WWE Fastlane 2017 matches, card, predictions, lineup, location, date and time

With WrestleMania 33 coming up in a few weeks, Fastlane on Sunday could provide a major momentum shift for WWE in the lead up to its biggest show of the year.

It is all set to go down on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET live worldwide on the WWE Network. The kickoff show will begin one hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET.

Before we here at CBS Sports get to our predictions for the event, let’s take a look at the full WWE Fastlane card.

WWE Fastlane matches

Participants Title / Match Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg Universal Championship Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Women’s Championship Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher Cruiserweight Championship Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs.

Enzo Amore & Big Cass Tag Team Championship Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs.

The Brian Kendrick & Noam Darr Kickoff Show

WWE Fastlane predictions

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax: Considering Jax has been dominating Banks as of late, it makes sense for the former champion to get back in the win column here. That could lead Jax to take out Banks as revenge during the women’s title match later in the show, which could ultimately help set up the Fatal 4Way women’s title match I expect at WrestleMania 33. Pick: Sasha Banks wins

Tag Team Championship -- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass: WWE has done an adequate job rebuilding Gallows and Anderson after hanging them with an awful comedy gimmick as The Club came to an end. Considering Enzo and Cass have never held a tag team title in WWE or NXT, it would be a bit confusing to give them a win here as the moment can be built up much greater down the line. Perhaps they can capture the titles at WrestleMania, where the big-time faces could elicit a huge pop from the crowd in Orlando, Florida, where they first gained popularity with NXT. Pick: Gallows & Anderson retain the titles

Cruiserweight Championship -- Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher: Neville has been fantastic as a dominant heel in his return to WWE from injury. Though others are enjoying the cruiserweight division, for me, he’s the only entertaining part of it right now. WWE is not booking him to drop the belt to Gallagher. Pick: Neville retains the title

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn: In what has a chance to be the match of the night, Joe and Zayn should put on a show. Not only are the two quite familiar with each other, their clashing styles will most likely produce an exciting match. Considering Joe was just introduced to WWE and is currently involved in a major storyline with Seth Rollins and Triple H, it makes more sense for him to go over here. Pick: Samoa Joe wins

Women’s Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Longtime readers know how frustrating I find WWE’s decision to have the women’s title chance hands so frequently. The championship has changed hands five times in as many months and could have nine different reigns inside a year entering WrestleMania if Charlotte wins on Sunday. I was utterly confused with WWE choosing to let Bayley win the title on Raw, particularly considering her taking the belt at WrestleMania would have been an incredible moment akin to Daniel Bryan winning the world heavyweight title at the big show a couple years ago. WWE should still want that moment, and unless they plan to have Banks turn and beat Bayley (which I doubt considering the dearth of faces on Raw), that would mean Charlotte extending her pay-per-view winning streak to 17 matches with the title on the line. Pick: Charlotte Flair wins the title

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman: There are three ways this can play out. (1) Strowman’s entire build was to feed him to Reigns, who would gain additional dominant credibility with a win and move on to WrestleMania against The Undertaker. (2) Reigns becomes Strowman’s latest victim, jolting the big man’s feasibility as a Taker opponent exponentially entering ‘Mania. (3) The fight gets absolutely out of control, ending in some form of a draw with them facing each other again at WrestleMania under a stipulation or special match, such as Hell in the Cell. There are some unsubstantiated rumors surrounding the Dead Man’s health at this point, but I just don’t see WWE repeating Reigns and Strowman at the show. Pick: Roman Reigns wins

Universal Championship -- Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg: It’s quite clear that WWE has Chris Jericho in mind as Owens’ opponent at WrestleMania. The question is how they get to that point. Owens could win Sunday, perhaps with some interference from Brock Lesnar, and face Jericho for the universal title at ‘Mania with Jericho perhaps dropping the United States title at some point. What seems more likely, though, is Owens falling to Goldberg, who would go on to defend the belt against Lesnar in a mega match. Whether Jericho played a role in Owens’ loss is irrelevant, but it would advance the rivalry. Falling to Goldberg also gives Owens a built-in excuse, and assuming Lesnar beats Goldberg next month, it would also give him a break from the title and an opportunity to come back and win it on his own without Triple H’s help. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will both need a top heel opponent soon, and Owens can fit that bill. Pick: Goldberg wins the title