WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando card, matches, start time, date, rumors
WWE's superstars of tomorrow compete Saturday in a great match card that could rival WrestleMania 33
Just one night before WrestleMania 33, WWE’s developmental promotion NXT will put forth its biggest show of the year live from its base of operation. NXT TakeOver: Orlando will feature the brand’s top stars competing in matches that have a great chance in surpassing many of those taking place the following evening.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando will kick off live on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET from the Amway Center. The two-hour show will include three title matches that are sure to get the WWE Universe amp’d up for WrestleMania.
Check out the match card below along with plenty of additional information for the show. Be sure to stay with CBS Sports the entire week as we go in-depth on WrestleMania 33 live from Orlando.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando card, matches
|Competitors
|Title / Stipulation
Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
Women’s Championship
The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY vs. The Revival
Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat Elimination)
Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black*
|Sanity vs. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose, Ruby Riot
* Black will be making his NXT debut.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando rumors
- Nakamura may not be long for NXT with a main roster call-up coming sooner than later. The question is whether it happens after WrestleMania 33 or perhaps SummerSlam.
- Asuka’s run has been tremendous and impressive, but Moon has been built up as her heir apparent. Is this when the Empress of Tomorrow’s reign comes to an end?
- The elimination match is a nice stipulation but actually makes it easier for AoP to retain.
