Blackmon flexing muscles as Rockies host White Sox

11h ago • 3 min read

DENVER -- Before the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox play Saturday night, Charlie Blackmon will be out for early hitting. With each swing, the Rockies' center fielder will be intent on doing one thing. He will be trying to hit home runs.

Blackmon will participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday at Miami and start for the National League the following day in the All-Star Game. Rockies bullpen coach Darren Holmes, who regularly throws batting practice to Blackmon, will serve as his pitcher in the Home Run Derby and will throw to him Saturday. Blackmon and Holmes had a practice session before a game earlier in the week.

Blackmon hit his 19th homer Friday night in Colorado's 12-4 romp over the White Sox. He is hitting .318 with 60 RBIs, 70 runs scored and a .953 OPS -- numbers more typical of a middle-of-the-order slugger than a leadoff hitter. Blackmon will be matched against Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger in the first round of the Home Run Derby.

"There's a lot obvious choices," Blackmon said. "I may not be the most obvious of choices to put in there. But I'm glad to be there, nonetheless.

"I don't arrive at home runs by trying to hit home runs, so I'll have to figure out exactly what I'm going to do to hit home runs. A lot of times that doesn't mean trying to pull and swing harder. So I'll have to figure out what the best thing for me to do to put myself in a position to hit home runs."

The last Rockies player to participate in the Home Run Derby was Justin Morneau in 2014. Blackmon said that upon winning the fan vote and being named to the All-Star team, Morneau texted congratulations.

"So I texted him," Blackmon said, "and asked him if he had any advice for me. He just replied: 'Win it.' So I guess I'm going to try to win it."

On Saturday, Jeff Hoffman (5-1, 4.01) will make his first interleague appearance for Colorado. Left-hander Jose Quintana (4-8, 4.45) will start for the White Sox. He's 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in one career start at Coors Field on April 8, 2014, the only time he has faced the Rockies.

White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia, the team's lone representative on the American League All-Star team, did not play Friday and is not expected to play until Sunday. He is recovering from a sprained right middle finger, the result of getting jammed while lining out on his second at-bat Wednesday at Oakland.

"Sunday for sure," Garcia said before Friday's game. "I can't grab my bat because of a little inflammation, and I don't want to risk it at this point. Today I feel better with my finger. I can close my hand right now. Yesterday I couldn't. That means I'm getting better."

Garcia returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing five games due to left knee soreness. He is 2-for-31 in his past eight games, a tailspin that has dropped his average to .313 in 77 games with 11 homers, 51 RBIs and an .858 OPS.

Garcia, 26, is a first-time All-Star, who won't be sharing the experience with any of his Chicago teammates.

"You're sending a representative for the organization, a young man who has worked really, really hard to get where he is," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He deserves it. A little exclamation point to what he's done to this point. We're looking forward to seeing him there."

TEAM STATS
White Sox37-48
.261
AVG
98
HR
392
R
4.49
ERA
Rockies51-38
.269
AVG
101
HR
447
R
4.50
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
J. HoffmanR
5-1
W-L
49.1
IP
4.01
ERA
3.43
SO/BB
1.14
WHIP
J. QuintanaL
4-8
W-L
99.0
IP
4.45
ERA
2.61
SO/BB
1.32
WHIP
PROBABLE PITCHER
J. Quintana L
4-8, 99.0 IP, 4.45 ERA
PROBABLE PITCHER
J. Hoffman R
5-1, 49.1 IP, 4.01 ERA
INJURIES
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Geovany SotoElbow08-08-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
Miguel GonzalezShoulder07-19-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
Zach PutnamElbow07-01-2018Out for the season
Avisail GarciaFinger07-09-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 9
Leury GarciaFinger07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Nate JonesElbow07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Tyler SaladinoBack07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Jake PetrickaElbow07-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
Roberto PenaUndisclosed07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Charlie TilsonFoot08-12-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
Dylan CoveyOblique07-25-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
Alex CallRibs07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Luis RobertKnee07-18-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Ian DesmondCalf07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Tyler AndersonKnee08-05-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
Chad BettisIllness08-01-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
David DahlRibs07-25-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
Forrest WallShoulder03-01-2018Out for the season
Mike NikorakElbow05-01-2018Out for the season
Stephen CardulloWrist07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Rayan GonzalezElbow04-01-2018Out for the season
Zach JemiolaUndisclosed07-09-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 9
Colton WelkerUndisclosed07-11-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 11
Yeremi RosarioSuspension07-14-2017Suspended until Jul 14
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
J. Abreu 1B843395210158162161.298.346.519.86523200281
M. Cabrera LF82331489651102447.290.337.423.76014000240
T. Anderson SS763053573278986.239.263.361.62411150149
A. Garcia RF77297409351111368.313.356.502.85817322228
T. Frazier 3B76264405744164466.216.331.451.78214043222
Y. Sanchez 2B7324233642342253.264.330.393.72311446150
M. Davidson DH702403159421813106.246.285.517.8029101157
L. Garcia CF561812854226934.298.345.459.8049165137
O. Narvaez C461341335601719.261.344.284.628300064
K. Smith C411281237131225.289.311.375.686800065
T. Saladino 2B301101022401335.200.302.273.575422343
W. Garcia CF33811121101825.259.319.407.726520049
A. Engel CF2572152052823.278.366.403.769304154
C. Asche DH19575641321.105.177.175.352100013
G. Soto C13425893410.190.271.405.676000031
A. Hanson 2B203912113156.282.364.385.749102060
J. May CF15362230317.056.150.056.20600002
Total836289839275937598218702.240.306.376.6811331629211945
HITTINGG
J. Abreu 1B84
M. Cabrera LF82
T. Anderson SS76
A. Garcia RF77
T. Frazier 3B76
Y. Sanchez 2B73
M. Davidson DH70
L. Garcia CF56
O. Narvaez C46
K. Smith C41
T. Saladino 2B30
W. Garcia CF33
A. Engel CF25
C. Asche DH19
G. Soto C13
A. Hanson 2B20
J. May CF15
Total836
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
J. Quintana SP17174-80099.04.45935249133899.2461.32179
D. Holland SP17175-90091.25.011016251193878.2801.52139
M. Gonzalez SP13134-80078.25.15925245132645.2871.5097
M. Pelfrey SP15143-70068.24.46663834103146.2511.4185
D. Holmberg RP2061-20041.03.0732211451823.2121.2266
A. Swarzak RP3404-20139.12.5229111111041.2120.99106
D. Covey SP880-40037.28.12523434131622.3311.811
D. Jennings RP4103-10037.04.1434181751629.2411.3573
J. Shields SP772-10036.14.95342120101930.2411.4663
C. Beck RP3201-00135.13.5729151461526.2301.2566
T. Kahnle RP3400-30333.02.45241193756.2000.9472
D. Robertson RP2804-2121330.12.9721101041144.1891.05172
M. Ynoa RP2201-00029.05.9028221942223.2461.7231
G. Infante RP2000-00022.15.2426131331119.3021.6626
J. Minaya RP1201-00016.15.511510102924.2381.4734
N. Jones RP1101-00011.22.319331615.2201.2930
C. Rodon SP221-10011.11.596520912.1501.3228
J. Petricka RP901-00010.29.281712113313.3541.8814
Z. Putnam RP700-0008.21.04211019.0740.3526
T. Danish SP111-0005.00.00300066.1761.8016
B. Goldberg RP100-0000.1108.00344110.75012.00-7
Total858537-481218743.14.49716415371116313660.2511.381317
PITCHINGGP
J. Quintana SP17
D. Holland SP17
M. Gonzalez SP13
M. Pelfrey SP15
D. Holmberg RP20
A. Swarzak RP34
D. Covey SP8
D. Jennings RP41
J. Shields SP7
C. Beck RP32
T. Kahnle RP34
D. Robertson RP28
M. Ynoa RP22
G. Infante RP20
J. Minaya RP12
N. Jones RP11
C. Rodon SP2
J. Petricka RP9
Z. Putnam RP7
T. Danish SP1
B. Goldberg RP1
Total85
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
C. Blackmon CF873587011460192877.318.372.581.953171076339
N. Arenado 3B873445410468162662.302.352.552.90428521313
D. LeMahieu 2B84334461034142648.308.363.392.75514144227
M. Reynolds 1B83301488561194299.282.371.508.87911011256
C. Gonzalez RF7225837562263062.217.297.337.63413010148
T. Story SS74251335635112897.223.304.394.69810030153
I. Desmond LF5721931622651060.283.321.388.70961104141
T. Wolters C5717227471402338.273.365.326.6917101102
G. Parra LF501532450296627.327.356.490.8467004118
A. Amarista SS501061428162322.264.284.387.671700063
P. Valaika SS571031624176430.233.259.485.744800072
R. Tapia RF3593203082619.323.370.495.865623275
D. Garneau C226851461424.206.260.353.613700028
R. Hanigan C165341392314.245.286.358.644000028
S. Cardullo LF1528243037.143.250.143.39300009
T. Murphy C820111027.050.136.100.23610002
C. Adames SS1213100016.000.071.000.0710000-1
M. Tauchman RF79021031.222.417.222.63900005
Total873288343379341799248700.234.302.362.6641422031232078
HITTINGG
C. Blackmon CF87
N. Arenado 3B87
D. LeMahieu 2B84
M. Reynolds 1B83
C. Gonzalez RF72
T. Story SS74
I. Desmond LF57
T. Wolters C57
G. Parra LF50
A. Amarista SS50
P. Valaika SS57
R. Tapia RF35
D. Garneau C22
R. Hanigan C16
S. Cardullo LF15
T. Murphy C8
C. Adames SS12
M. Tauchman RF7
Total873
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
T. Chatwood SP18186-1000106.04.42935452145787.2431.42173
K. Freeland SP17178-70099.04.091084845123856.2831.47178
A. Senzatela SP18159-30093.14.63864948153068.2491.24215
G. Marquez SP14146-40076.14.3681383782667.2741.40150
T. Anderson SP13123-50063.16.11754543152363.2981.5583
J. Hoffman SP985-10049.14.0142222251448.2271.14138
C. Rusin RP3303-01247.02.3032131231335.1930.96128
J. Lyles RP2800-20037.26.454528278927.2981.4333
J. McGee RP3700-01436.02.752811113943.2091.0388
S. Oberg RP4000-10035.15.3542232131335.2981.5640
G. Holland RP3401-0282932.11.39175511543.1560.99284
A. Ottavino RP3501-30231.05.8127202062339.2351.6131
M. Dunn RP3702-10128.15.4030171771737.2751.6648
J. Gray SP552-00024.03.752611102924.2711.4656
C. Qualls RP1901-10016.25.401711103511.2581.3225
C. Estevez RP1804-00016.28.102516151618.3331.8640
S. Carle RP100-0001.00.00000001.0000.003
J. Diaz RP100-0001.018.00432002.5004.00-2
Total898951-383038794.14.50778414397106307704.2581.371711
PITCHINGGP
T. Chatwood SP18
K. Freeland SP17
A. Senzatela SP18
G. Marquez SP14
T. Anderson SP13
J. Hoffman SP9
C. Rusin RP33
J. Lyles RP28
J. McGee RP37
S. Oberg RP40
G. Holland RP34
A. Ottavino RP35
M. Dunn RP37
J. Gray SP5
C. Qualls RP19
C. Estevez RP18
S. Carle RP1
J. Diaz RP1
Total89
MLB Scores