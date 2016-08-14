  • My Scores
Baltimore at San Francisco

Scoreboard
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Baltimore
(65-51)
000000002250
San Francisco
(66-50)
02000220x670
W: M. Bumgarner (11-7) L: K. Gausman (3-10) S: S. Casilla (27)
HR: BAL - None   SF - B. Belt (14)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Bumgarner, Span lead Giants to 6-2 victory over Baltimore

By GIDEON RUBIN
Associated Press
  •  

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The San Francisco Giants got the victory they desperately needed.

Madison Bumgarner snapped a five-start winless streak with seven shutout innings, Denard Span had four RBIs and the Giants beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 on Saturday night.

The victory kept the Giants alone atop the NL West, a full game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat Pittsburgh 8-4.

The Giants were 6 1/2 games up at the All-Star break, but they entered Saturday 8-17 since, worst in the majors.

''We needed a win tonight,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. ''Madison, with what he's accomplished here and the big games that he's pitched, just gives the team a sense of confidence when he's out there.''

Bumgarner (11-7) had lost five of his previous seven decisions. He allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked three.

''I made pitches and didn't give in, things just went our way that's all really you can say,'' Bumgarner said.

The Orioles fell out of first place, a half-game behind Toronto, which beat Houston 4-2.

Span sparked the Giants with two-run singles in the second and sixth innings. Both came with two outs.

''It doesn't get much bigger than that,'' Bochy said. ''Twice you come up with men on second and third and get hits. ... Timely hitting is what wins ballgames for you and of course good pitching, and Bum threw a beautiful game.''

Kevin Gausman (3-10), who hasn't won on the road this season, lasted just four innings. He struck out nine batters and walked six, becoming the first pitcher in the majors to do so since 2013.

''I thought I threw a lot of strikes,'' Gausman said. ''The most frustrating thing was on the other side (they were) getting those pitches.''

''Sometimes borderline pitches are strikes, sometime they're balls,'' Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ''He worked a lot down in the zone and he wasn't getting the bottom of the zone. ... Anytime you walk six, there's a lot more to it than just missing. He wasn't the only one.''

Gausman fell to 0-9 on the road this season and is 0-16 in his last 25 road starts going back to Aug. 22, 2014.

Santiago Casilla faced one batter to get his 27th save.

Brandon Belt broke the game open in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer - his 14th - off Ubaldo Jimenez.

Joe Panik had three hits, including two ground-rule doubles, and scored two runs.

''It was definitely good to get (Bumgarner) a few runs early and then tack on at the end,'' Panik said. ''He's been so good for us, he deserves some run support.

''He pitched his tail off for us tonight, so definitely a good win all the way around.''

SPITTING IMAGE

The Giants unveiled a nine-foot bronze statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry. The legendary spitballer was a five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner. He played for the Giants for 10 years (1962-71) and is the fifth former Giant to be honored with a statue outside AT&T Park. Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Juan Marichal and Orlando Cepeda are the others.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Darren O'Day was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right rotator cuff strain. O'Day visited with team orthopedist Dr. Michael Jacobs and got a cortisone shot. The Orioles called up RHP Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. ... INF Steve Pearce, who missed five games with an injured flexor tendon in his right arm, wasn't in the starting lineup but was used as a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh inning.

Giants: LHP Josh Osich, on the disabled list since July 24 with a left forearm strain, threw a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts since being acquired in a trade from the Seattle Mariners. He's 4-4 with a 3.23 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) against San Francisco.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto is 0-2 with a 5.02 ERA in six starts since the All-Star break after going 13-1 with a 2.47 ERA in the first half. He is 0-2 with a 10.32 ERA in two career starts against Baltimore.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
Players of the Game
San Francisco

D. Span		 AB 5
R 0
H 2
HR 0
RBI 4
San Francisco

J. Panik		 AB 3
R 2
H 3
HR 0
RBI 0
 

Baltimore Orioles
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Adam Jones, CF5000012.276.320.464
J.J. Hardy, SS3010100.278.316.411
Manny Machado, 3B4010001.304.363.553
Mark Trumbo, RF4000022.260.309.526
Jonathan Schoop, 2B3000110.281.314.473
Chris Davis, 1B2100223.222.339.442
Caleb Joseph, C3010010.200.248.218
   a-Pedro Alvarez, PH0000000.258.315.524
   b-Matt Wieters, PH1110000.232.290.372
Nolan Reimold, LF3000102.226.303.375
Kevin Gausman, P1000010.000.333.000
   c-Yovani Gallardo, PH1000010.500.600.500
   Vance Worley, P0000000.000.000.000
   d-Steve Pearce, PH1000010.304.383.509
   Ubaldo Jimenez, P0000000.000.000.000
   e-Ryan Flaherty, PH1012000.221.301.324
Totals32252510    
a-announced for Joseph in the 9th
b-singled for Alvarez in the 9th
c-struck out for Gausman in the 5th
d-struck out for Worley in the 7th
e-singled for Jimenez in the 9th
Batting
2B - J.J. Hardy (18, Bumgarner), Manny Machado (34, Bumgarner)
RBI - Ryan Flaherty 2 (15)
2-OUT RBI - Ryan Flaherty 2 (5)
Team LOB - 8
Fielding
Outfield Assists - Mark Trumbo 1
Baltimore Orioles
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Kevin Gausman (L,3-10) 4222690 4.04
Vance Worley 2222120 3.12
Ubaldo Jimenez 2322221 6.87
Pitches-Strikes - Kevin Gausman 97-45, Vance Worley 28-15, Ubaldo Jimenez 35-21
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Kevin Gausman 1-2, Vance Worley 2-1, Ubaldo Jimenez 1-3
Batters Faced - Kevin Gausman 20, Vance Worley 8, Ubaldo Jimenez 11
San Francisco Giants
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Denard Span, CF5024012.263.331.358
Angel Pagan, LF2110311.288.343.431
Brandon Belt, 1B5112035.278.394.486
Buster Posey, C1000310.288.366.454
Brandon Crawford, SS4000014.272.336.434
Hunter Pence, RF3100122.272.346.427
Eduardo Nunez, 3B3100123.286.321.428
Joe Panik, 2B3230100.245.317.379
Madison Bumgarner, P3000025.172.260.313
   Derek Law, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Conor Gillaspie, PH1000001.259.297.408
   Sergio Romo, P0000000.000.000.000
   Javier Lopez, P0000000.000.000.000
   Santiago Casilla, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals30676913    
a-hit into fielder's choice for Law in the 8th
Batting
2B - Angel Pagan (16, Jimenez), Joe Panik 2 (12, Gausman)
HR - Brandon Belt (14, Jimenez)
RBI - Denard Span 4 (38), Brandon Belt 2 (60)
2-OUT RBI - Denard Span 4 (17)
SB - Angel Pagan (12, 2nd base off Jimenez/Joseph)
Team LOB - 9
San Francisco Giants
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Madison Bumgarner (W,11-7) 7300380 2.11
Derek Law 1000000 2.00
Sergio Romo 0.2011120 4.02
Javier Lopez 0211100 4.26
Santiago Casilla (S,27) 0.1000000 2.76
Pitches-Strikes - Madison Bumgarner 101-61, Derek Law 10-8, Sergio Romo 15-7, Javier Lopez 10-6, Santiago Casilla 1-1
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Madison Bumgarner 5-8, Derek Law 2-1, Santiago Casilla 1-0
Batters Faced - Madison Bumgarner 27, Derek Law 3, Sergio Romo 3, Javier Lopez 3, Santiago Casilla 1
Game Information
Attendance - 41456
Game Time - 2:59
Temperature - 62
Umpires - Home - Brian O'Nora, First Base - Jeff Kellogg, Second Base - John Tumpane, Third Base - Al Porter