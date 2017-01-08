PREVIEW
Mets focus on maintaining urgency against Rockies

13h ago • 2 min read

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets returned from the All-Star break possessing the type of urgency that manager Terry Collins wanted to see out of a club facing a monstrous uphill climb back into playoff contention.

The big lead the Colorado Rockies enjoy in the race for the National League's second wild card could allow manager Bud Black to be a little more low-key about his squad's sputtering second-half start.

The Mets will look to continue chipping away at the Rockies' lead in the second wild-card race Saturday night when the teams play the second game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

New York's Seth Lugo (3-2, 4.59 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Colorado's Tyler Chatwood (6-10, 4.42 ERA) in a matchup of right-handers.

The Mets rode eight strong innings from ace right-hander Jacob deGrom and a 19-hit attack to a 14-2 win over the Rockies in the series opener. New York (40-47) moved within 9 1/2 games of Colorado (52-40).

"We talked about it before the break, that when we got back, when we started (Friday), that there's a sense of urgency," Collins said afterward. "Got to pick the game up, rise up and start to put some things together. And tonight was one of those occasions."

Nights like Friday are becoming increasingly commonplace for the Rockies, who have lost 14 of 19, a stretch in which they've been outscored 121-76. But Black preached patience and lauded deGrom.

"It's one game against a guy who was on," Black said. "It's one game."

In Chatwood, the Rockies will send to the mound someone who is usually "on" whenever he faces the Mets. Chatwood is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in five career starts against New York -- the lowest ERA he HAs produced against any opponent he has faced more than three times.

On Saturday, Chatwood will be trying to snap a five-start winless streak -- a stretch in which he is 0-3 despite a 4.55 ERA. Chatwood took the loss in his final pre-All-Star Game start on July 6 when he gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings as the Rockies fell to the Cincinnati Reds 6-3.

Lugo will make his first start in 11 days. He took the loss on July 4 after allowing six runs in five innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals 11-4. Lugo made his final appearance of the first half on Sunday when he gave up one run in three innings of relief in the Mets' 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

This will be Lugo's second career appearance against the Rockies. He allowed two runs in three innings of relief in a game at Coors Field last July 30.

The Rockies could welcome back a pivotal piece of their lineup. The Denver Post reported Friday afternoon that first baseman/outfielder Ian Desmond, who has been out since July 3 with a right calf strain, has a chance to be activated without going out on a minor league rehab assignment.

COLRockies
NYMMets
  • o9.0, NYM -105
  • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
TEAM STATS
Rockies52-40
.269
AVG
104
HR
463
R
4.56
ERA
Mets40-47
.251
AVG
131
HR
420
R
4.89
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
S. LugoR
3-2
W-L
33.1
IP
4.59
ERA
2.09
SO/BB
1.47
WHIP
T. ChatwoodR
6-10
W-L
106.0
IP
4.42
ERA
1.53
SO/BB
1.42
WHIP
PROBABLE PITCHER
T. Chatwood R
6-10, 106.0 IP, 4.42 ERA
PROBABLE PITCHER
S. Lugo R
3-2, 33.1 IP, 4.59 ERA
Rockies
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 C. Blackmon CF3711196120.321
2 D. LeMahieu 2B342105414.307
3 N. Arenado 3B3541077017.302
4 G. Parra LF16556346.339
5 R. Tapia RF973182.320
6 C. Gonzalez RF26658226.218
7 T. Story SS257573511.222
8 T. Wolters C17647140.267
9 T. Chatwood SP30500.167
Mets
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 M. Conforto LF229664515.288
2 A. Cabrera SS23359278.253
3 Y. Cespedes LF15744209.280
4 J. Bruce RF325865923.265
5 T. Rivera 3B17954245.302
6 L. Duda 1B210513014.243
7 J. Reyes SS29465308.221
8 T. d'Arnaud C17038299.224
9 S. Lugo RP9210.222
INJURIES
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Ian DesmondCalf07-16-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 16
Tyler AndersonKnee08-05-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
Chad BettisIllness08-01-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
David DahlRibs07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Forrest WallShoulder03-01-2018Out for the season
Mike NikorakElbow05-01-2018Out for the season
Stephen CardulloWrist07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Rayan GonzalezElbow04-01-2018Out for the season
Zach JemiolaUndisclosed07-19-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
Colton WelkerGroin08-16-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
Vince FernandezOblique07-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
Yeremi RosarioSuspension07-19-2017Suspended until Jul 19
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
David WrightShoulder08-14-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
Neil WalkerHamstring07-28-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
Tom GorzelannyShoulder07-19-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
Josh SmokerElbow07-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
Blake BeavanUndisclosed07-24-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
Jeurys FamiliaShoulder08-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
Noah SyndergaardLat08-07-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
Matt HarveyShoulder07-22-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 22
Juan LagaresThumb07-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
Tommy MiloneKnee07-24-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
Brandon NimmoChest07-28-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
Robert GsellmanHamstring08-07-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
Anthony KayElbow03-01-2018Out for the season
Ricardo CespedesUndisclosed07-18-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
Logan TaylorConcussion07-25-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
123456789RHE
RockiesCOL52-40
---------000
MetsNYM40-47
---------000
  • o9.0, NYM -105
  • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
COLRockies
NYMMets
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
C. Blackmon CF903717311961202983.321.373.585.958181086352
N. Arenado 3B903545610770172764.302.352.554.90628521323
D. LeMahieu 2B87342481054142949.307.365.389.75414144233
M. Reynolds 1B863105287611946104.281.374.506.88011111266
C. Gonzalez RF7526637582263165.218.298.335.63313010149
T. Story SS762573357351128102.222.301.393.69411030153
I. Desmond LF5721931622651060.283.321.388.70961104141
T. Wolters C5817627471402339.267.358.318.6767101101
G. Parra LF531652756346628.339.364.503.8679004134
A. Amarista SS531111528162323.252.272.369.641701065
P. Valaika SS591111726227430.234.259.495.754800083
R. Tapia RF3797203182721.320.371.485.856623276
D. Garneau C226851461424.206.260.353.613700028
R. Hanigan C186041492317.233.270.333.603000027
S. Cardullo LF1528243037.143.250.143.39300009
T. Murphy C820111027.050.136.100.23610002
C. Adames SS1213100016.000.071.000.0710000-1
M. Tauchman RF79021031.222.417.222.63900005
Total9032977449818430102259730.233.301.359.6601462133232146
HITTINGG
C. Blackmon CF90
N. Arenado 3B90
D. LeMahieu 2B87
M. Reynolds 1B86
C. Gonzalez RF75
T. Story SS76
I. Desmond LF57
T. Wolters C58
G. Parra LF53
A. Amarista SS53
P. Valaika SS59
R. Tapia RF37
D. Garneau C22
R. Hanigan C18
S. Cardullo LF15
T. Murphy C8
C. Adames SS12
M. Tauchman RF7
Total903
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
K. Freeland SP18189-700107.13.771094845124165.2691.40212
T. Chatwood SP18186-1000106.04.42935452145787.2431.42173
A. Senzatela SP18159-30093.14.63864948153068.2491.24215
G. Marquez SP14146-40076.14.3681383782667.2741.40150
T. Anderson SP13123-50063.16.11754543152363.2981.5583
J. Hoffman SP1095-10056.14.1549262651650.2331.15146
C. Rusin RP3303-01247.02.3032131231335.1930.96128
J. Lyles RP3000-20040.16.695031309929.3051.4634
J. McGee RP3800-01436.22.702811113944.2061.0191
S. Oberg RP4100-10036.15.7044252331635.3011.6536
G. Holland RP3501-1282933.11.62186621643.1611.02279
A. Ottavino RP3601-30231.15.7428202062339.2391.6331
M. Dunn RP3802-10129.15.2230171771839.2681.6451
J. Gray SP662-10026.06.2335191821225.3181.8137
C. Qualls RP1901-10016.25.401711103511.2581.3225
C. Estevez RP1804-00016.28.102516151618.3331.8640
S. Carle RP100-0001.00.00000001.0000.003
J. Diaz RP100-0001.018.00432002.5004.00-2
Total929252-403038820.14.56807433416109320724.2591.371732
PITCHINGGP
K. Freeland SP18
T. Chatwood SP18
A. Senzatela SP18
G. Marquez SP14
T. Anderson SP13
J. Hoffman SP10
C. Rusin RP33
J. Lyles RP30
J. McGee RP38
S. Oberg RP41
G. Holland RP35
A. Ottavino RP36
M. Dunn RP38
J. Gray SP6
C. Qualls RP19
C. Estevez RP18
S. Carle RP1
J. Diaz RP1
Total92
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
J. Bruce RF82325498659233479.265.334.532.86618001275
J. Reyes SS8429439653082841.221.289.378.667144102206
C. Granderson CF83263436137133968.232.330.471.80118331215
A. Cabrera SS6423336592782637.253.336.403.73911031172
M. Conforto LF71229486645154068.288.409.555.96414120238
N. Walker 2B6022235603392636.270.352.468.82013201182
L. Duda 1B63210265130143562.243.356.524.88017000172
W. Flores 3B6820926582571032.278.308.445.75312110141
T. Rivera 3B621792454245729.302.342.464.80612110130
T. d'Arnaud C5517023382991433.224.285.441.7268100125
Y. Cespedes LF4315722442091328.280.337.510.8479001121
R. Rivera C421351235206743.259.303.422.725400175
J. Lagares CF4793172582619.269.317.409.726512064
M. Reynolds SS30375711313.189.250.324.574010014
K. Plawecki C1024134024.125.214.167.381100010
B. Nimmo CF1520072046.350.458.400.858100011
G. Cecchini SS514142105.286.286.500.78600007
Total8842814407723396130294603.255.324.436.760157152282158
HITTINGG
J. Bruce RF82
J. Reyes SS84
C. Granderson CF83
A. Cabrera SS64
M. Conforto LF71
N. Walker 2B60
L. Duda 1B63
W. Flores 3B68
T. Rivera 3B62
T. d'Arnaud C55
Y. Cespedes LF43
R. Rivera C42
J. Lagares CF47
M. Reynolds SS30
K. Plawecki C10
B. Nimmo CF15
G. Cecchini SS5
Total884
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
J. deGrom SP181810-300119.03.4810148461839141.2271.18331
Z. Wheeler SP15153-60076.04.86834441123270.2781.51113
R. Gsellman SP17145-50176.06.16976052132657.3031.6298
M. Harvey SP13134-30070.15.25674241163554.2471.45117
A. Reed RP4100-2151742.22.534112125543.2471.08186
R. Montero RP1841-50039.05.7750262522443.3181.9020
S. Matz SP662-20038.13.0533131371023.2291.1286
F. Salas RP4001-20136.16.4447292661939.3151.8233
P. Sewald RP2900-30235.14.3337171731041.2701.3345
J. Edgin RP4100-11133.13.7834151431626.2661.5046
S. Lugo RP653-20033.14.5938191741123.2921.4764
J. Smoker RP2201-20029.07.4537252471736.2981.8622
J. Blevins RP4404-00428.03.5424111131539.2241.3981
N. Syndergaard SP551-20027.13.292814100232.2571.1066
H. Robles RP2104-10121.26.2321151551323.2591.5747
N. Ramirez RP1800-10118.16.3816131331525.2321.6928
T. Pill SP530-30018.05.002013102714.2901.507
T. Milone SP330-20012.010.501915145712.3522.1731
J. Familia RP1101-1349.13.867540810.2061.6137
E. Goeddel RP700-0005.24.76333045.1501.249
C. Bradford RP400-0004.06.75633023.3332.002
K. Plawecki C100-0002.018.00444300.4002.0010
Total878740-471932782.04.89829457425122319765.2701.471479
PITCHINGGP
J. deGrom SP18
Z. Wheeler SP15
R. Gsellman SP17
M. Harvey SP13
A. Reed RP41
R. Montero RP18
S. Matz SP6
F. Salas RP40
P. Sewald RP29
J. Edgin RP41
S. Lugo RP6
J. Smoker RP22
J. Blevins RP44
N. Syndergaard SP5
H. Robles RP21
N. Ramirez RP18
T. Pill SP5
T. Milone SP3
J. Familia RP11
E. Goeddel RP7
C. Bradford RP4
K. Plawecki C1
Total87
