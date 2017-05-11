Golfer shoots a 127 in his local U.S. Open qualifying round in Alabama

This poor fellow might have played his last qualifier

At a U.S. Open local qualifier in Alabama this week, a man named Chris Burley was 8 over through the first nine holes. It was not a great start. Then it got much worse. Burley shot a 63 on the back nine and finished with a score of 107.

The reprieve for Burley? He beat somebody else in the field by 20.

Poor Clifton McDonald shot a 127 with scores of 14 and 11 on two of the last three holes. Here's what that scorecard looked like. (I've had similar scorecards in my day.)

I give the man props for just finishing. Unfortunately, it might be the last local qualifier he plays. The course rating for the RTJ Silver Lakes courses is in the high 70s, and McDonald was obviously not even close to within eight strokes of that.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Digest

