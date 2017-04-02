WWE WrestleMania 33 matches, card, start time, 2017 rumors, date
The match card for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday looks loaded, but how will it all go down?
ORLANDO, Fla. -- WrestleMania 33 is just hours away. WWE’s biggest event of 2017 going down live beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. The kickoff show begins two hours earlier at 5 p.m. ET.
The stacked card features an interesting mix of current WWE superstars and some of the company’s legends, five of which will be featured on the show. Both the Raw and SmackDown Live brands will be represented.
Check out the entire match card for WrestleMania 33 below along with plenty of additional information for the show. Be sure to stay with CBS Sports the entire week as we go in-depth on WrestleMania 33 live from Orlando.
WWE WrestleMania 33 match card
|Competitors
|Title / Stipulation
|Brand
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
Universal Championship
|Raw
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Championship
|SD
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
|Raw
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Non-Sanctioned
|Raw
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
|SD
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse*
|SD
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Women’s Championship (Fatal 4Way Elimination)
|Raw
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
United States Championshp
|Raw
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Intercontinental Championship
|SD
|Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
|Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match
|Raw
|Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All available women
|Women’s Championship
|SD
|Neville (c) vs. Austin Airies
|Cruiserweight Championship (Kickoff Show)
|Big Show, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, etc.
|Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)
|Both
* Al Roker will serve as the special guest ring announcer.
WWE WrestleMania 33 rumors
- Samoa Joe does not have a spot on the show but could make his way into the Battle Royal.
- Stipulations could be added to the intercontinental championship and McMahon-Styles matches. They would likely be falls count anywhere and no holds barred, respectively.
- A proposal has been heavily hinted at as Cena teams up with his real-life girlfriend at WrestleMania.
- The SmackDown version of the tag team championship changed hands last Tuesday but is not currently being defended on the card.
- Finn Balor has been wrestling at house shows. Could he impact the Triple H-Rollins match or will WWE save his return for Raw next Monday?
