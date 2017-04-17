LOOK: Wes Bryan celebrates his first PGA Tour win by going to Taco Bell

When you're one of the Bryan Brothers, you stop at questionable fast food chains to party

I kid you not, last night my wife asked me what I thought Wes Bryan would do to celebrate his first win on the PGA Tour. I told her he would probably take family and friends out to a nice dinner and pay for everyone because, well, I guess I thought that because that's what I would do. I am not Wes Bryan, though, and Wes Bryan wants to celebrate at Taco Bell as is tradition.

Bryan tweeted this photo of himself and his wife from Taco Bell shortly after winning $1.17 million for his victory at the RBC Heritage over Luke Donald. 

This isn't the first time, either! Wes and his brother George did the same after he won the Louisiana Open on the Web.com Tour last year.

How do you celebrate your first #WebTour victory? If you're the @bryanbrosgolf, you head to @TacoBell and Liv Más.

A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) on

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.

