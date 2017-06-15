WATCH: Advertising blimp crashes at U.S. Open, passenger parachutes out

It appears that the blimp hovering over the course at Erin Hills has gone down

ERIN, Wis. -- Golfers are decimating the course at Erin Hills in Round 1 of the U.S. Open on Thursday, but the real action is taking place in the skies, apparently. A blimp has gone down at Erin Hills, and according to folks who took the video, there was at least one person who parachuted out. The blimp was not affiliated with the U.S Open or the TV broadcast team for Fox.

I was on the course when this happened, and at one point, I noticed the blimp was flying incredibly low and looked to be taking on a weird shape (it seemed to have been deflating). 

USGA reported that the pilot was hurt and first responders are on the scene. Highway patrol officers report that there was only one person on the blimp (the pilot) and he is alert and conscious. 

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Golfbook