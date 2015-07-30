MLB Trade Rumors: Counting down the last 24 hours

Things can change drastically in the trade market over the course of just a few minutes, as last night's Carlos Gomez debacle showed us. Sometimes a long-planned deal can fall apart because of medical issues or money, which can lead to some awkward moments.

Other times, a deal comes together seemingly immediately, like the Blue Jays acquisition of David Price Thursday. That one went from this:

sources: blue Jays are making a major push for david price — Jon Heyman (@JonHeymanCBS) July 30, 2015

To this:

david price is going to toronto. norris is going back in deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeymanCBS) July 30, 2015

In the span of about 50 minutes. Of course, the Blue Jays' interest in Price has long been known, and the deal almost certainly took a lot longer to come together than that. The point is that, we only see a small portion of the trade discussions right at the end, but if you are paying attention, the details are usually there all along.

CBSSports.com Baseball Insider Jon Heyman collected all of the rumblings he has heard in his Inside Baseball column Thursday, which is highly recommended reading. The Padres' rumored teardown hasn't quite happened, so the final 23 hours before the deadline could be very busy for them:

The market for Padres outfielder Justin Upton should be a lot bigger than it is. But unfortunately for San Diego, there are a limited number of teams looking for sluggers, with the Mets and Orioles being two of them. However, the smart money says that Upton, and the rest of the team's impending free agents, are dealt. That group of expiring deals also includes Ian Kennedy, Will Venable and Joaquin Benoit (who does have an option for 2016)

The rest of the column features tidbits on just about every team in the league, but here are some of the most interesting pieces of information:

Chatter from around the league