LOOK: Rickie Fowler re-enacts his infamous Ryder Cup photo on SB2K17

The festivities are over, but the images will go on forever

Rickie Fowler is perpetually single, apparently. Fowler posed without a lady friend at the 2016 Ryder Cup after the United States stomped the European side, and it became the iconic photo from the end of that event.

The boys enjoyed it so much that they had Fowler re-create it on their recent SB2K17 trip. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman all had their girlfriends join them. Poor Fowler was without.

Despite not being the first season hit SB2K16 was, it still seems like SB2K17 was a smashing success. Maybe Gary Player will finally get that invite in 2018.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

