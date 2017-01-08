PREVIEW
Astros give Musgrove the ball to face Twins

12h ago • 2 min read

HOUSTON -- In Charlie Morton's second start since returning from the disabled list, the Houston Astros right-hander delivered just enough effectiveness to take advantage of ample run support.

On Saturday, the Astros (61-29) will be looking for more of the same from right-hander Joe Musgrove, recently back from a hiatus of his own.

With ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel and right-hander Collin McHugh soon to return from the disabled list, the Astros are poised for reinforcements.

Equally key is the Astros' continued excellence despite injuries, results that in theory should lessen the urge within the debilitated to push too hard to help a team ailing in their absence.

"Players are always pushing themselves to get back a little sooner rather than later," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's easy intellectually to look back and say, 'Maybe I can take it easy. We have a big lead. We have a nice situation going right now.' But players want to play, and they know they get paid to play and they know their future earnings depend on playing.

"It's hard to keep them governed both on the field and medically. That hunger to get back and be back is something I don't want to take from players. I want guys to want to be back sooner rather than later."

Musgrove (4-7, 6.04 ERA) will make his 15th start of the season for Houston. It will mark his first career appearances against the Twins and his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Fresno on July 5.

Against the Atlanta Braves on that date, he allowed four runs and five hits with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in a 10-4 victory at SunTrust Park. He did not walk a batter, and has not issued more than three walks in any of his 24 career outings (23 starts).

Fresh off his appearance in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Miami, Twins right-hander Ervin Santana (10-6, 2.99 ERA) will start the middle game of the series.

Santana is 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA in five career starts against the Astros and did not factor in the decision on May 29 after allowing two runs (one earned), five hits and two walks in seven innings. Houston rallied from an 8-2 deficit with 14 runs in its final two at-bats, 11 in the eighth inning.

Santana has performed ably while fronting a rotation that has otherwise struggled with consistency. What the Twins (45-44) need from their starters in the second half are performances that spare the bullpen and give rise to the belief that the success of the first half wasn't a fluke.

"We told the players that try not to get too far ahead of yourself," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

"It's kind of fun to think about playing Houston after the series they had against us up there and going home to face the Yankees and getting a chance to see Dodger Stadium on the next road trip, but the reality is you've got to stay day to day. That's what the game demands of you to get your best, so that's what we're going to focus on."

TEAM STATS
Twins45-44
.252
AVG
101
HR
408
R
4.89
ERA
Astros61-29
.290
AVG
150
HR
537
R
3.93
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
J. MusgroveR
4-7
W-L
73.0
IP
6.04
ERA
2.95
SO/BB
1.48
WHIP
E. SantanaR
10-6
W-L
120.1
IP
2.99
ERA
2.27
SO/BB
1.08
WHIP
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Joe MauerBack07-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
Glen PerkinsShoulder07-22-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 22
Craig BreslowRibs07-17-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
Trevor MayElbow02-28-2018Out for the season
Hector SantiagoBack07-18-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
Chris HestonShoulder07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Byron BuxtonGroin07-15-2017Probable for Jul 15
Nick TepeschElbow07-16-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 16
Kennys VargasFoot07-15-2017Probable for Jul 15
Ryan O'RourkeElbow05-01-2018Out for the season
Nick BurdiElbow06-01-2018Out for the season
Zach JonesShoulder04-01-2018Out for the season
Daniel PalkaFinger08-01-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
Tyler JayShoulder04-01-2018Out for the season
J.T. ChargoisElbow08-02-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 2
Justin HaleyShoulder07-19-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
Alex KirilloffElbow02-01-2018Out for the season
Luis ArraezLeg03-01-2018Out for the season
Johan QuezadaShoulder08-01-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Dallas KeuchelNeck07-25-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
Will HarrisShoulder07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Collin McHughElbow07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Brady RodgersArm05-01-2018Out for the season
Jandel GustaveElbow07-01-2018Out for the season
David PaulinoSuspension10-01-2017Suspended until Oct 1
Joe PerezElbow04-01-2018Out for the season
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
B. Dozier 2B82336408245143977.244.329.429.758181105248
M. Sano 3B833035683622146121.274.371.535.90612200266
M. Kepler RF83296437839103162.264.338.446.78420231222
J. Mauer 1B7427637793453145.286.360.402.76217010193
E. Rosario LF82276377926101657.286.324.457.78113244180
J. Polanco SS7126630593232041.222.271.320.59115162156
B. Buxton CF8425730561652688.218.292.311.60371161140
R. Grossman DH7324140612864749.253.379.382.76113021187
J. Castro C6321523472862766.219.311.363.67413000125
E. Escobar 3B6321226582881237.274.320.439.7599120147
K. Vargas DH481702242297951.247.291.424.7159000108
C. Gimenez C4110413211151934.202.336.385.721401070
E. Adrianza SS285971690611.271.319.339.658406147
Z. Granite CF38110020.125.300.250.55010005
Total8783019405762387100331739.242.324.392.7161551051152094
HITTINGG
B. Dozier 2B82
M. Sano 3B83
M. Kepler RF83
J. Mauer 1B74
E. Rosario LF82
J. Polanco SS71
B. Buxton CF84
R. Grossman DH73
J. Castro C63
E. Escobar 3B63
K. Vargas DH48
C. Gimenez C41
E. Adrianza SS28
Z. Granite CF3
Total878
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
E. Santana SP181810-600120.12.99904340184091.2061.08308
K. Gibson SP16165-70081.16.311066157163851.3171.7775
J. Berrios SP12128-30073.03.7062363092270.2281.15195
H. Santiago SP15144-80070.15.63704444153151.2551.4489
A. Mejia SP13134-40065.04.43643432113254.2561.48108
P. Hughes SP1494-30053.25.87723835121338.3161.5881
T. Duffey RP3200-20143.04.8144242351142.2571.2861
B. Kintzler RP3902-1242739.12.293411103824.2381.07254
M. Belisle RP3800-10335.05.6636262241827.2651.5436
T. Rogers RP3904-10133.22.1430883725.2381.1089
C. Breslow RP2701-10129.05.2834181741018.2961.5235
R. Pressly RP2801-20028.07.073023226831.2781.3633
B. Boshers RP1600-00022.23.57231094616.2641.2836
J. Haley RP1000-01118.06.002212123614.3011.5627
M. Tonkin RP900-10011.06.551411841013.2982.181
A. Wilk SP310-10010.17.841699386.3562.32-11
T. Hildenberger RP601-0009.21.86922039.2431.2426
N. Turley SP330-2009.116.39231717347.4892.89-23
A. Busenitz RP600-0008.22.081042234.2941.5013
F. Jorge SP221-0007.210.571499424.4122.097
A. Wimmers RP600-0007.14.91844287.2672.185
C. Gimenez C600-0005.07.20744100.3181.4070
D. Rucinski RP200-0004.110.381055225.4762.77-1
R. Rosario SP200-0002.130.86788102.5003.00-8
N. Tepesch SP110-1001.25.40571122.4554.20-7
C. Heston RP100-0001.00.00100000.2501.00-16
Total898945-442534793.24.89847473431137296611.2721.441483
PITCHINGGP
E. Santana SP18
K. Gibson SP16
J. Berrios SP12
H. Santiago SP15
A. Mejia SP13
P. Hughes SP14
T. Duffey RP32
B. Kintzler RP39
M. Belisle RP38
T. Rogers RP39
C. Breslow RP27
R. Pressly RP28
B. Boshers RP16
J. Haley RP10
M. Tonkin RP9
A. Wilk SP3
T. Hildenberger RP6
N. Turley SP3
A. Busenitz RP6
F. Jorge SP2
A. Wimmers RP6
C. Gimenez C6
D. Rucinski RP2
R. Rosario SP2
N. Tepesch SP1
C. Heston RP1
Total89
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
G. Springer CF843397810562273683.310.383.611.99421024346
J. Altuve 2B873386311850133846.349.419.553.972262184352
C. Correa SS823216310466204269.324.402.573.97518100322
Y. Gurriel 1B7729740884411637.296.323.488.81124012223
A. Bregman 3B8529341752883357.256.337.420.75722182214
C. Beltran DH76290416735112366.231.289.410.69919000187
J. Reddick RF7626655844392540.316.366.515.88120372252
M. Gonzalez LF72229417255172752.314.395.590.98512042242
B. McCann C58217285546112238.253.331.442.7738010180
E. Gattis C5519430553981530.284.343.490.83316000168
N. Aoki LF6217821471211425.264.316.331.6479052102
J. Marisnick CF66137283424101050.248.320.504.8245053118
D. Fisher LF518353235.278.381.611.992001118
J. Centeno C27332211.429.5001.2861.786000014
T. Kemp LF23000002.000.000.000.0000000-1
Total8893127535912509150295601.277.340.522.862200752222737
HITTINGG
G. Springer CF84
J. Altuve 2B87
C. Correa SS82
Y. Gurriel 1B77
A. Bregman 3B85
C. Beltran DH76
J. Reddick RF76
M. Gonzalez LF72
B. McCann C58
E. Gattis C55
N. Aoki LF62
J. Marisnick CF66
D. Fisher LF5
J. Centeno C2
T. Kemp LF2
Total889
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
M. Fiers SP17175-40093.23.84874440193787.2431.32190
L. McCullers SP16167-20091.13.05773531627106.2241.14253
D. Keuchel SP11119-00075.21.6748151461869.1830.87270
J. Musgrove SP14144-70073.06.04875049152162.3021.4893
C. Morton SP12127-30068.24.0663343193078.2431.35160
B. Peacock RP2197-10061.22.6343181813784.1931.30180
C. Devenski RP3606-33554.02.6731161651475.1620.83185
M. Feliz RP3704-20240.13.7933181741855.2201.2698
L. Gregerson RP3802-20235.03.8633151561443.2431.3468
W. Harris RP3402-22434.22.862811115539.2150.9597
K. Giles RP3501-2192133.13.2423121221339.1921.08200
J. Hoyt RP2801-00033.04.913318186653.2541.1873
D. Paulino SP662-00029.06.523621218734.3001.4857
T. Sipp RP3100-00026.14.1018131231026.1881.0651
F. Martes RP742-00024.15.1823141441226.2561.4448
D. Diaz RP1011-10013.09.001714133420.3151.6217
R. Guduan RP700-0007.28.221077048.3031.836
A. Tolliver RP300-0005.03.60422045.2351.606
J. Gustave RP600-0005.05.40543072.2782.401
J. Jankowski RP201-0003.116.20766314.4122.405
N. Aoki LF100-0001.027.00133020.3333.00102
Total909061-292434809.03.93707370353105291915.2331.232160
PITCHINGGP
M. Fiers SP17
L. McCullers SP16
D. Keuchel SP11
J. Musgrove SP14
C. Morton SP12
B. Peacock RP21
C. Devenski RP36
M. Feliz RP37
L. Gregerson RP38
W. Harris RP34
K. Giles RP35
J. Hoyt RP28
D. Paulino SP6
T. Sipp RP31
F. Martes RP7
D. Diaz RP10
R. Guduan RP7
A. Tolliver RP3
J. Gustave RP6
J. Jankowski RP2
N. Aoki LF1
Total90
