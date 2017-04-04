WWE Raw results: Finn Balor returns, roster changes coming after WrestleMania 33

Ask most fans and there is only one show each year that truly rivals WrestleMania: The Raw that follows it on Monday night.

This year’s show following WrestleMania 33 opened hot with some heel heat for Roman Reigns, The Hardy Boyz defending their newly-won tag team titles, Kurt Angle being named general manager, the debut of The Revival, and the return of Finn Balor, but it still ultimately lacked standout moments that would make it an episode of Raw to truly remember.

In fact, chairman Vince McMahon’s announcement of a “Superstar Shake-Up” at next week’s Raw may wind up creating more highlights and breaking news.

Check out CBS Sports’ recap and review of Monday Night Raw below.

Cold open: WWE kicked off Raw with a montage of the WrestleMania 33 main event and then allowed the Orlando crowd to chant “Un-der-ta-ker” -- which was eventually alternated with chants of “Roman sucks” -- for nearly three full minutes before Reigns’ music hit. As Reigns walked to the ring to a chorus of boos, lead announcer Michael Cole played up that Sunday may have been Taker’s last match but still left some doubt. He did, however, utter this line: “We say goodbye to, in my mind, the greatest performer in the history of WWE.”

In the ring -- Roman Reigns: Before Reigns could even speak, the capacity crowd continued booing and loudly chanted “F--- you, Roman.” It then shifted to, “Delete,” “You suck,” “Asshole,” “Roman sucks,” “Shut the f--- up” and “Go away” all without Reigns saying a word. In fact, every time he lifted the microphone, the crowd booed loudly, so he responded by standing silently and dropping it by his side, claiming he had the crowd in the palm of his hand. When he finally spoke, he only said five words, “This is my yard now,” before being booed back to the locker room.

Fantastic start to Raw with Reigns getting heel heat in addition to the normal boos from his haters. Looking forward to seeing whether this is a true heel turn, but WWE selling out for the positive Undertaker and negative Reigns chants was a tremendous way to open the program.

Tag Team Championship -- The Hardy Boyz (c) def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson via pinfall to retain the titles: The proper first match for the show, particularly as Gallows and Anderson lost their titles in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match less than 24 hours ago. Gallows and Anderson put up a major fight, but Jeff and Matt Hardy each hit a Twist of Fate on Gallows before Jeff nailed a Swanton Bomb and Matt covered for the pinfall. Jeff played along with the “Delete” chant for about two seconds after the match, but neither said a word or looked to be in their Broken characters -- well, outside of Matt’s hair.

Neville def. Mustafa Ali via submission: Ali got in some incredibly impressive action, including a springboard spanish fly, reverse hurricanrana and a satellite DDT. Unfortunately for Ali, he missed an inverted 450, giving the Neville the upper hand. Neville, who played off the crowd ignoring most of the match, passed on the Red Arrow and instead locked in the Rings of Saturn for the win. The crowd in attendance was hypnotized by a beach ball being passed around the arena, and Cole recognized the beach balls live on air as the crowd chanted “Beach ball mania.”

Some hot matches to begin the show as the Hardyz rightfully retained and Ali provided one of the most impressive efforts since the start of the cruiserweight division. Not going to criticize the Raw after WrestleMania crowd, but boy did they pick the wrong match to be completely distracted by, particularly for a beach ball.

In the ring -- Vince McMahon: Stepping out of a limousine before the commercial break, Vinny Mack made his way to the ring with the crowd singing along to his “No chance in hell” theme. The crowd then chanted “Roman sucks” as if it finally had the chance to speak directly to McMahon. He went on to thank the crowd “for being the most passionate fans in the entire world.” McMahon announced that there would be a “Superstar Shake-up” of the WWE roster next Monday, April 10. No additional context was provided.

He next announced that his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who took a bump through a table at WrestleMania, would be out of action for some time and criticized the fans for being disrespectful, cruel and blood-thirsty when they cheered her injury. With Stephanie out and general manager Mick Foley having been fired a few weeks ago, McMahon said his new GM was just inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame. Teddy Long’s music hit and Long hit the stage, making McMahon angry as he had to inform Long he was not the choice -- it is Kurt Angle.

In the ring -- Kurt Angle: “I only have one thing to say: It’s great to be back on Monday Night Raw! Oh, it’s true -- it’s damn true!”

It’s always great to see Vince McMahon on WWE television, and he did a fine job announcing Angle as GM. He was less clear about what sounds like the second WWE Draft but will apparently be something else, so we’ll still wait for more information there.

The Revival def. The New Day via pinfall: Making their WWE main roster debut, The Revival received a huge pop from the crowd. New Day issued an open challenge ahead of the match that the former NXT tag team champions answered. With Big E getting eliminated outside the ring, The Revival teamed up to hit the Shatter Machine on Xavier Woods for the win. After the match, The Revival pulled Kofi Kingston into the ring and went after his ankle, seemingly injuring it severely.

Backstage -- Kurt Angle, Enzo Amore and Big Cass: Enzo recited his team’s signature lines one by one as Angle responded to each one individually, joking he was doing pretty good considering he just got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Angle eventually granted Enzo and Cass a No. 1 contender’s match with Sheamus and Cesaro and joked, “That’s not how you spell ‘soft’” to “S-W-A-F-T.”

Personally think The Revival would be a better fit for SmackDown Live but glad to see the main roster call-up either way. It was a good start for the duo with them going over The New Day clean and showcasing their ruthlessness. The Angle segment back stage was also incredibly entertaining and a good way to reintroduce Angle as a somewhat comedic figure while letting Enzo and Cass do something other than scream into a microphone.

Bayley, Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke def. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Emma via pinfall: After her false-start return as Emmalina, it was Emma’s first match back in WWE in seemingly forever. Banks got the hot tag and cleared the ring, eventually going one-on-one with Charlotte. About to be hit with Natural Selection, Banks reversed the maneuver and locked Flair in the Banks Statement for the victory. After the match, Charlotte started pushing around Emma and Jax, who was having none of it and demolished her in the middle of the ring.

Backstage -- Kurt Angle, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal: Explaining to Angle that he had a great relationship with Foley, Zayn said he hopes to cultivate one with the new GM. Angle said Zayn had all of the three Is -- intensity, integrity and intelligence -- and then rolled his eyes as Zayn continued to be a brown-noser. Mahal interrupted claiming he should have won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, so Angle set up a match between the two.

In the ring -- Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman: In a fantastic start to a promo, Heyman read off a bedtime story. He then said, with Goldberg dispatched, that Lesnar needed new challengers. Heyman teased Seth Rollins, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and both Hardys as options before saying Lesnar is “the disruptor of the status quo” and that the only appropriate opponent would be the other to beat The Undertaker in his 23-2 WrestleMania record. The crowd disagreed and started chanting, “We want [Finn] Balor.” Heyman said Lesnar authorized him to challenge Reigns tonight on Raw for the title; instead, Braun Strowman’s music hit and he stood face-to-face with Lesnar. “I see Roman Reigns has your attention,” Strowman said before pushing Lesnar. “When I’m finished with Roman Reigns, maybe I’ll have yours. Because, Brock Lesnar, you damn sure got my attention.” Lesnar immediately laid his title in the middle of the ring, daring Strowman to walk over it. He retreated instead.

It makes little sense why Reigns would not jump at the opportunity to face Lesnar on Raw, nor why Strowman believes he deserves a rematch with Reigns for the chance to face Lesnar. A strong promo by Heyman was basically wasted.

Backstage -- Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins: Y2J played off the “beach ball mania” chant from earlier in the show, referred to the “friends of Jericho” in multiple languages and endlessly entertained the crowd despite not being in the ring. Jericho said he wanted another shot at Kevin Owens considering only the tip of Owens’ finger saved him from not being defeated at WrestleMania 33. “Do you know what happens, tip of Kevin Owens’ finger? You know what happens when you help Kevin Owens beat Chris Jericho at WrestleMania? Tip of Kevin Owens’ finger, you just made the list!” Owens -- joined by Samoa Joe -- attacked Jericho immediately after this with Owens powerbombing him through a table covered in wires. After the commercial break, Angle appeared out of his office and told Rollins that Jericho was no longer able to compete in their tag team match tonight but assured him that he would find a suitable replacement.

Solid injury angle for Jericho, though one would think it would’ve been more drastic than a powerbomb through a normal table. Also sounds like a great opportunity for a Balor return in the main event.

No. 1 Contender’s Match -- Sheamus & Cesaro def. Enzo Amore & Big Cass via pinfall: Just as Enzo and Cass were setting up the Bada Boom Shakalaka, Sheamus ran in with a Brogue Kick to knock Cass out of the ring; he then threw Enzo off the top rope into Cesaro, who hit a strong European uppercut and earned the 1-2-3. Sheamus & Cesaro will presumably face The Hardy Boyz for the titles at Payback on April 30.

Sami Zayn def. Jinder Mahal via pinfall: Mahal attacked Zayn outside the ring before the bell to take the early advantage, but Zayn’s Helluva Kick did Mahal in.

Seth Rollins & Finn Balor def. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe via pinfall: Balor made his return with plain black trunks and no red in his entrance video as the crowd popped huge. With him joining the fray, the match consisted of four former NXT champions (out of 10 total). Balor got two hot tags and looked to be control after hitting a Slingblade on Owens until Joe interfered. Rollins knocked out Joe with a knee (selling the injury), Owens put Rollins down with a superkick, and Balor took out Owens with a horizontal dropkick before nailing a Coup de Grace for the victory.

It was great to see Balor return, but it was not ultimately a surprise for most. The match was fine, and it is certainly notable that it featured four former NXT champions, but the main event did not set anything up for the four participants going forward. That coupled with ambiguity for Reigns, Lesnar and (I guess) Strowman left a lot of questions after Monday night.