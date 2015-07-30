MLB Trade Rumors: Counting down the last 24 hours
Things can change drastically in the trade market over the course of just a few minutes, as last night's Carlos Gomez debacle showed us. Sometimes a long-planned deal can fall apart because of medical issues or money, which can lead to some awkward moments.
Other times, a deal comes together seemingly immediately, like the Blue Jays acquisition of David Price Thursday. That one went from this:
sources: blue Jays are making a major push for david price— Jon Heyman (@JonHeymanCBS) July 30, 2015
To this:
david price is going to toronto. norris is going back in deal.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeymanCBS) July 30, 2015
In the span of about 50 minutes. Of course, the Blue Jays' interest in Price has long been known, and the deal almost certainly took a lot longer to come together than that. The point is that, we only see a small portion of the trade discussions right at the end, but if you are paying attention, the details are usually there all along.
CBSSports.com Baseball Insider Jon Heyman collected all of the rumblings he has heard in his Inside Baseball column Thursday, which is highly recommended reading. The Padres' rumored teardown hasn't quite happened, so the final 23 hours before the deadline could be very busy for them:
The market for Padres outfielder Justin Upton should be a lot bigger than it is. But unfortunately for San Diego, there are a limited number of teams looking for sluggers, with the Mets and Orioles being two of them. However, the smart money says that Upton, and the rest of the team's impending free agents, are dealt. That group of expiring deals also includes Ian Kennedy, Will Venable and Joaquin Benoit (who does have an option for 2016)
The rest of the column features tidbits on just about every team in the league, but here are some of the most interesting pieces of information:
- The Braves long wanted Cuban import Hector Olivera , their main target in the 13-player, three-team deal that went down today. They offered Oliver a contract when he was a free agent this offseason, and now get him for half of the $62.5 million he eventually signed for -- the Dodgers took care of the signing bonus.
- The Marlins received enough cash from the Dodgers this offseason to cover all of Dan Haren's salary, and they apparently aren't too interested in sending some of that along in a potential trade for him. The Orioles have yet to receive a response from the Marlins after they inquired about him in recent days.
- Nobody really knows what the White Sox have planned, but their 2 1/2-game deficit in the Wild Card race makes it unlikely they will move Jeff Samardzija.
- The Blue Jays, Astros, Dodgers, Orioles, Giants and Yankees are believed to be the most-likely landing spots for Mike Leake, though Toronto's acquisition of Price probably takes them out of the runnning.
- The Mariners apparently discussed Troy Tulowitzki with the Rockies, with James Paxton, Taijuan Walker, Nick Franklin and Brad Miller discussed.
- The Brewers wanted to make Wilmer Flores into a third baseman if the Carlos Gomez trade hadn't fallen apart late Wednesday night.
- The Yankees are looking at re-acquiring Martin Prado, though Dustin Ackley is considered a more likely target if the Yankees get their pick.
- Yovani Gallardo is likely to be dealt, with the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Cubs interested; the Cubs may be looking toward 2016 more than this season.
Chatter from around the league
- The White Sox aggressively pursuing a bat, with Yoenis Cespedes on their list according to Bob Nightengale of the USA Today.
- The Cubs are looking to move Starlin Castro according to ESPN.com, despite manager Joe Madden telling Castro he wouldn't be traded. The report says they are "aggressively which sounds a bit desperate.
- MASNSports.com reports that opposing teams have asked on young players like Kevin Gausman, Jonathan Schoop, Mychal Givens and Manny Machado, but none are available at this time in the Orioles' search for a corner outfield bat.
- The Rays are listening on offers for Nate Karns reports the Tampa Bay Times, who will come cheap for the next five years and has been surprisingly useful as a starter. However, they are just in 'listening mode' right now, and aren't actively shopping anyone.
- Yahoo Sports reported the Braves are listening on Julio Teheran, who might join fellow starter Alex Wood out the door. Teheran has struggled this season, but has a 3.51 career ERA and is under contract for five more seasons at no more than $12 million, so he could fetch a huge haul. Pitching is the one place the Braves have a surplus, organizationally, and the Wood for Olivera trade shows they are willing to pay a premium to upgrade their position player depth.