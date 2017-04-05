WWE SmackDown results: Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger make debuts

If WWE was attempting to replicate its infamous “ Raw after WrestleMania ” with its SmackDown Live show on Tuesday, it only succeeded in producing a poor man’s version.

Yes, SmackDown included the debuts of two-time NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT fan favorite Tye Dillinger, but Nakamura neither spoke nor wrestled and Dillinger went over easily.

SmackDown did not advance any of its major storylines on a show that is supposed to do just that, and the best match on the show was a street fight between Baron Corbin and intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose that should have gone down two nights earlier at WrestleMania 33.

If you think I’m being salty for no reason, perhaps you’re right, or you can check out the results from Tuesday night’s show and see for yourself.

WWE SmackDown results

Confrontation -- Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt: The new WWE champion hit the ring to a mixed reception. After Orton celebrated his win, Wyatt appeared on the screen and promised to injure Orton mentally and psychologically before calling in his rematch for the title. Wyatt challenged Orton to a “House of Horrors Match,” which Orton accepted despite not knowing what that meant. Orton challenged Wyatt to meet him in the ring, and after the lights went off, Wyatt appeared behind Orton. Moments later, Erick Rowan returned with a new mask, leading Luke Harper to run to the ring to help Orton hold off the duo. After the ensuing commercial break, a tag team match was made for the main event.

Backstage -- The Miz and Maryse: The couple claimed they backed John Cena into proposing to Nikki Bella and that only someone like Cena would use a romantic gesture as a “WrestleMania moment.” The Miz then challenged Cena and Bella to meet them in the ring, promising it would be the last time fans would see the newly engaged couple on SmackDown “for a very long time.”

No choice but to question how WWE is handling this Orton-Wyatt situation. The WrestleMania match was awful, there was no reason to take the belt off Wyatt, and now it makes no sense for him to have help again in Rowan when he’s been successful on his own. Plus, can’t WWE spend some time retooling quality performers like Harper and Rowan?

Women’s Championship -- Naomi (c) def. Alexa Bliss via submission to retain the title: Naomi sold a knee injury and gained momentum with the Rear View prior to attempting to roll-up Bliss. When Bliss broke the pin attempt, Naomi locked in her new submission maneuver, which is basically the Rings of Saturn turned 90 degrees with the arms pinned and the torque on the neck.

Tye Dillinger def. Curt Hawkins via pinfall: Solid debut in front of a hot crowd for the former NXT fan favorite, who hit his Tye Breaker finisher for the 1-2-3.

Naomi defending her title was the natural decision, though it’s strange WWE still hasn’t shared a name for her submission move; it’s also weird that the “most athletic woman” in the company is now using a submission finisher. The Dillinger debut would have been more shocking had he not appeared in the Royal Rumble, of course. Let’s see if he can bring some personality to the picture and not fizzle out like Apollo Crews and Tyler Breeze.

Backstage -- Mojo Rawley: Celebrating his win in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, Rawley gave a subdued yet hype interview. “The bar has been raised; now’s the time to throw some weight on it,” he said. Alrighty.

In the ring -- The Miz and Maryse: Dressed as Cena and Bella, they continued mocking the couple they lost to at WrestleMania for being fake and promised they would not be back for a “very long time.” (Bella is healing from an aggravated neck injury, and Cena will be filming movies.) The crowd was absolutely eating out of Miz’s hand, chanting everything negative about Cena he uttered. But just as The Miz finished speaking ...

Debut -- Shinsuke Nakamura: A live violinist stood on the ramp and played Nakamura’s entrance music as he joined the WWE main roster to a thunderous reception from the crowd. Nakamura did absolutely nothing but his normal entrance, simply announcing his presence on SmackDown.

Confusing segment of the show. Miz and Maryse played to the crowd, sure, but nothing was accomplished there. And while Nakamura’s entrance was cool, viewers who do not watch NXT -- which is likely the vast majority of them -- have no context for him. Apparently, while WWE went to commercial break, Dolph Ziggler came out and challenged Nakamura for the dark main event. That would’ve been just fine to show on TV -- the confrontation and match -- if Nakamura is to be SmackDown’s next big star.

Street Fight -- Baron Corbin def. Dean Ambrose via pinfall: The match went outside the ring for a moment but returned after the break with Corbin picking up and driving Ambrose through a table propped up in the corner. Corbin then utilized the leather strap before Ambrose got the upper hand and placed Corbin atop a table propped up between the ring and barrier that he soon smashed with an elbow drop from the top rope. While attempting another top rope move, Ambrose landed crotch-first on rope after being hit with a flying chair by Corbin, who followed with End of Days for the victory.

Why the hell was THAT match not the one on the WrestleMania 33 card? And now that Corbin has beaten Ambrose again after losing to him, does he get another title match -- perhaps this time time with a stipulation? Again, something that could have been done on Sunday.

In the ring -- Shane McMahon and AJ Styles: McMahon was in the ring to discuss the Superstar Shake-Up, claiming everyone on Raw should pray they get moved over to SmackDown because it was the “land of opportunity.” Styles’ music hit immediately, and he told McMahon plainly that he does not want to go anywhere because “SmackDown Live is the house that AJ Styles built.” Styles then shook McMahon’s hand in respect for their tremendous WrestleMania match and left. So much for McMahon actually discussing the event, as had been promised for 90 minutes.

Randy Orton & Luke Harper def. Bray Wyatt & Erick Rowan via pinfall: Nothing to write home about. The lights went out at the end with Wyatt outside the ring as Rowan attacked Orton from behind and suffered an RKO for his troubles.

Nothing on Tuesday night’s show went anywhere. Outside of the two debuts and a solid street fight that should’ve been held two days earlier, an poor representation of a “Raw after WrestleMania” clone for SmackDown.