WWE SmackDown results, grades, review: McMahon drops Styles, new tag champs

With WrestleMania 33 just two weeks away, SmackDown was one of WWE’s few remaining opportunities to build towards the show and promote half the matches on the card.

All things considered, Tuesday night’s effort was relatively lackluster with two matches “officially” added to WrestleMania 33, though neither received an assumed -- and much needed -- stipulation, and the tag team championships changing hands in a fantastic match that will be overshadowed due to lack of relevance based on inconsistent attention on the division over the last few months.

CBS Sports takes a look at everything that went down on SmackDown with results and grades below.

WWE SmackDown results

Confrontation -- AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan: No longer fired, Styles was decked out in WrestleMania 33 gear backstage as Bryan claimed he had “no idea what [he’s] in for at WrestleMania.” Styles then hit the ring and said he had nothing to prove against SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon but would accept the match so he can fight at WrestleMania. He then claimed he is untouchable as the leader of the SmackDown roster, noting that throwing McMahon threw a car window resulted in him getting a match on the biggest show of the year. Styles then promised to meet McMahon in the parking lot again tonight.

Backstage -- Daniel Bryan and Baron Corbin: The man who beat up Dean Ambrose with a lead pipe and forklift demanded an answer to his intercontinental title match challenge at WrestleMania. Bryan could not provide one but decided to book Corbin against Randy Orton for later in the show.

Tag Team Championship -- The Usos def. American Alpha (c) via pinfall: Simply a tremendous match. The Jason Jordan hot tag picked up the pace, beginning a series of moves and false finishes that ignited the crowd. Chad Gable kicked out of a roll-up only to immediately be hit with a superkick and frog splash; he kicked out at the last moment. The Usos then attempted a double frog splash only for Jordan to push Jimmy off the top rope and Alpha to successfully hit Jey with the bulldog from the top rope; Jey broke up the pinfall by pulling Jordan out of the ring by his legs. With all four men outside the ring, Gable hit Jey with a moonsault but was immediately thrown over the barrier by Jimmy, who was speared by Jordan. Jey used the middle rope to hit Jordan with a low blow, allowing Jimmy to connect with a superkick and earn the well-deserved 1-2-3.

Backstage -- Luke Harper: After crediting Orton with getting WWE champion Bray Wyatt off his game and ridding the world of Sister Abagail, Harper promised he would do the same to Wyatt next week on SmackDown.

With the WrestleMania 33 build all but complete, WWE still spent the vast majority of the first 50 minutes of SmackDown backstage and on the microphone. The Styles and Harper promos were basically worthless, but at least the Corbin segment provided an explanation for the match to follow.

Randy Orton def. Baron Corbin via pinfall: A nice, even match giving both Orton and Corbin the opportunity to look strong for their upcoming WrestleMania matches. Ambrose appeared standing atop a forklift towards the end of the match, distracting Corbin enough for Orton to hit the RKO and the win. After entering the ring, Ambrose accepted Corbin’s intercontinental title match challenge and dropped him with Dirty Deeds.

Strange that the Ambrose distraction did not include him challenging Corbin to a stipulation match -- such as falls count anywhere -- prior to the finish. A simple singles match between these two after a solid backstage attack by Corbin seems ridiculous. Will hold off grading the creative decision until next week in case the stipulation is added.





Confrontation -- Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt: The lights flickered on Orton as he gave an interview about Wyatt backstage. He demanded Wyatt show his face as the lights went out completely, and Orton was soon surrounded and attacked by minions in white sheep masks dressed like Erick Rowan. Wyatt then appeared and “knighted” Orton with a weird scepter, saying Orton exposed his one flaw but ended up merging Sister Abagail and Wyatt together.

John Cena def. Fandango via submission: Tyler Breeze dressed up as Nikki Bella for some reason and tried to interfere in the match only to get speared by the real Bella. Cena did nothing but hit his five moves of doom with Bella joining in on the Attitude Adjustment and STF as her boyfriend picked up the victory.

John Cena won the WWE title a few months ago. He’s in a mixed tag match with his girlfriend at WrestleMania and just fought Fandango on SmackDown. They really couldn’t have just saved one of the Styles-Cena matches for the big show?

Carmella def. Becky Lynch via disqualification: Natalya, who was on commentary, interfered two minutes into the match. Mickie James and women’s champion Alexa Bliss hit the ring as well. James Ellsworth took a top-rope dropkick by Lynch, and the melee ended with Bliss standing tall.

Confrontation -- Shane McMahon and AJ Styles: Back in the parking lot, Styles attempted to sneak up on McMahon while he was driving into the arena; instead, Styles was met by Rhyno and Heath Slater exiting a limousine as McMahon’s music hit and he entered the ring to call out Styles. Walking tentatively to the ring, Styles apologized to McMahon and said he was going to enter the ring to shake his hand. McMahon attacked him immediately and hit his patented elbow drop off the top rope onto the announce table to close the show.

What else did you expect to happen?

WWE SmackDown grades

AJ Styles and Shane McMahon feud: The Styles-McMahon match will probably have some type of no holds barred or street fight stipulation when all is said and done, and while the match will ultimately be fine, it’s kind of a shame that WWE didn’t have a better WrestleMania plan for Styles, one of WWE’s top performers over the last 15 months. The build has been rushed, though Styles’ rant in the Gorilla position and attack of McMahon in the parking lot were solid. But those didn’t occur this week. Grade: C

Tag team titles change hands: These teams work quite well together and put on another fantastic match ... that should have gone down at WrestleMania. Instead, the titles changed hands on television with the rematch likely coming in two week ... probably on the kickoff show. It’s a shame, particularly considering this feud has taken a backseat to other storylines. This gets an A for the match and a D for the creative. Grade: B-

“Total Bellas Bull S---” skits: In what were supposedly deleted scenes from the E! show, The Miz immitated John Cena, whlie Maryse played as both Nikki and Brie Bella. Maryse was better than Miz here, but the skits were unfunny and the crowd was obviously silent in live shots. With a dozen references to Cena and Nikki not being engaged, it makes it painfully obvious that a proposal may come at WrestleMania after the match. Grade: F

Depleted commentary team: For the second week in a row, the four-man team was shorthanded with lead play-by-play man Mauro Ranallo absent due to an illness. While the reduced numbers are welcome, there’s no doubt that the product suffered. Hope Ranallo gets well soon because the drop-off is more massive without him than it would be replacing another announcer. Grade: D

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton build: Creative has done a good job maintaining this storyline since the match became official. I have a sneaking suspicion it’s going to be the final match at WrestleMania. While this was probably the weakest of the incidents over the last three weeks, it was still unique and rather strong. Grade: B+

Women’s championship match build: Do you have any reason to root for or against anyone competing in this match? Didn’t think so. Grade: F