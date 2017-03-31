WWE Hall of Fame 2017 list of inductees, start time, watch live stream

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two nights before WrestleMania 33, some of the greatest performers in professional wrestling history will be honored at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, live from the Amway Center.

Kurt Angle leads the class of six inductees with former Rutgers football player Eric Legrand also being honored on the show with this year’s Warrior Award.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the WWE Hall of Fame, which begins at 7 p.m. with a red carpet ceremony prior to the show starting at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Hall of Fame 2017 list of inductees

Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)

WWE’s 10th triple crown champion and fifth“grand slam” champion, winning six heavyweight titles as well as the intercontinental, United States, European, hardcore and tag team championships once each

Diamond Dallas Page (inducted by Eric Bischoff)

Three-time WCW champion

Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)

Inducted posthumously, legendary performer who once appeared on WWE Raw and WCW Nitro on the same night in 1997

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (inducted by Jim Cornette)

Nearly four decades in the business, dozens of tag team titles spanning more than 15 organizations, 11th group to be indcuted

Beth Phoenix (inducted by Natalya)

Four-time champion in WWE

Teddy Long (inducted by Ron Simmons, John Bradshaw Layfield)

Three decades in the business as a referee, manager and general manager of SmackDown

Watch WWE Hall of Fame 2017 live

Red carpet: 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network

WWE Hall of Fame: 8 p.m. ET on WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android