El Clasico 2017: Sergio Garcia kicks off Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in green jacket

Winning the Masters was just the beginning for Sergio Garcia. This weekend, Garcia got to partake in the ceremonial first kick for El Clasico, a Spanish League game between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In the lead up to the event, Garcia said he was feeling the nerves.

"I'm a bit nervous, yes," Garcia told El Pais.

"For me, as the superfan of football that I am, to be able to take the kick-off in a Real Madrid-Barcelona is something incredible. And to do it with the green jacket on, and that everyone can enjoy it, is something very nice.

"Florentino Perez promised me I could do it many years ago, that when I won a major he would let me take the kick-off, and now it has coincided with a Clasico. Couldn't be anything better. I'll have to be careful and breathe slowly so I make good contact with my foot!"

Here is how it played out, according to USA Today.

Wearing the green jacket from his first career major victory at Augusta earlier this month, Garcia participated in the pre-game ceremony along with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta. Garcia was loudly cheered by the crowd when introduced and he kicked the ball near the sidelines with his left foot.

The pictures of the Sunday festivities are a lot of fun.

Sergio Garcia in Masters green jacket does the honorary kick-off for #ElClasico. He kicks lefty. pic.twitter.com/SC4M1N8bk6 — Patrick Keane (@phkeane) April 23, 2017

As you can see, Garcia booted one pretty well with his left foot to start the contest.