WWE SmackDown results, review, grades: Wasted opportunity to sell WrestleMania 33

Normally we use this space to recap the best moment from WWE SmackDown Live each week and give you a glimpse of what to expect below in our results and grades. Here’s the problem: SmackDown was uneventful. It was also boring.

While WWE did succeed in adding a bit of fire to two of its SmackDown brand matches at WrestleMania 33, it failed to do so with the rest and ultimately missed an opportunity to show the company’s biggest show of the year.

WWE SmackDown results

Contract signing -- Shane McMahon and AJ Styles: McMahon, the SmackDown commissioner, praised Styles for his talent and in-ring ability.but said his ego was his downfall. Styles responded by clarifying that there were no stipulations in the match and McMahon would have a difficult time living up to his phenomenal athletic ability despite his clashes with other great stars of the past. SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan called for a handshake after the signing, but Styles dissed McMahon by leaving the ring.

Carmella def. Becky Lynch via disqualification | Carmella & Bliss def. Lynch & James via pinfall: Women’s champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, who were on commentary, got into it at ringside during the match and wound up in the ring where James hit Carmella. She then knocked Bliss out with the Mick Kick, leading Bryan to schedule a tag team match and Natalya to join commentary. Interference by Natalya gave Carmella an opening for a quick 1-2-3, and the three heels attacked the two faces. This led to Naomi making a return, clearing the ring and entering the women’s title match.

So they gave Naomi the title to make her relinquish it prior to WrestleMania 33 in her hometown of Orlando, Florida ... so she could return five days before the show rather than as a surprise at WrestleMania itself?

MizTV -- The Miz and Maryse: The “Total Bellas Bull S---” skits from last week were painfully bad, but this final edition was actually a bit more humorous with The Miz playing Cena and Bryan while Maryse played both Bellas. After a commercial break, the two broke character and cut a promo on their WrestleMania opponents. “The whole world is going to know your entire life is total bulls---,” The Miz concluded. This, of course, led to Cena and Bella hitting the ring. Cena said he enjoyed the clips but got annoyed with the lies. He countered Maryse’s claim that Bella kept her out of WWE by pointing out she’s in the ring right now and was not asked back before she did nothing memorable in her first stint. He then burned Miz for only being in crappy remakes of Cena’s own movies, pointing out a ton of wrestlers take time off.

Cena then said Miz begged WWE to rehire Maryse simply so Miz could be on “Total Divas” and pointed out that Miz and Maryse have been married for years and still don’t have kids, while Cena and Bella aren’t even engaged. “What, are you firing blanks there, sport?” Cena quipped. Cena then hit Miz with some hard words, guaranteeing he and Bella would dominate at WrestleMania. “You’re not the ‘it couple,’ you’re the ‘sh ... it couple.’ Prove me wrong,” he said. He spit a diss at Maryse too, daring her to step in his direction because Bella would just “knock the Botox out your cheeks.” The Miz and Maryse retreated from there.

Bella did not touch a microphone until the final 30 seconds of the segment. Cena was on absolute fire though with some harsh lines for the couple. This definitely sold the WrestleMania match and provided enough of an indication that it could go either way. But who are we kidding?

American Alpha, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Mojo Rawley def. The Usos, Breezango, Dolph Ziggler via pinfall: This basically confirmed that the SmackDown tag team titles will not be defended at WrestleMania as all 10 men will be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Rawley pinned Tyler Breeze.

Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper via pinfall: The match was quite good with Harper dominating towards the end until Wyatt began spitting some dark blood, mesmerizing Harper and allowing Wyatt to hit Sister Abagail and earn the 1-2-3.

On the TitanTron -- Randy Orton: Back at Sister Abagail’s resting place, Orton cut a promo promising no salvation for Wyatt. He then drove the crucifix-like post that Wyatt used on him a week ago into the ground, promising nothing would stand in his way of winning the WWE title.

WWE SmackDown grades

WrestleMania 33 build: Generally we break our grades into categories but nothing of any substance happened on SmackDown. There were no match stipulations added, neither intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose nor challenger Baron Corbin made an appearance. Orton appeared in the show’s final 60 seconds on a vignette. On the two segments where WWE truly attempted a WrestleMania build, they succeeded.

The Styles-McMahon contract signing added some heat the feud ... but no stipulation, which they made quite clear during the confrontation. The Miz TV portion ate up a lot of time and allowed Cena to sell the match; it also gave yet another indication that a proposal is coming at WrestleMania. Those two segments saved the rest of the ho-hum show, which we will get to in a minute. Grade: C

Overall show: You already understand my problems with the WrestleMania build portion of this week’s SmackDown, so let’s look at the rest. Naomi returned too early, and they spread the women over two commercial breaks yet decided they’re only good enough for the kickoff show in Orlando. The tag team champions are going to be in the battle royal and were involved in a boring match. Harper, who deserves a nice push, lost not because Wyatt (the champion) was better but due to being psyched out. C’mon. This was awful. Grade: D