WATCH: Advertising blimp crashes at U.S. Open, passenger parachutes out
It appears that the blimp hovering over the course at Erin Hills has gone down
ERIN, Wis. -- Golfers are decimating the course at Erin Hills in Round 1 of the U.S. Open on Thursday, but the real action is taking place in the skies, apparently. A blimp has gone down at Erin Hills, and according to folks who took the video, there was at least one person who parachuted out. The blimp was not affiliated with the U.S Open or the TV broadcast team for Fox.
I was on the course when this happened, and at one point, I noticed the blimp was flying incredibly low and looked to be taking on a weird shape (it seemed to have been deflating).
USGA reported that the pilot was hurt and first responders are on the scene. Highway patrol officers report that there was only one person on the blimp (the pilot) and he is alert and conscious.
-
2017 U.S. Open Round 1 live coverage
Live leaderboard scores and updates from the 117th U.S. Open golf championship at Erin Hil...
-
2017 U.S. Open TV schedule, channel
What channel is the U.S. Open on? Find out when and how to watch live from Erin Hills
-
Round 1 U.S. Open tee times, pairings
Check out all the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills
-
Mickelson officially WDs from U.S. Open
Lefty, a six-time Open runner-up, will miss his national championship for the first time in...
-
2017 U.S. Open expert picks, predictions
Will Dustin Johnson go back-to-back, or can Jordan Spieth get back to being a major winner...
-
2017 U.S. Open golf odds field list
Dustin Johnson is ahead of Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy on the 2017 U.S. Open odds board