Alexa bliss , Becky lynch and others



JOKE



#GiveSDWomenAChance — NWO WOLFPACK (@NWOWolfpack1) March 28, 2017

#GiveSDWomenAChance they have been consistently better as a whole than the Raw women, yet they are getting treated like dust. — ️️ (@sashasalexa) March 28, 2017

People have a right to be upset that the women got bumped to the kick off show. It's WRESTLEmania.#GiveSDWomenAChance — D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) March 28, 2017

If Sasha or Charlotte were on SD they wouldn't be on the pre show. World doesn't evolve around the RAW women's division #GiveSDWomenAChance — Dave Trainor (@Dirrty_Dave) March 28, 2017