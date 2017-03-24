WWE's Kane beginning process to run for mayor in Tennessee in 2018

At 49, Kane has already begun preparing for life outside the ring when his days with WWE are officially behind him.

“The Big Red Machine,” whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, runs his own business, Jacobs Insurance Associates, along with his wife Crystal in Knoxville, Tennessee. Now, Jacobs has announced his intention to enter the political realm.

Jacobs filed the proper paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission to appoint a political treasurer, which is another step forward in his goal to run for mayor.

“Knox County is a great place and we’re so happy and feel so blessed to live here,” Jacobs told News 5 WCYB. “I want to do my part going forward. It’s a great time to live in the county and a great time to live in the South, which is flourishing. One of the things we’re going to have to figure out in Knox County is how to take advantage of that.”

Jacobs, billed as 7-feet and 323 pounds, has been performing with WWE since 1995. After early runs as Isaac Yankem, D.D.S., and a repackaged version of Diesel, he debuted as Kane, the demonic brother of The Undertaker, in 1997. In recent years, he has alternated his red and black look with that of a suit as Corporate Kane after aligning with The Authority.

The Knox County election doesn’t take place until May 1, 2018. If elected, Jacobs’ focus would be on attracting jobs and businesses to the East Tennessee area he has called home since 1995.

WWE superstars have had a long history of moving on into politics, including Jesse Ventura’s successful 1998 run for governor of Minnesota and Jerry “The King” Lawler’s unsuccessful bid for mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, in 1999.

Following the election of President Donald Trump, former WWE CEO and president Linda McMahon was appointed to lead the Small Business Administration. Current wrestler Rhyno, whose real name is Terrance Gerin, lost a bid for a seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.