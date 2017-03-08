WWE SmackDown results: Randy Orton outlasts AJ Styles, heads to WrestleMania

WWE took a long road to get there, but we finally know the SmackDown Live main event for WrestleMania 33 as Bray Wyatt will officially defend his WWE championship against Randy Orton.

This is now a certainty after Orton defeated AJ Styles in the SmackDown main event on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, a match that went down solely due to the convoluted storyline WWE used to have Orton turn on Wyatt at the end of last week’s show.

Tuesday’s program as a whole was a downer as it spent plenty of time aligning the brand’s WrestleMania matches but failed to make the audience excited for most of them -- save for what should be an intercontinental championship match with some form of hardcore stipulation. Four matches were seemingly set up on the two-hour show with the base layer set for a couple more if everything shakes out how I expect.

Most notable for fans will be what Styles does now that he will not be competing for the title and is not going to continue his feud with Cena. It appears as if WWE is prepared to pit Styles against SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon after Styles spent nearly his entire on-screen time Tuesday blaming the SmackDown brass for him being forced to fight a third time to enter the WrestleMania main event.

After weeks of SmackDown outpacing Raw in terms of match quality and storyline development, this week’s episode absolutely fell flat. Still, plenty went down Tuesday night that WWE fans need to know, so be sure to check out the results and superlatives from SmackDown below.

WWE SmackDown results

Match announcement: SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon and general manager Daniel Bryan opened in the show in the ring debating whether Randy Orton (winner of the Royal Rumble) or AJ Styles (winner of a No. 1 contender tiebreaker match with Luke Harper) deserved to face Bray Wyatt for the world title at WrestleMania. As was previously announced, McMahon and Bryan concluded that the two would go head-to-head in the main event of SmackDown to determine the No. 1 contender. After the show returned from commercial break, Styles confronted both men in the backstage area and shared his frustration about the decision.

John Cena & Nikki Bella def. James Ellsworth & Carmella via submission: Cena and Bella, who are in a real-life relationship, teamed up for the first time ahead of what is almost certainly going to be a mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse, who made their way to ringside after the opening bell, at WrestleMania. Eventually, Cena and Bella hit simultaneous Five-Knuckle Shuffles followed by an Attitude Adjustment (Cena) and Rack Attack 2.0 (Bella) and the STF for a submission win. After the match, The Miz and Maryse took down the couple outside the ring, and The Miz cut a promo on Cena and Bella’s relationship, noting that it is fake and was at one point not allowed to be discussed on television.

Confrontation -- Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin: Curt Hawkins called out Ambrose, who walked down to the ring and wiped out Hawkins on the ramp. Ambrose then grabbed a mic and demanded Baron Corbin come down to the ring. Instead, Corbin appeared on the TitanTron and noted that he would never come down to the ring when called out by someone else. Corbin then threatened to take Ambrose’s title, so Ambrose chose to leave the ring and find Corbin in the backstage area. On the way back, Ambrose hit Hawkins with Dirty Deeds just for good measure.

After the commercial break, Corbin attacked Ambrose backstage, throwing a backstage worker into Ambrose before hitting him with a lead pipe. Just as Corbin was about to walk away, Ambrose mouthed off to him, so Corbin jumped into a forklift and crushed Ambrose with the fork as WWE officials ran to his aid. Sure seems like WWE is going with a falls count anywhere match for the intercontinental title at WrestleMania.

Confrontation -- Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler: Backstage, Rawley announce himself as the first entrant into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, saying he was hoping to follow in Zach Ryder’s footsteps and get a “WrestleMania moment.” That led Ziggler to enter the conversation and inform Rawley that you don’t just get handed those moments, you have to earn them.

Confrontation -- Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Beckly Lynch and Natalya: Bliss, alongside Mickie James, opened up in the ring providing reasons why every woman on the SmackDown roster would not be her WrestleMania opponent, specifically Lynch, who soon joined her in the ring. Natalya’s music was next to hit, and she said nothing of substance prior to James claiming that she and Bliss had made a deal to give her a title shot. The end result was Bryan deciding that Bliss would square off against “every available woman on the SmackDown roster” at WrestleMania in another attempt by WWE to throw as many people in WrestleMania matches as possible.

Alexa Bliss & Mickie James def. Becky Lynch & Natalya via pinfall: A two-segment match that allowed Lynch to shine until Natalya, jealous of her partner’s offense, jumped into the ring and hit her with a German suplex. Just as James was prepared to take advantage, Bliss tagged herself in and earned the win. As Bliss raised James’ hand after the match, James turned around and hit her with the Mick Kick, holding the title in the air with the WrestleMania sign behind her.

Pre-match promo -- AJ Styles: Noting that he has carried SmackDown Live since its inception and won a No. 1 contenders match fair and square -- compared to Randy Orton,who burned down a man’s house -- Styles put all the blame on McMahon and Bryan for him even being put in this position. Styles added that he was built to compete at WrestleMania and would make the main event “phenomenal.” If the expected outcome goes down in the following match, Styles against McMahon in Orlando is seeming more likely than not.

WWE Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match -- Randy Orton def. AJ Styles via pinfall: Styles spent the early portion of the match working on Orton’s left leg, consistently cutting him down in an effort to make him immobile. Orton was able to take the upper hand after a while, but Styles slipped out of a superplex and regained the advantage. The two reversed a few maneuvers until Styles locked in the Calf Crusher, forcing Orton to painstakingly find his way to the ropes. Orton and Styles then exchanged signature moves including the elevated DDT (Orton) and Pele Kick (Styles) before Styles faked out Orton by feigning a Phenomenal Forearm, causing Orton to attempt an RKO and fall flat on his back. Thinking he had outsmarted Orton, Styles then actually attempted the maneuver, but Orton rolled out of the way, jumped up and hit Styles with the RKO. Orton will advance to WrestleMania 33 to take on Bray Wyatt for the WWE championship.

WWE SmackDown superlatives

Move of the night: AJ Styles surprising Randy Orton with a pump-fake Phenomenal Forearm -- leading to Orton hitting the RKO on thin air -- was picture perfect and made Styles potentially winning the match believable. It was easily the best move on a slow, boring show.

Quote of the night: “I ... I can do that. I just did it. I mean, that’s literally my job. I’m the GM.” -- Daniel Bryan responding to Alexa Bliss protesting that his WrestleMania match decision was unfair