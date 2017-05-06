LOOK: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas show off threads at Kentucky Derby

There are more top 10 golfers in the world at Churchill Downs on Saturday for the Kentucky Derby than there are at the Wells Fargo Championship for this week's PGA Tour event.

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Jimmy Walker are taking in the festivities at the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and they have the outfits to show for it.

All three showed off at a black suit event on Friday evening before Fowler showed off his Saturday duds in some pre-race parties.

Fowler's attire actually looks like something Ian Poulter would wear on a normal Saturday.

He and Thomas are clearly enjoying themselves so far.

Rose and his wife are also attending the Derby on Saturday.