LOOK: Rickie Fowler re-enacts his infamous Ryder Cup photo on SB2K17

Rickie Fowler is perpetually single, apparently. Fowler posed without a lady friend at the 2016 Ryder Cup after the United States stomped the European side, and it became the iconic photo from the end of that event.

RT if you're like Rickie Fowler at the Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/WBhkhoucu6 — Spencer #RangersSZN (@LifeOfSpencer_) April 2, 2017

The boys enjoyed it so much that they had Fowler re-create it on their recent SB2K17 trip. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman all had their girlfriends join them. Poor Fowler was without.

Rickie back at it again with the power moves pic.twitter.com/ZAl5ZUw6Nn — Golf Problems (@GolfProblems_) April 15, 2017

Despite not being the first season hit SB2K16 was, it still seems like SB2K17 was a smashing success. Maybe Gary Player will finally get that invite in 2018.