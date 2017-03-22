WWE WrestleMania 33 card, matches, tickets, location, rumors, predictions

The Road to WrestleMania is long and windy, and there are now only two weeks left until WrestleMania 33 begins on Sunday, April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Until then, CBS Sports is here to answer some of your most pressing questions about WWE’s biggest show of the year, including which matches will be on the four-hour card and how to purchase tickets for the Granddaddy of Them All.

WrestleMania 33 matches

Universal Championship -- Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar: As expected, Goldberg beat Kevin Owens at Fastlane for the title, putting this clash between two part-time superstars with a combined age of 89 as the main event for WWE’s signature show each year.

WWE Championship -- Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton: This is now officially official after Orton beat AJ Styles on SmackDown to become the No. 1 contender he already was after winning the Royal Rumble. WWE felt the need to take the long road to get here despite Orton earning the shot over a month ago, but it still worked its way out.

Raw Women’s Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax: As predicted in this space, WWE has now made this a Fatal 4Way match with Jax defeating Bayley in a no disqualification match on Raw to earn a spot.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns: First teased in the Royal Rumble, Taker-Reigns was setup perfectly by WWE after Reigns dispatched Braun Strowman at Fastlane. The Deadman makes sense as the next obstacle for him to overcome. Strowman is still lingering around this feud.

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H: Not yet “official,” this remains contingent on Rollins’ health after he tore his MCL weeks ago following an attack by Samoa Joe on Raw. WWE played up the injury angle with a Triple H crutch attack on Rollins, and now Rollins will need to appear on the final Raw before WrestleMania to accept a hold harmless clause to compete.

United States Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens: This match was a shoe-in for WrestleMania as soon as Jericho agreed on Owens’ behalf to fight Goldberg for the universal title. Glad to see the title will be on the line here and won’t be surprised if some stipulation is added before the big show.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin: Ambrose accepted Corbin’s challenge but the expected falls count anywhere stipulation was not named. The title is currently being wasted on Ambrose. Corbin made his presence known one year ago at WrestleMania and could walk out of Orlando with one of the company’s most prestigious titles. Believe it or not, the IC title could be contested on the kickoff show.

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon: Styles has accepted McMahon’s challenge. Still waiting for a stipulation to be added.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse: Cena won the WWE title at Royal Rumble and has now been relegated to a mixed tag match with his girlfriend against one of his oldest rivals and his wife at WrestleMania. It became official on SmackDown last week and something tells me, based on the way the angle went, we might see a proposal.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus: The triple threat match became a head-to-head match for about three minutes on Raw before Cesaro and Sheamus earned their way back into the title match.

SmackDown Women’s Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Entire SmackDown roster: Rather than go one-on-one with Becky Lynch, Bliss will face “every available woman on the SmackDown roster,” likely meaning everyone except Nikki Bella, Maryse and possibly Naomi, depending on her health.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Neville (c) vs. Austin Airies: After taking the No. 1 contender’s match on 205 Live last week, Airies will fight Neville for the strap.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show and Curt Hawkins have been announced as participants. Thrilling. Will Shaquille O’Neal make an appearance for a second-straight year?

WrestleMania 33 predictions

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. American Alpha: This would be a return match after The Usos beat Alpha on SmackDown this past Tuesday.

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn: Would be a quality kickoff show match.

WrestleMania 33 tickets

Unsurprisingly, WrestleMania 33 is the best-selling wrestling event thus far in 2017 with a median ticket price of $300. Tickets have been purchased for as much as $10,675, though you can get in the door for much less than that. With NXT TakeOver set to go down that Saturday, the Hall of Fame scheduled for Friday and WrestlemMania Axxess also going down in Orlando, Florida, there’s plenty of events to enjoy should you head over.

Check out TicketCity.com for some of the best prices on tickets to WrestleMania 33 and its surrounding events this April.

WrestleMania 33 location

WrestleMania 33 week will go down in Orlando for the second time this year. WrestleMania XXIV was previously held in Orlando in 2008. The week will include the big show itself along with a Raw the following night, special NXT event, Hall of Fame ceremony and fan Axxess events.

Raw -- Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. -- Amway Center

WrestleMania 33 -- Sunday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Camping World Stadium

NXT TakeOver -- Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. -- Amway Center

WWE Hall of Fame -- Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. -- Amway Center

Axxess -- March 30-April 3 -- Orange County Convention Center

Thursday, March 30: 6 p.m.

Friday, March 31: 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: 8 a.m.