WATCH: Rickie Fowler gets rid of alligator the safe way at Zurich Classic
Fowler misses cut but leaves us with a better idea of how to boot a gator off the course
Rickie Fowler missed the cut at the Zurich Classic as a pair with Jason Day in the team event, but not all was lost for Fowler or us this week. After what Cody Gribble did at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this season , Fowler showed the proper way to punt an alligator off the course you're trying to play.
Day and Fowler missed the cut by two strokes but still relished the experience.
"We had a really good time out there. It was a really fun format," said Fowler of the alternate shot in Round 1 and best ball in Round 2. "It really wasn't playing easy out there today. There were definitely some low scores this morning, and some guys played well this afternoon. Of course I couldn't get any birdies and help my partner out. Like I said, we had a blast out there between the two of us, our caddies. It was fun being able to work together and be a team where normally you just happen to be in the same group and enjoy each other's company, but to be a part of a team event was special."
"I think the format is a unique format," agreed Day. "Missing the cut is not what we wanted, but walking away from this, I think they're heading in the right direction with regards to a different format that adds more flavor to the PGA Tour. You know what, it's a unique situation for us to be able to team up, and I thoroughly enjoyed my two days that I got to spend with Rickie. Hopefully I'll be back for many more and have a good shot at winning."
