WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando card, matches, rumors, date, start time
WWE's superstars of tomorrow compete in a fun-filled match card that could rival WrestleMania 33
Just one night before WrestleMania 33, WWE’s developmental promotion will put forth its biggest show of the year live from its base of operation. NXT TakeOver: Orlando will feature the brand’s top stars competing in matches that -- at least from a technical standpoint -- have a great chance in surpassing many of those taking place the following evening.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando will kick off live on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET from the Amway Center. The show will include three title matches that are sure to get the WWE Universe amp’d up for WrestleMania.
Check out the entire match card below along with plenty of additional information for the show. Be sure to stay with CBS Sports the entire week as we go in-depth on WrestleMania 33 live from Orlando.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando card, matches
|Competitors
|Title / Stipulation
Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
Women’s Championship
The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY vs. The Revival
Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat Elimination)
Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black*
* Black will be making his NXT debut.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando rumors
- Nakamura may not be long for NXT with a main roster call-up coming sooner than later. The question is whether it happens after WrestleMania 33 or perhaps SummerSlam.
- Asuka’s run has been tremendous and impressive, but Moon has been built up as her heir apparent. Is this when the Empress of Tomorrow’s reign comes to an end?
- The elimination match is a nice stipulation but actually makes it easier for AoP to retain.
- Despite consistent build-up over the last few weeks, there is no match continuing the SAnitY vs. Tye Dillinger feud on the card. We could see a mixed eight-person tag team match with Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot, perhaps a strange lumberjack match or a stipulation match with Dillinger and Eric Young squaring off one last time.
