WATCH: Advertising blimp crashes at U.S. Open, passenger parachutes out

ERIN, Wis. -- Golfers are decimating the course at Erin Hills in Round 1 of the U.S. Open on Thursday, but the real action is taking place in the skies, apparently. A blimp has gone down at Erin Hills, and according to folks who took the video, there was at least one person who parachuted out. The blimp was not affiliated with the U.S Open or the TV broadcast team for Fox.

I was on the course when this happened, and at one point, I noticed the blimp was flying incredibly low and looked to be taking on a weird shape (it seemed to have been deflating).

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Whoa the blimp did blow up upon impact pic.twitter.com/DcVt0JoU9K — Eric Buenning (@ericbuenning) June 15, 2017

USGA reported that the pilot was hurt and first responders are on the scene. Highway patrol officers report that there was only one person on the blimp (the pilot) and he is alert and conscious.