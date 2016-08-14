ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers suddenly can't score any runs despite fielding a lineup that is among the most potent in baseball.

The American League leaders don't seem to be concerned with a scoring drought that's stretched to 21 innings and included rare back-to-back home shutouts by Detroit. Texas hasn't scored since the fifth inning on Friday.

"It's going to happen," Texas' Carlos Beltran said. "Baseball is a game of ups and downs. We feel we have a good team and feel like we'll be able to bounce back."

The Rangers (69-50) hope to get back on track against A.L. West rival Oakland in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Globe Life Ballpark. The Athletics are beginning a six-game road trip.

Texas has seen its lead in the division fall to 5 1/2 games over Seattle after the two straight losses. That's the smallest lead for the Rangers since Aug. 3.

They'll continue to lose ground if the bats don't get it going. The Rangers were shut out in two straight at home for the first time since Sept. 16 and 18, 2009 against Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels. Texas had never been blanked in back-to-back home games within the same series at Globe Life Park.

But the Rangers aren't ready to panic, especially considering the boost they've received since adding Beltran and Jonathan Lucroy at the trade deadline

"We have a good offense," manager Jeff Banister said. "We like our offense. We like what our guys can do."

The Athletics have been a thorn in Texas' side despite being fourth in the West at 52-66. Oakland is 6-4 against the Rangers this season, including 2-1 in Arlington.

Khris Davis has been especially hard on Texas. The left fielder has seven home runs and 19 RBIs against the Rangers in those 10 games.

Davis also joined the 30-homer club for the first time in his career with a two-run blast in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners. He's gone deep in three straight games for the second time in his career.

"I'm just trying to do me and help the club out and have fun with the boys," Davis said.

Davis is the first Oakland player with at least 30 home runs since Brandon Moss in 2013.

The A's are hoping for another solid outing from Ross Detwiler (1-0, 2.13) in the series opener. The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Nashville last Wednesday and pitched eight scoreless innings in his Oakland debut.

After starting the season with Cleveland, Detwiler was traded to the A's on July 17.

Texas counters with Martin Perez, who is 7-8 with a 4.22 ERA. The lefty is winless in his last eight starts dating back to July 1, going 0-4 with a 5.77 ERA over that span.

He is seeking to avoid matching the longest losing streak of his career. Perez has induced a MLB-leading 31 double plays this season, tying the club's single-season record set by C.J. Wilson in 2011.