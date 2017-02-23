WWE WrestleMania 33 matches, predictions, rumors, card, location, tickets

The Road to WrestleMania is long and windy, and there may be plenty that changes between now and when WrestleMania 33 begins on Sunday, April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Until then, CBS Sports is here to answer some of your most pressing question about WWE’s biggest show of the year, including which matches may be on the four-hour card and how to purchase tickets for the Granddaddy of Them All.

Official matches

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar: This match may be held for the universal championship if Goldberg beats Kevin Owens for the belt at Fastlane, which is a strong possibility bordering on a likelihood at this point.

WWE Championship -- Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton: As the storyline currently goes, Orton is refusing to fight Wyatt at the big show. However, based on his Royal Rumble victory, this remains the match as scheduled until something changes. What is most likely is WWE expanding this match to a triple threat, probably with Luke Harper.

Predictions

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H: Contingent on Rollins’ health after he tore his MCL following an attack by Samoa Joe on Raw. If Rollins does not fight, it would be the second straight year he misses WrestleMania. Do not expect Triple H to compete unless it is against Rollins.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns: First teased in the Royal Rumble, Taker-Reigns could be set-up perfectly if WWE allows Reigns to dispatch of Braun Strowman at Fastlane. If so, the Dead Man would make sense as the next obstacle for him to overcome.

United States Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens: This gained steam after Owens turned on Jericho during Raw on Feb. 13. Owens, however, currently holds the universal title.

Raw Women’s Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax: It’s unclear how this will all shake out, but WWE is definitely setting this up to at least be a triple threat match. Bayley just won the title on Raw, so unless there is going to be a ninth change in five months, she should take it into WrestleMania.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse: Cena won the WWE title at Royal Rumble and may be relegated to a mixed tag match with his girlfriend against one of his oldest rivals and his wife at WrestleMania? It sure looks that way.

SmackDown Women’s Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch: With Naomi having relinquished her belt after being sidelined due to injury, this obvious match presents itself.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos: The real build for this match started on Tuesday night, and it should reach a pitch of intensity by the time WrestleMania actually rolls around.

Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal: O’Neal surprised fans by appearing in the battle royal at last year’s WrestleMania, and the talk since then has been a potential showdown with WWE’s biggest superstar.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Participants would be determined at a later date if WWE decides to hold this match for the fourth straight year.

Too early to call: AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Intercontinental championship (Dean Ambrose), Raw tag team championship (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), Cruiserweight championship (Neville), Finn Balor (?), Shinsuke Nakamura (?)

Tickets

Unsurprisingly, WrestleMania 33 is the best-selling wrestling event thus far in 2017 with a median ticket price of $300. Tickets have been purchased for as much as $10,675, though you can get in the door for much less than that. With NXT TakeOver set to go down that Saturday, the Hall of Fame scheduled for Friday and WrestlemMania Axxess also going down in Orlando, Florida, there’s plenty of events to enjoy should you head over.

Check out TicketCity.com for some of the best prices on tickets to WrestleMania 33 and its surrounding events this April.

Location

WrestleMania 33 week will go down in Orlando for the second time this year. WrestleMania XXIV was previously held in Orlando in 2008. The week will include the big show itself along with a Raw the following night, special NXT event, Hall of Fame ceremony and fan Axxess events.

Raw -- Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. -- Amway Center

WrestleMania 33 -- Sunday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Camping World Stadium

NXT TakeOver -- Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. -- Amway Center

WWE Hall of Fame -- Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. -- Amway Center

Axxess -- March 30-April 3 -- Orange County Convention Center

Thursday, March 30: 6 p.m.

Friday, March 31: 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: 8 a.m.