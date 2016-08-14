PHILADELPHIA -- Colorado Rockies right-hander Tyler Chatwood has made himself at home on the road this season.

The same cannot be said for the Rockies of late.

Chatwood (10-7, 3.58 ERA) gets the start opposite Adam Morgan (1-7, 6.65) when the Rockies and Phillies wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

The Phils have won the first two games of the series, piling up 16 runs in the process.

Ryan Howard's fifth-inning grand slam off Colorado starter Jon Gray was pivotal in Philadelphia's 10-6 victory on Friday, and Maikel Franco hit a three-run shot off Rockies left-hander Tyler Anderson in the first inning to jump-start the Phillies in their 6-3 victory on Saturday night.

The Rockies have dropped three of their last four on the road and six of seven in all.

Chatwood is 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA away from home this season but is looking to regain the form he flashed before he went on the disabled list from June 19 to July 5 with a mid-back strain. He is 2-3 with a 4.54 ERA in eight starts since his return, and his last time out he went 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Texas, yielding two runs on five hits while striking out eight, his highest total since July 26, 2013.

Chatwood did not walk a batter, the first time that has happened since a May 27 outing against the San Francisco Giants.

"I always like to attack with fastballs," Chatwood said, according to Major League Baseball's official web site. "I've pitched against those guys a couple times when they went to the World Series, so just knowing them and knowing if you fall behind, that's when they start kind of licking their chops up there. That's when they do their damage, so I was just trying to get ahead as much as I could and try to keep making pitches and keep us in the game."

Chatwood is 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies, but he lost his July 10 start against them in Coors Field, allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings while striking out two and walking three.

Morgan was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make the start in place of rookie right-hander Zach Eflin, who is on the disabled list with soreness in both knees. An MRI administered Friday also showed he has a broken foot, and manager Pete Mackanin said it is "unlikely" Eflin will pitch again this season.

Morgan, 6-1 with a 3.04 ERA in eight games in the minors (seven starts), last pitched for the parent club on July 7, against the Rockies at Coors Field. He lasted five innings and gave up six runs and nine hits. It is his only career appearance against the Rockies to date.

Franco was hit on the knee by a pitch from Anderson in his next at-bat after homering Saturday in the fourth inning, leading to the ejection of the Colorado starter and Rockies manager Walt Weiss.

Weiss and Anderson both insisted after the game that it was not intentional.

"We don't hit people because they hit home runs," Weiss said. "I don't allow our guys to do it."

Weiss said his pitcher told Franco he meant no harm, and Franco said after the game that Anderson immediately apologized.

"I don't know whether he hit him on purpose or not," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "It kind of looked like it."