El Clasico 2017: Sergio Garcia kicks off Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in green jacket
The new Masters champ took a tour of the soccer world in his new threads
Winning the Masters was just the beginning for Sergio Garcia. This weekend, Garcia got to partake in the ceremonial first kick for El Clasico, a Spanish League game between Barcelona and Real Madrid.
In the lead up to the event, Garcia said he was feeling the nerves.
"I'm a bit nervous, yes," Garcia told El Pais.
"For me, as the superfan of football that I am, to be able to take the kick-off in a Real Madrid-Barcelona is something incredible. And to do it with the green jacket on, and that everyone can enjoy it, is something very nice.
"Florentino Perez promised me I could do it many years ago, that when I won a major he would let me take the kick-off, and now it has coincided with a Clasico. Couldn't be anything better. I'll have to be careful and breathe slowly so I make good contact with my foot!"
Here is how it played out, according to USA Today.
Wearing the green jacket from his first career major victory at Augusta earlier this month, Garcia participated in the pre-game ceremony along with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta.
Garcia was loudly cheered by the crowd when introduced and he kicked the ball near the sidelines with his left foot.
The pictures of the Sunday festivities are a lot of fun.
As you can see, Garcia booted one pretty well with his left foot to start the contest.
-
WATCH: Nicklaus stop-motion putt rocks
Jack Nicklaus nearly clips Doug Sanders with his putter after winning at St. Andrews
-
WATCH: Two gators brawl in NC
This gator fight is intense but ends with a whimper
-
New golf rules limit power of TV viewer
The new rules are great, but they ultimately might not be enough
-
WATCH: How tech aids course knowledge
Pros have everything they need at the tips of their fingers for every tournament on tour
-
Trump could summer at Bedminster
Is Bedminster about to be overrun with the president's security detail?
-
Could USGA implement Lexi Rule?
After what happened at the ANA Inspiration last month, legislation will surely follow
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre