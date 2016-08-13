  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Atlanta at Washington

Scoreboard
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Atlanta
(44-73)
1000000146111
Washington
(68-47)
20202100x7111
W: R. Lopez (1-1) L: R. Whalen (1-1) S: M. Melancon (33)
HR: ATL - F. Freeman (23)   WAS - D. Murphy (22),T. Turner (3)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Murphy's 4 RBIs leads Nationals past Braves 7-6

By BENJAMIN STANDIG
Associated Press
  •  

WASHINGTON (AP) Production from the top of the order and rookie pitcher Reynaldo Lopez fueled an early lead for the Washington Nationals. Then a relay throw saved the day for the NL contenders.

Daniel Murphy hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs, Lopez pitched seven innings for his first major league win and the Washington Nationals held off the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Saturday night.

Trailing 7-1 entering the eighth, Atlanta scored one run in the eighth and four in the ninth against the bullpen. Mark Melancon came on after the Braves scored twice in the ninth and recorded the final three outs for his 33rd save.

Erick Aybar's two-run double against Melancon pulled the Braves within one. With no outs and Freddie Freeman on deck, Aybar tried for third base and was thrown out by shortstop Danny Espinosa, who relayed the cutoff toss from center fielder Ben Revere.

The Braves challenged the call, but replay upheld the ruling.

''The game-saver was a relay that you work on all the time from Ben to Danny,'' Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. ''If (Danny) had a lesser arm, it would have been a runner on third.''

Trea Turner had three hits, including a homer and one of Washington's three triples. Revere had the other two and drove in a run for the NL East leaders.

The Nationals played their fifth straight game without injured right fielder Bryce Harper and first without former closer Jonathan Papelbon, who was released before the game to make room on the roster for Lopez (1-1). The right-handed Lopez allowed one run and five hits.

''It was a great performance,'' Baker said. ''We didn't want to blow that.''

Rob Whalen (1-1) surrendered six runs and six hits over five innings in his third big league start. The Braves have lost three of four.

Lopez, one of Washington's top prospects, didn't pitch five full innings in either of his previous big league starts, and this start opened with a thud. Freeman put Atlanta up 1-0 in the first with his 23rd home run, matching his career high. Lopez kept Atlanta scoreless from there while dancing out of occasional trouble.

''It's an incredible feeling especially since I'm trying to help the team get a playoff spot,'' the rookie said of his first win.

Baker said Lopez would ''probably'' get another start, but wouldn't commit.

Washington took a 2-1 lead in the first with Turner's leadoff triple and Murphy's towering drive down the right-field line.

Turner homered during a two-run third inning and scored his third run in the fifth on Revere's second triple.

Papelbon was 2-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 19 saves this season. He labored in July and only pitched 2 2/3 innings after his final blown save on July 26. The Nationals acquired Melancon a few days later from Pittsburgh.

THE NEW GUY

RHP Jason Hursh made his major league debut in the sixth inning one day after day after he called up from Triple-A Gwinnett. The reliever allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout.

WERTH STREAKING

Jayson Werth's sixth-inning single extended his on-base streak to 42-games. Werth owns the longest active streak in the majors and is one game behind Ryan Zimmerman's club record of 43 set in 2009.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Chris Withrow, on the DL since Aug. 8 with right elbow inflammation, had an MRI that showed no ligament damage. The right-hander will begin throwing Tuesday. ... The Braves recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned RHP Akeel Morris to Double-A Mississippi before the game.

Nationals: Harper had an MRI for his lingering neck issue, general manager Mike Rizzo announced Saturday. ''It was clean, so that's good news,'' Rizzo said, adding there are no plans to place Harper on the DL for now. The 2015 NL MVP last played Aug. 6.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Tyrell Jenkins (2-2, 3.92 ERA) allowed only two runs in 18 innings over his last three starts.

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (12-6, 2.88 ERA) is 4-1 with a 1.84 ERA in career starts against Atlanta.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
Players of the Game
Washington

T. Turner		 AB 5
R 3
H 3
HR 1
RBI 1
Atlanta

E. Aybar		 AB 5
R 1
H 2
HR 0
RBI 2
 

Related Video

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
Atlanta Braves
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Ender Inciarte, CF5111002.265.325.336
Erick Aybar, SS5122001.242.294.314
Freddie Freeman, 1B3111201.284.377.537
Matt Kemp, LF5021010.259.289.478
Nick Markakis, RF4010002.271.343.385
Adonis Garcia, 3B3000013.266.307.394
Jace Peterson, 2B3110103.259.346.386
A.J. Pierzynski, C4110003.216.233.301
Rob Whalen, P2010000.400.400.400
   Jason Hursh, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Gordon Beckham, PH1000011.225.315.360
   Chaz Roe, P0000000.000.000.000
   b-Jeff Francoeur, PH1111000.252.294.390
Totals36611633    
a-struck out for Hursh in the 7th
b-singled for Roe in the 9th
Batting
2B - Erick Aybar (14, Melancon), Nick Markakis (29, Lopez)
3B - Jace Peterson (1, Petit)
HR - Freddie Freeman (23, Lopez)
RBI - Ender Inciarte (17), Erick Aybar 2 (25), Freddie Freeman (54), Matt Kemp (75), Jeff Francoeur (32)
2-OUT RBI - Freddie Freeman (15)
Team LOB - 7
Fielding
E - Rob Whalen (1, Misplayed grounder)
Atlanta Braves
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Rob Whalen (L,1-1) 5666052 7.31
Jason Hursh 1311010 9.00
Chaz Roe 2200100 2.70
WP - Jason Hursh (1)
Pitches-Strikes - Rob Whalen 84-63, Jason Hursh 23-14, Chaz Roe 28-20
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Rob Whalen 7-4, Jason Hursh 2-0, Chaz Roe 3-3
Batters Faced - Rob Whalen 22, Jason Hursh 6, Chaz Roe 9
Washington Nationals
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Trea Turner, 2B5331004.315.345.537
Ben Revere, CF4221001.218.267.308
Daniel Murphy, 1B3114000.348.387.616
Anthony Rendon, 3B3000110.265.350.445
Jayson Werth, LF4110011.253.343.436
Brian Goodwin, RF4000011.154.154.154
Danny Espinosa, SS4011010.222.319.404
Pedro Severino, C4020010.417.533.417
Reynaldo Lopez, P3000011.000.000.000
   Sammy Solis, P0000000.000.000.000
   Shawn Kelley, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Clint Robinson, PH1010000.213.277.353
   Yusmeiro Petit, P0000000.167.167.167
   Mark Melancon, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals35711716    
a-singled for Kelley in the 8th
Batting
3B - Trea Turner (5, Whalen), Ben Revere 2 (7, Whalen)
HR - Trea Turner (3, Whalen), Daniel Murphy (22, Whalen)
SF - Daniel Murphy (6)
RBI - Trea Turner (14), Ben Revere (22), Daniel Murphy 4 (86), Danny Espinosa (57)
Team LOB - 6
Fielding
Outfield Assists - Ben Revere 1
DP - Espinosa-Turner-Murphy, Espinosa-Turner-Murphy-Turner-Espinosa
E - Pedro Severino (1, Interference)
Washington Nationals
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Reynaldo Lopez (W,1-1) 7511221 5.74
Sammy Solis 0.2211100 2.41
Shawn Kelley 0.1000010 2.79
Yusmeiro Petit 0233000 3.26
Mark Melancon (S,33) 1211000 1.51
WP - Shawn Kelley (2)
Pitches-Strikes - Reynaldo Lopez 100-71, Sammy Solis 15-8, Shawn Kelley 5-3, Yusmeiro Petit 10-8, Mark Melancon 15-9
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Reynaldo Lopez 9-9, Yusmeiro Petit 1-0, Mark Melancon 1-1
Batters Faced - Reynaldo Lopez 28, Sammy Solis 4, Shawn Kelley 1, Yusmeiro Petit 3, Mark Melancon 4
Game Information
Attendance - 38490
Game Time - 3:07
Temperature - 96
Umpires - Home - Tim Timmons, First Base - Pat Hoberg, Second Base - Mike Everitt, Third Base - Jordan Baker