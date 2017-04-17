LOOK: Wes Bryan celebrates his first PGA Tour win by going to Taco Bell
When you're one of the Bryan Brothers, you stop at questionable fast food chains to party
I kid you not, last night my wife asked me what I thought Wes Bryan would do to celebrate his first win on the PGA Tour. I told her he would probably take family and friends out to a nice dinner and pay for everyone because, well, I guess I thought that because that's what I would do. I am not Wes Bryan, though, and Wes Bryan wants to celebrate at Taco Bell as is tradition.
Bryan tweeted this photo of himself and his wife from Taco Bell shortly after winning $1.17 million for his victory at the RBC Heritage over Luke Donald.
This isn't the first time, either! Wes and his brother George did the same after he won the Louisiana Open on the Web.com Tour last year.
-
Texas Open picks: Can Hoffman repeat?
The Texas Open, like the state it resides in, is wide open this year
-
PGA Tour headed to Dominican Republic
For the first time in its history, a big circuit event will be played in the DR
-
Woods 'progressing' with no timetable
Tiger Woods was at a PGA Tour Champions event on Tuesday to discuss the future (kind of)
-
Lydia Ko is changing caddies again
Ko's next looper will be the 10th of her career
-
WATCH: How phones are changing golf
How can your iPhone help you score better while you're out on the course?
-
Midseason awards to Johnson, Bryan
Who is the most improved, rookie of the year and player of the year at the halfway mark?
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre