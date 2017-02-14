WWE Raw results: Owens turns on Jericho, Bayley shocks Charlotte for women's title

The Road to WrestleMania includes plenty of twists and turns, and Monday night on WWE Raw you saw two of the most impactful involving three of the brand's champions.

At the end of the heavily promoted Festival of Friendship between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, Owens turned on his long-time best friend and put the wheels in motion for a match that is sure to be a highlight of WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2.

To close the show, Bayley defeated women's champion Charlotte Flair in an epic match to claim the title for the first time in her young career.

That's a lot to digest, so let's get to it.

Joined at the hip with Jericho since August, Owens has risen to prominence as the top heel (bad guy) on Raw by becoming WWE's second universal champion and holding the belt for the last six months. Jericho's current run with WWE has been his longest in years, and he's been thrust into the spotlight alongside Owens, so much so that he captured the company's United States title in January.

Though the JeriKO team has been a fan favorite, the money match for WWE is Owens taking on Jericho at WrestleMania, and they needed a way to get one to turn on the other. Not only has Jericho visibly perturbed Owens the last month-plus, just last week on Raw he took it upon himself to accept a challenge from Goldberg on behalf of Owens for the universal title at Fastlane on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Owens grew increasingly annoyed with Jericho during the Festival of Friendship on Monday and concluded the affair by presenting Jericho with a new version of The List, this one The List of KO with only one name on it: Chris Jericho. Owens immediately attacked Jericho, throwing him into the ringside barrier, powerbombing him onto the edge of the ring and tossing him through a prop flat screen television. Jericho was stretchered off and loaded into an ambulance.

The turn makes complete sense here as it emboldens Owens as WWE's top heel on Raw, sets up his WrestleMania 33 match and provides the company with a bunch of options for how they can get to the showdown. It also gives Owens an out against Goldberg at Fastlane should WWE decide to have him drop the belt, which seems like the move at this time.

Whether Jericho is present or interferes in that Fastlane match is irrelevant at this point as he will certainly be out for revenge against Owens in the near future. The most likely scenario is Goldberg taking the universal title from Owens -- barring Triple H interference -- and defending it against Brock Lesnar against WrestleMania 33. That would allow Owens to take on Jericho for the U.S. title in what by then will be a highly anticipated revenge match.

As if that was not enough to go down in one evening, the nightcap of Raw was one of the best title matches of the women's revolution. After some breakneck action -- including Flair throwing Bayley head-first into the bottom turnbuckle and completing a moonsault from atop the ringside barrier -- a couple interferences led to the end of the match inside the ring.

Dana Brooke made her return to distract Bayley, who instead knocked her off the ring apron and locked Flair in her own father's signature Figure-Four Leg Lock. Brooke eventually broke it up, allowing Flair to put Bayley in the Figure Eight. Sasha Banks immediately rushed down to the ring to break that up with the referee's back turned by stabbing her crutch directly into Flair's chest. Bayley immediately took advantage with a Bayley-to-Belly and scored the pinfall to capture the strap.

Since the start of the new women's title at WrestleMania 32 less than a year ago, the belt has changed hands eight times, including five times in the last four-plus months. Though Flair has never lost a match or dropped the belt at a pay-per-view, Monday marked the fourth time she has fallen in a championship defense on Raw.

Bayley became a full-time performer on WWE's may roster in August and is one of the quickest risers in women's division history, perhaps second only to Paige, who won the title while still a member of NXT in her first match on Raw back in 2014.

Here's what else happened Monday night on WWE Raw ...

Raw results

Roman Reigns def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson via disqualification: Stephanie McMahon opened the show in the ring, but Reigns quickly interrupted her and demanded a match with Braun Strowman instead. When she refused, Gallows & Anderson challenged him to a 2-on-1 handicap match, which McMahon set to begin immediately. The attack began before the match even kicked off and Reigns picked up the victory without a fall.

Kofi Kingston def. Bo Dallas via pinfall: An entire match built around ice cream and the plans for a New Day ice cream machine. Dallas continues his streak of being irrelevant on the main roster as Kingston hit the S.O.S. for the 1-2-3.

Jack Gallagher def. Noam Dar via pinfall: A headbutt and running dropkick was all Gallagher needed to dispose of Dar. Neville watched on from the top of the ramp as his soon-to-be cruiserweight championship challenger picked up this win with relative ease.

The makeover of Emma to Emmalina: Well, the new "Emmalina" finally debuted only to explain that she would be undergoing another makeover right back to "Emma." WWE wasted four months on that, not that anyone was really clamoring for Emma in the first place.

Braun Strowman def. Mark Henry via pinfall: The only real takeaway here is that Strowman has a new tagline as he's now being referred to as "a monster among men." OK then. Strowman knocked off Henry with a powerslam and then watched as Reigns made his way to the ring. Once Reigns entered, he took Strowman off his feet by hitting the Superman Punch twice, but just as Reigns was about to go for a spear, Strowman caught him and hit a powerslam, once again getting the better of the former heavyweight champion.

Sami Zayn def. Rusev via pinfall: Coming out of his loss to Jericho, Zayn needed a big win and got one over Rusev. Zayn surprised Rusev with a Helluva Kick as the Bulgarian Brute was stepping through the ropes, picking up the pinfall and going on to celebrate his upset victory. After the match while being interviewed atop the ramp, Zayn was attacked from behind by Samoa Joe. Earlier in the night, Joe mentioned how much better he was than guys like Zayn, a comment Zayn took exception to in his interview. Joe knocked him down from behind, threw him into the TitanTron and put him to sleep with the Coquina Clutch.

Akira Tozawa def. Ariya Daivari via pinfall: Brian Kendrick did a great job on commentary claiming to be Tozawa's mentor throughout the quick match, which ended as Tozawa hit a snap German suplex for the easy pin.

Cesaro def. Enzo Amore via pinfall: There was some trash talk in the back that led to the match, but considering you'll probably never see Amore win a singles match -- particularly against a big-time superstar -- the finish here was not surprising. Cesaro dominated Amore, hit a European uppercut and scored the pinfall.