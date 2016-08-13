PHILADELPHIA (AP) Maikel Franco and his Philadelphia teammates didn't like the way the Rockies responded to his home run.

Franco hit a three-run homer, then later was in the middle of a testy exchange that led to the benches clearing and a pair of ejections as the Phillies beat Colorado 6-3 Saturday night.

On a hot, humid evening with a gametime temperature of 93 degrees and a heat index of 105, tempers flared in the fourth inning.

Rockies starter Tyler Anderson plunked Franco on the knee with his first pitch. Franco, who homered in his previous at-bat, stayed at home plate and stared out at Anderson while players from both teams barked at each other.

Anderson moved toward Franco and appeared to tell him to go to first base and that he didn't hit him on purpose.

Asked if he was mad, Franco said, ''A little bit because I wasn't expecting the ball coming.''

No punches were thrown, but both Anderson and Rockies manager Walt Weiss were ejected by plate umpire Eric Cooper. Anderson had to be restrained while walking angrily back to the dugout with shouts directed toward Cooper.

Crew chief Gary Cederstrom told a pool reporter that Cooper ejected Anderson without any prior warnings because the umpire felt the pitcher intentionally threw at Franco.

''I don't know whether he hit him on purpose or not,'' Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. ''It kind of looked like it. I'm not going to argue with the umpire.''

Both Weiss and Anderson said the pitcher merely was trying to pitch inside.

''It doesn't look good, but he definitely wasn't trying to hit him,'' Weiss said. ''We don't operate that way.''

Said Anderson: ''He was just on the plate a little more than he was last time, so we wanted to go in and try to open up the outer half a little more, which is part of pitching.''

Philadelphia had two batters hit by pitches, the Rockies got hit once. Although Cederstrom said warnings were issued to both teams following the ejections, nothing came of the subsequent two hit batters.

Was there was any correlation between the hit batsman?

''None whatsoever,'' Weiss said.

Cesar Hernandez had two hits while extending his on-base streak to 20 straight games for the Phillies, who won their third straight.

Daniel Descalso and Tony Wolters homered for Colorado, which has lost six of seven. Carlos Gonzalez extended his major league-leading hitting streak to 19 games.

Jerad Eickhoff (8-12) won despite giving up three runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Franco hit his 21st homer, stopping an 0-for-10 rut by connecting off Anderson (4-4).

Freddy Galvis singled home Franco in the fourth to make it a four-run advantage.

The Rockies climbed back in the sixth when Descalso's two-run shot and Wolters' solo homer pulled them within 4-3.

30 FOR GOMEZ

Jeanmar Gomez pitched a scoreless ninth, stranding two runners, for his 30th save in 33 opportunities.

''It's very impressive in the respect he was the last choice to be our closer,'' Mackanin said. ''We gave everybody an opportunity. He stayed with it and did a good job. He stays poised on the mound. He's such a great guy and he's been extremely valuable for us. It's been a good year for him.''

NEW STREAK

David Dahl doubled twice for the Rockies. He was hitless Friday night, stopping his major league-tying 17-game hitting streak to start a career.

QUICK NIGHT

Anderson's outing was the shortest of the 26-year-old's career and snapped a string of eight straight starts with at least six innings.

''It's just frustrating because your job as a starting pitcher is to give us a chance, and I obviously didn't do that today,'' Anderson said. ''Three innings and then putting a big, heavy weight on the bullpen's shoulders because of that. It's really disappointing.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Gonzalez (left ankle sprain) made his first start since Monday.

Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson's start scheduled for Wednesday has been pushed back tentatively to Saturday. Hellickson left his last start Wednesday at Los Angeles with back spasms. He will be further evaluated before his next start is finalized. ... RHP Zach Eflin is likely done for the season, manager Pete Mackanin said, after an MRI revealed a stress fracture in his right foot. Eflin was placed on the DL on Monday due to patellar tendinopathy in his knees. ... Mackanin also expects INF Andres Blanco (fractured left index finger), on the DL since July 25, to return the first week of September.

UP NEXT

The teams complete the three-game series Sunday when Phillies LHP Adam Morgan (1-7, 6.65) faces RHP Tyler Chatwood (10-7, 3.58). Morgan is begin recalled from Triple-A to fill Eflin's spot in the rotation.