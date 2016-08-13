  • My Scores
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Cincinnati
(48-67)
00100811011160
Milwaukee
(51-64)
0000020215142
W: D. Straily (8-6) L: Z. Davies (9-5)
HR: CIN - E. Suarez (19)   MIL - R. Braun (20),M. Maldonado (6)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Suarez homers, Reds score 8 runs in 6th to beat Brewers 11-5

By RICH ROVITO
Associated Press
  •  

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Cincinnati Reds used an eight-run sixth inning to turn a close game into a blowout.

Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run home run during the outburst and the Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-5 on Saturday night.

The Reds had seven hits in the key inning, including two by Joey Votto, and Milwaukee added two errors and a wild pitch by starter Zach Davies (9-5) that led to a run.

Votto had four hits and two RBIs and Billy Hamilton, Zack Cozart, Adam Duvall, Brandon Phillips, Tucker Barnhart and Suarez each had two hits for the Reds. Cincinnati had 16 hits in the game.

''Certainly there's a bunch of guys that had big games. Just a lot of good quality at-bats,'' Reds manager Bryan Price said. ''These games don't happen often in this sport, going from a 1-0 game to a 9-0 game.''

Dan Straily (8-6) allowed two runs and 10 hits while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings.

''You can't let those kind of ballgames slip away from you. They hit some pretty good pitches,'' Straily said. ''The offense tonight really carried the team and we did just a good enough job pitching to win the game.''

Votto raised his average above .300 for the first time this season.

''The first couple of months were really frustrating. I felt like I dug myself a pretty big hole,'' Votto said. ''I still feel like I am coming out of it.''

Ryan Braun hit a solo homer off Straily in the sixth.

Davies, who has emerged as Milwaukee's ace, gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings. He entered 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA over his previous six starts and hadn't allowed more than three runs since giving up six on June 30.

''It went pretty smoothly for the first five, being able to keep them off balance,'' Davies said. ''Then it kind of fell apart.''

Scooter Gennett had four hits for Milwaukee, tying a career high, and Martin Maldonado hit his sixth homer.

HISPANIC HERITAGE

Milwaukee and Cincinnati wore jerseys with ''Cerveceros'' and ''Los Rojas,'' respectively, across the front in honor of Hispanic heritage in baseball.

KEEPING WATCH

After Hamilton led off the game with an infield single, Davies tried to pick off the majors' leading basestealer six straight times with Votto at the plate. In all, Davies tried to pick Hamilton off 10 times.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra played catch for the first time as he works his way back from right elbow inflammation. Guerra has been out since Aug. 8 and is eligible to come off the disabled list on Friday. ... OF Domingo Santana needs at least 20 to 30 minor league at-bats before he's ready to return to the Brewers, manager Craig Counsell said. Santana has been out since June 10 with right elbow soreness. He began a second rehab assignment earlier this week with Class A Wisconsin. An earlier assignment was cut short when Santana again began to experience soreness in the elbow.

UP NEXT

Reds: Cody Reed (0-6, 6.36) will make his first-ever career start against the Brewers. He's coming off his best start of the season, tossing six shutout innings against St. Louis on Monday.

Brewers: Wily Peralta (4-8, 6.38) will make his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier this month. Peralta is 4-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 11 career starts versus the Reds.

 
Players of the Game
Milwaukee

S. Gennett		 AB 5
R 1
H 4
HR 0
RBI 1
Cincinnati

J. Votto		 AB 5
R 1
H 4
HR 0
RBI 2
 

Cincinnati Reds
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Billy Hamilton, CF4220002.258.314.352
   Tyler Holt, CF1000001.213.289.252
Zack Cozart, SS5221012.265.311.448
Joey Votto, 1B5142000.301.428.504
   Josh Smith, P0000000.250.250.500
Adam Duvall, LF4121023.247.301.528
Brandon Phillips, 2B5122003.282.320.404
Scott Schebler, RF4100102.172.248.313
Eugenio Suarez, 3B5223021.240.302.423
Tucker Barnhart, C5120011.263.327.395
Dan Straily, P3000010.000.051.000
   Jumbo Diaz, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Tony Renda, PH1001000.200.200.200
   Blake Wood, P0000000.000.000.000
   Ivan De Jesus Jr., 1B1000000.232.273.289
Totals4311161017    
a-hit into fielder's choice for J. Diaz in the 7th
Batting
2B - Joey Votto 2 (22, Blazek), Eugenio Suarez (13, Boyer)
3B - Billy Hamilton (3, Davies)
HR - Eugenio Suarez (19, Blazek)
SF - Adam Duvall (5)
RBI - Zack Cozart (46), Joey Votto 2 (59), Adam Duvall (76), Brandon Phillips 2 (48), Eugenio Suarez 3 (57), Tony Renda (2)
2-OUT RBI - Joey Votto (13)
Team LOB - 7
Fielding
Outfield Assists - Scott Schebler 1
Cincinnati Reds
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Dan Straily (W,8-6) 5.11022061 3.75
Jumbo Diaz 0.2000110 3.52
Blake Wood 1100010 3.25
Josh Smith 2333101 4.46
Pitches-Strikes - Dan Straily 102-64, Jumbo Diaz 22-13, Blake Wood 16-11, Josh Smith 38-24
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Dan Straily 3-5, Jumbo Diaz 1-0, Blake Wood 2-0, Josh Smith 2-4
Batters Faced - Dan Straily 24, Jumbo Diaz 3, Blake Wood 4, Josh Smith 10
Milwaukee Brewers
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Jonathan Villar, 3B4010121.302.386.441
Orlando Arcia, SS5000011.178.245.244
Ryan Braun, LF5221011.323.387.550
Scooter Gennett, 2B5141001.280.334.423
Chris Carter, 1B5010013.217.308.482
Hernan Perez, RF4020002.291.315.456
Keon Broxton, CF4121000.229.349.376
Martin Maldonado, C3112112.209.345.374
Zach Davies, P2010010.095.095.095
   Michael Blazek, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Ramon Flores, PH1000013.205.290.262
   Blaine Boyer, P0000000.000.000.000
   Carlos Torres, P0000000.000.000.000
   b-Andy Wilkins, PH1000000.130.231.304
   Corey Knebel, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals39514528    
a-struck out for Blazek in the 6th
b-flied out for Torres in the 8th
Batting
2B - Ryan Braun (18, Wood), Scooter Gennett (19, Smith), Hernan Perez (10, Straily), Keon Broxton (5, Smith)
HR - Ryan Braun (20, Straily), Martin Maldonado (6, Smith)
RBI - Ryan Braun (59), Scooter Gennett (39), Keon Broxton (11), Martin Maldonado 2 (13)
2-OUT RBI - Scooter Gennett (16), Martin Maldonado 2 (5)
SB - Jonathan Villar (46, 2nd base off Straily/Barnhart)
CS - Jonathan Villar (16, 3rd base by Straily/Barnhart)
Team LOB - 9
Fielding
E - Orlando Arcia (2, Throwing), Martin Maldonado (4, Throwing)
Milwaukee Brewers
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Zach Davies (L,9-5) 5855140 3.80
Michael Blazek 1442001 5.58
Blaine Boyer 1211000 3.31
Carlos Torres 1211010 2.79
Corey Knebel 1000020 3.77
WP - Zach Davies (3)
Pitches-Strikes - Zach Davies 95-60, Michael Blazek 27-18, Blaine Boyer 17-12, Carlos Torres 13-9, Corey Knebel 9-7
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Zach Davies 3-8, Michael Blazek 2-2, Blaine Boyer 2-1, Carlos Torres 1-1
Batters Faced - Zach Davies 24, Michael Blazek 8, Blaine Boyer 5, Carlos Torres 5, Corey Knebel 3
Game Information
Attendance - 30357
Game Time - 3:29
Temperature - 81
Umpires - Home - Todd Tichenor, First Base - Ryan Blakney, Second Base - Tony Randazzo, Third Base - Bill Miller