WWE WrestleMania 33 matches, 2017 match card, rumors, start time, date

We have almost reached the end of the Road to WrestleMania 33 with WWE’s biggest event of 2017 going down live beginning at 7 p.m. ET from Orlando, Florida on Sunday. The kickoff show begins two hours earlier at 5 p.m. ET.

The stacked card includes matches from both the Raw and SmackDown Live brands and contains an interesting mix of current WWE superstars and some of the company’s legends, five of which will be featured on the show.

Check out the entire match card for WrestleMania 33 below along with plenty of additional information for the show. Be sure to stay with CBS Sports the entire week as we go in-depth on WrestleMania 33 live from Orlando.

WWE WrestleMania 33 match card

Competitors Title / Stipulation Brand Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar Universal Championship Raw Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship SD The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns Raw Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Non-Sanctioned Raw Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles SD John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse* SD Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Women’s Championship (Fatal 4Way Elimination) Raw Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens United States Championshp Raw Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin Intercontinental Championship SD Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match Raw Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All available women Women’s Championship (Kickoff Show) SD Neville (c) vs. Austin Airies Cruiserweight Championship (Kickoff Show)

Big Show, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, etc. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show) Both

* Al Roker will serve as the special guest ring announcer.

WWE WrestleMania 33 rumors