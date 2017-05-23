Brian Gay receives a gift card after helping Ian Poulter keep his PGA Tour card
The Englishman sent him a nice thank you from the Waldorf Astoria
Brian Gay, now somewhat famously, helped Ian Poulter keep his PGA Tour card for this season when he discovered an error in the way the PGA Tour was calculating his FedEx Cup points after receiving a medical exemption.
Gay's wife, Kimberly, joked on Twitter after all of this that Poulter should probably send them a gift for their efforts, especially after he got into (and nearly won) The Players Championship.
So Poulter did just that.
He and his wife shot over a gift card to the Waldorf Astoria spa as a nice gesture for helping him keep his status for the rest of 2017 and probably beyond with that Players finish.
"I think it's time to start looking, start filling the positive thoughts back in my head and start enjoying golf again," said Poulter after The Players. "It's been tough. You know, for 18 months it's been hard, right from taking the medical exemption to obviously thinking you've missed your card."
