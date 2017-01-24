WWE Raw results: Goldberg bleeds, Seth Rollins out of Royal Rumble match

The Raw before a big WWE pay-per-view usually includes a twist or two, and Monday night was no different with a massive showdown to close the show and Seth Rollins losing his spot in the Royal Rumble match within the first hour of the program.

Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon put Rollins' spot in the match up for grabs in a match with Sami Zayn, and though Rollins looked to have the victory in hand, it would not be that easy. Instead, after hitting Zayn with the Pedigree on the ring apron, Rollins was distracted as Triple H's music hit. When Triple H never appeared, Rollins turned around to cover Zayn but was instead rolled up in a small package for a 1-2-3.

While Monday night's result takes one of the most popular superstars in the company out of one of its premier matches just six days before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, it does advance a major storyline of Rollins once again being screwed over by Triple H and his wife. It began with Triple H interfering in a universal title match on behalf of Kevin Owens, who has yet to relinquish the belt, and has continued with Rollins being denied opportunities to claim the title.

This latest development truly puts a WrestleMania 33 match between Rollins and Triple H into motion, and it could get another boost on Sunday at the Royal Rumble should Rollins somehow interfere in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match. There's still a ways to go from here -- nearly three months, in fact -- so prepare for more twists and turns on the Road to WrestleMania.

Check out the rest of the results from Monday night -- including a Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker confrontation -- and hit us back here at CBSSports.com on Sunday for live coverage of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Raw results

Raw opened with a confrontation between Roman Reigns, universal champion Kevin Owens and United States champion Chris Jericho. The result was a rematch between Jericho and Reigns for the U.S. title later in the show.

Luke Gallows def. Cesaro via pinfall: With the two teams they represent squaring off at the Royal Rumble for the tag team titles (on the kickoff show in a match with two referees), a singles match here was not a surprise and included interference, as one would expect.

A promo package aired featuring Bayley being interviewed by Corey Graves about her match with women's champion Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble. It played up the typical storyline of Bayley being an underdog who grew up wanting nothing more than to hold the women's title. Flair is 15-0 in pay-per-view title defenses.

Sami Zayn def. Seth Rollins via pinfall (Royal Rumble spot on the line): A somewhat-surprising finish but certainly an intriguing one, as mentioned above. The match itself threw some importance into the Royal Rumble as both men were fighting for a spot, and it gave some additional credibility to Zayn for not only going blow-for-blow with Rollins but pulling out the win.

Mustafa Ali, TJ Perkins, Jack Gallagher def. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak via pinfall: Ali hit Gulak with a reverse 450 -- an impressive move -- to clinch the victory.

Braun Strowman, Titus O'Neil, Rusev, Jinder Mahal def. Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Kofi Kingston, Big E via pinfall: There was plenty of jawing before the match, but once the action began, it was your standard eight-man tag fare. Since Strowman was in the match, it was quite obvious he would get the pinfall, especially with Amore in there to do the job as always.

Big Show, looking quite slim, made his return at the end of the match. He made a beeline for the ring and stood toe-to-toe with Strowman, staring him down until the up-and-coming superstar left the ring.

Roman Reigns def. Chris Jericho (c) via disqualification (United States Championship): Owens began the match sitting in on commentary, but once it looked like Jericho was on his way to losing, he ran down to the ring and interfered for the DQ. Owens and Jericho double-teamed Reigns and shoved him into the shark cage, which had been lowered to the ring. Fortunately for Reigns, they did not lock the cage; he fought his way out and locked Owens inside. Owens soon ascended to the rafters as Reigns took out Jericho.

After returning from commercial break, Owens was informed that his universal title match with Reigns at the Royal Rumble would be fought under no disqualification rules. As previously announced, Jericho will be trapped in the shark cage above the ring during the match.

The second half of Graves' women's championship match interview aired. Flair stuck to her normal routine of not being shy about the silver spoon she received into the industry and let it be known that she will continue to reign as the best wrestler -- male or female -- in the company.

Nia Jax def. Ray Lyn via pinfall: The squash match lasted 30 seconds. Jax taunted Sasha Banks, whom she knocked out of competition, afterward. Banks hobbled to the ring after that, hit Jax with her single crutch multiple times and wound up taking down the woman three-times her size despite being on one leg.

WWE aired another "Makeover of Emma to Emmalina" vignette, which has been "coming soon" for about three months now. It's quite obvious she will make her reintroduction after the Royal Rumble, but WWE has done an awful job with a new character that is sure to completely fall flat once it appears.

Rich Swann (c) def. Noam Dar pinfall: Swann's cruiserweight championship was not up for grabs in the match. It would have made no sense for Swann to lose with a title match coming up Sunday. Swann called Neville, his challenger at the Royal Rumble, out to the ring and attacked him briefly after Neville feigned like he would enter the squared circle.

No one even had to touch Goldberg for him to bleed Monday. Twitter/WWE

Goldberg hit the ring to close out the show and give one last promo for the Royal Rumble. He had a cut on his head from the second he stepped out of the locker room -- Goldberg famously bangs his head on the door prior to leaving his dressing room -- and immediately started stumbling over his words once he entered the ring before composing himself. "I will stop at nothing to get that WWE universal championship," he said. "If that means I have to Spear and Jackhammer 29 other guys on Sunday, that's what I'll do."

Right after that statement, Paul Heyman interrupted him and hyped up the show before introducing Brock Lesnar, who made a surprise appearance after many thought his last promo appearance was on last week's Raw. Once Heyman stopped speaking, Goldberg challenged Lesnar to come to the ring, which he did. Just as that happened, The Undertaker's music hit, and suddenly the three men were staring at each other with Taker's music playing as Raw went off the air.