WWE WrestleMania 33 matches, card, start time, 2017 date, rumors

The match card for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday looks loaded, but how will it all go down?

ORLANDO, Fla. -- WrestleMania 33 is finally here. WWE’s biggest event of 2017 going down live beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. The kickoff show begins two hours earlier at 5 p.m. ET.

The stacked card includes matches from both the Raw and SmackDown Live brands and contains an interesting mix of current WWE superstars and some of the company’s legends, five of which will be featured on the show.

Check out the entire match card for WrestleMania 33 below along with plenty of additional information for the show. Be sure to stay with CBS Sports the entire week as we go in-depth on WrestleMania 33 live from Orlando.

WWE WrestleMania 33 match card

CompetitorsTitle / StipulationBrand

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Universal Championship

Raw

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship

SD

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Raw

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Non-Sanctioned

Raw

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

SD

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse*

SD

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Women’s Championship (Fatal 4Way Elimination)

Raw

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

United States Championshp

Raw

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Intercontinental Championship

SD
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & SheamusTag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder MatchRaw
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All available womenWomen’s ChampionshipSD
Neville (c) vs. Austin AiriesCruiserweight Championship (Kickoff Show)
Big Show, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, etc.Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)Both

* Al Roker will serve as the special guest ring announcer.

WWE WrestleMania 33 rumors

  • Samoa Joe does not have a spot on the show but could make his way into the Battle Royal.
  • Stipulations could be added to the intercontinental championship and McMahon-Styles matches. They would likely be falls count anywhere and no holds barred, respectively.
  • A proposal has been heavily hinted at as Cena teams up with his real-life girlfriend at WrestleMania.
  • The SmackDown version of the tag team championship changed hands last Tuesday but is not currently being defended on the card.
  • Finn Balor has been wrestling at house shows. Could he impact the Triple H-Rollins match or will WWE save his return for Raw next Monday?
CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories