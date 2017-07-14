PREVIEW
Indians hope hits keep coming against Tigers

11h ago • 3 min read

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians will ride a red-hot offense into Progressive Field on Saturday night for the second game of their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland has collected 44 hits in its last three games and won consecutive games Thursday and Friday by identical 11-2 scores.

One of the ring leaders has been All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has tried to shake a slump for the last month that resulted in his batting average dropping into the .240s before his recent surge.

"I'm just trying to get the barrel to the ball. When you keep working hard, you'll eventually see some results, said Lindor, who was 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the Indians' 11-2 win over the Tigers.

The Indians will go into Saturday's game with some clarity in their managerial situation. Terry Francona, who has missed the last four games, will miss the next two, as he recovers from a cardiac procedure done Thursday at Cleveland Clinic to correct an irregular heartbeat.

"He's feeling really good," Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said of Francona. "His mind is at ease because of the successful procedure and also that he now knows the path in front of him. This couldn't be better news. The issue is corrected through a minor procedure, and everyone feels good about it."

Francona won't be in the dugout Saturday night or Sunday night, the last two games of the Indians' series with Detroit. Francona is scheduled to return to the dugout on July 14 in Oakland, where the Indians will begin a six-game West Coast road trip coming out of the All-Star break.

Bench coach Brad Mills will continue as the acting manager in Francona's absence. The Indians are 2-2 in the four games that Mills has managed in place of Francona.

The pitching matchup Saturday will be the same two pitchers who faced each other in Detroit on July 2 in an 11-8 Indians victory: Detroit's Justin Verlander vs. Cleveland's Mike Clevinger.

Verlander (5-5, 4.96 ERA) was the losing pitcher in the July 2 game, giving up seven runs and nine hits with three walks and no strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

The Indians are Verlander's least-favorite opponent. In his career, Verlander has more starts (51), more losses (23) and a higher ERA (4.78, minimum: four starts) against Cleveland than he does against any other major league team.

Verlander's career record vs. the Indians is 20-23. In three starts against the Indians this year, Verlander is 1-2 with an 11.30 ERA.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus would like to see some better work from his bullpen, if and when Verlander has to leave the game. On Friday night, four Tigers relievers combined to pitch five innings, giving up six runs and eight hits with six walks.

"The big thing with our pen is that we have to throw more strikes, especially against a good team like Cleveland," Ausmus said.

Clevinger (4-3, 3.33) is making progress since being recalled from Triple-A in June, originally to take Corey Kluber's spot in the rotation while Kluber was on the disabled list with a strained back.

The 26-year-old Clevinger has quietly begun to string together some good starts. In his last four, he is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA and a .169 opponents' batting average.

That includes a win in that July 2 matchup with Verlander in Detroit. In that game, Clevinger pitched six innings, giving up one run and two hits with seven strikeouts. The only blemish was five walks, which has been an on and off problem for Clevinger this year.

Copyright 2017 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

INJURIES
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Daniel NorrisGroin07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Derek HillElbow07-19-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
Spencer TurnbullUndisclosed07-09-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 9
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Austin JacksonQuadriceps07-16-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 16
Carlos SantanaPaternity List07-08-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 8
David LoughHamstring07-17-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
Travis BanwartShoulder07-16-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 16
Danny SalazarShoulder07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Jarrett GrubeHand07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Mitch BrownBack07-24-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
Rob KaminskyForearm07-18-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
Tim CooneyForearm07-26-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
Cody AndersonElbow03-01-2018Out for the season
Dylan BakerUndisclosed07-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Josh MartinUndisclosed07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Gabriel MejiaUndisclosed07-22-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 22
Mark MathiasShoulder07-17-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
Joe ColonSuspension04-01-2018Suspended until Apr 1, 2018
DETTigers
CLEIndians
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
N. Castellanos 3B83316407945102786.250.314.440.75418622214
J. Upton LF79282517654153686.270.356.504.86021063251
I. Kinsler 2B6927149662292937.244.326.395.72112163201
M. Cabrera 1B72266317141113664.267.357.447.80415001196
J. Iglesias SS7025231612321137.242.277.341.61817142139
V. Martinez DH6824925643362436.257.327.373.70011000160
A. Avila C62180275529113764.306.427.550.97711001160
J. Martinez RF51179345332142547.296.379.615.99411200177
A. Romine CF6517729401731542.226.294.345.6398234105
J. McCann C4814918302591443.201.282.416.6985000101
M. Mahtook CF491331336164330.271.292.421.713611076
T. Collins CF4013017261241646.200.288.338.626410462
D. Machado SS347182361310.324.351.408.759110041
J. Hicks 1B22671120123217.299.319.522.841601053
A. Presley CF205371471512.264.328.358.686203038
J. Jones CF22514741426.137.228.255.483111115
J. Adduci RF134481470511.318.388.500.888421038
M. den Dekker CF47110014.143.250.143.39300001
Total8712877404736385104293698.251.321.410.7311531828212028
HITTINGG
N. Castellanos 3B83
J. Upton LF79
I. Kinsler 2B69
M. Cabrera 1B72
J. Iglesias SS70
V. Martinez DH68
A. Avila C62
J. Martinez RF51
A. Romine CF65
J. McCann C48
M. Mahtook CF49
T. Collins CF40
D. Machado SS34
J. Hicks 1B22
A. Presley CF20
J. Jones CF22
J. Adduci RF13
M. den Dekker CF4
Total871
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
M. Fulmer SP16168-600109.23.2096423962583.2351.10274
J. Verlander SP17175-50098.04.961025654124792.2641.52172
J. Zimmermann SP17175-70095.05.871146562223067.3021.52126
D. Norris SP16164-70085.05.291035450103979.3001.67110
M. Boyd SP11112-50055.15.6974363572437.3221.7755
A. Sanchez RP1541-00044.15.89503529101344.2791.4276
S. Greene RP4102-20338.23.2627141432041.1941.2276
A. Wilson RP3801-42535.24.0437191641122.2621.3554
J. Wilson RP3503-391032.22.48189941248.1570.92152
W. Saupold RP1801-10031.21.9922873920.2000.9865
F. Rodriguez RP2802-571325.17.8231232291123.2921.6660
C. Bell RP1100-00025.04.3222121251221.2321.3638
B. Hardy RP2101-00018.14.912412104813.3201.7526
B. Farmer RP442-10017.26.622013135422.2861.3641
D. Stumpf RP1600-00110.04.5013552510.3421.8012
A. Leon RP600-0006.212.15799062.2921.95-1
B. Rondon RP801-1006.18.53666058.2611.748
K. Ryan RP800-0015.27.94955071.4292.82-3
J. Jimenez RP500-0014.112.46566225.2781.622
Total858538-471834745.24.91783433407108290639.2701.441343
PITCHINGGP
M. Fulmer SP16
J. Verlander SP17
J. Zimmermann SP17
D. Norris SP16
M. Boyd SP11
A. Sanchez RP15
S. Greene RP41
A. Wilson RP38
J. Wilson RP35
W. Saupold RP18
F. Rodriguez RP28
C. Bell RP11
B. Hardy RP21
B. Farmer RP4
D. Stumpf RP16
A. Leon RP6
B. Rondon RP8
K. Ryan RP8
J. Jimenez RP5
Total85
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
F. Lindor SS83340488743142951.256.315.465.78025241260
J. Ramirez 3B843226110746162841.332.385.596.98127594321
C. Santana 1B82313487346104652.233.336.403.73921130249
E. Encarnacion DH83301547947185181.262.374.482.85610120264
J. Kipnis 2B6525232582682248.230.290.397.68718052165
M. Brantley LF6424431753652340.307.367.443.81016181194
Y. Gomes C5818221422052253.231.327.379.70612000109
L. Chisenhall RF61178275449112038.303.374.567.94112121191
B. Zimmer CF4714217402451241.282.340.444.7848091113
R. Perez C3410712191511333.178.264.252.516500149
A. Jackson CF3710212311531524.304.383.500.883910081
A. Almonte RF36991324611331.242.336.354.690421153
D. Robertson RF32809187173.225.287.338.625410147
Y. Diaz 3B186491330617.203.268.219.487100023
B. Guyer RF286461261217.188.257.281.538300027
E. Gonzalez 2B214591332119.289.304.467.771200024
T. Naquin CF617340015.235.278.294.57210006
M. Martinez 2B1511140025.364.462.455.91710015
G. Urshela 3B14000000.000.000.000.00000000
Total8552867413753392101313599.245.313.386.6991791543142181
HITTINGG
F. Lindor SS83
J. Ramirez 3B84
C. Santana 1B82
E. Encarnacion DH83
J. Kipnis 2B65
M. Brantley LF64
Y. Gomes C58
L. Chisenhall RF61
B. Zimmer CF47
R. Perez C34
A. Jackson CF37
A. Almonte RF36
D. Robertson RF32
Y. Diaz 3B18
B. Guyer RF28
E. Gonzalez 2B21
T. Naquin CF6
M. Martinez 2B15
G. Urshela 3B1
Total855
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
C. Carrasco SP171710-300104.23.448640401227114.2271.08300
J. Tomlin SP17175-90093.05.901216361171170.3151.42129
T. Bauer SP17177-70092.25.249756541434103.2691.41171
C. Kluber SP13137-30088.12.85653128821115.2040.97271
D. Salazar SP12103-50055.05.40593533112877.2741.5886
M. Clevinger SP11104-30054.03.3335202072962.1871.19132
A. Miller RP3603-22242.11.49208721065.1380.71144
B. Shaw RP4102-32340.22.8834171311836.2361.2888
Z. McAllister RP2901-00037.12.6531111151445.2261.2184
C. Allen RP3400-4161733.12.7031121051249.2401.29162
N. Goody RP3001-00033.01.36217531238.1831.0086
D. Otero RP3001-00033.03.273416125623.2581.2165
S. Armstrong RP1601-00019.04.2615994616.2081.1141
B. Logan RP3501-00118.25.302012112625.2701.3937
R. Merritt RP110-0004.04.50732002.3891.754
M. Martinez 2B100-0001.00.00100000.2501.005
K. Crockett RP300-0000.227.00222011.5004.50-3
Total858546-392023750.23.8167934231896235841.2411.221802
PITCHINGGP
C. Carrasco SP17
J. Tomlin SP17
T. Bauer SP17
C. Kluber SP13
D. Salazar SP12
M. Clevinger SP11
A. Miller RP36
B. Shaw RP41
Z. McAllister RP29
C. Allen RP34
N. Goody RP30
D. Otero RP30
S. Armstrong RP16
B. Logan RP35
R. Merritt RP1
M. Martinez 2B1
K. Crockett RP3
Total85
