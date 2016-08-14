  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Los Angeles at Cleveland

Scoreboard
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Los Angeles
(49-67)
010000000112
Cleveland
(66-48)
31000100x5140
W: M. Clevinger (1-1) L: M. Shoemaker (6-13)
HR: LAA - None   CLE - None
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Clevinger takes no-hitter into 6th, Indians 1-hit Angels

By STEVE HERRICK
Associated Press
  •  

CLEVELAND (AP) Mike Clevinger's night couldn't have gone much better.

Cleveland's rookie right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning to get his first major league win and beat the team that drafted and signed him.

Clevinger wore a big smile after the Indians one-hit the Los Angeles Angels in a 5-1 victory on Saturday night.

''It's storybook-esque,'' he said. ''It was everything and more that I could have imagined. It's hard to describe right now.''

Andrelton Simmons got Los Angeles' only hit on a grounder with two outs in the sixth. Shortstop Francisco Lindor got his glove on the ball while ranging to his right, but it bounced into left field for a single.

Clevinger (1-1) was removed after that to a standing ovation. The right-hander allowed one run, struck out three, walked four and threw 91 pitches.

Clevinger, who was dealing with a callous on his middle finger, allowed a run in the second, thanks to a pair of walks and an RBI groundout.

''About the fourth I was looking to see who was coming up on the scoreboard and I was like, `Wait, there's no hits up there,' he said. ''It kind of took me aback for a second. There's a run on the board. I'm not even thinking about hits at that point.''

''That was fun,'' Indians manager Terry Francona said. ''His stuff was pretty electric. He had some walks. There was some traffic, but he really competed.''

Clevinger was drafted by the Angels in 2011 and traded to the Indians three years later for reliever Vinnie Pestano.

Matt Shoemaker (6-13) allowed five runs in six innings for the Angels, who have dropped nine straight, their longest losing streak since 1999.

Cleveland scored three times in the first on an RBI double by Jose Ramirez and Lonnie Chisenhall's two-run single. Chris Gimenez added an RBI single in the sixth.

Johnny Giovatella's second-inning groundout scored the Angels' only run.

Clevinger has spent most of the season at Triple-A Columbus and was making his fifth major league start. He walked Mike Trout with two outs in the sixth before allowing the hit.

Four Cleveland relievers held Los Angeles hitless over the final 3 1/3 innings.

''I thought our approach at the plate was pretty good for the most part,'' Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ''We took our walks and hit some balls hard, but Clevinger had good stuff.''

Ramirez made two outstanding plays at third base and extended his hitting streak to 17 games. Lindor was 3 for 4 for the AL Central leaders.

The Indians have won the first three games of the series by a combined score of 32-8.

The start of the game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 11 minutes.

THE STREAK LIVES

Cleveland minor leaguer Francisco Mejia had his hitting streak stretched to 50 games when the official scorer changed a ruling on an error from the third inning more than an hour after Class A Lynchburg's 7-5 10-inning loss to Winston-Salem. Mejia chopped a grounder down the line, and third baseman Gerson Montilla missed trying to backhand it for a two-base error. The scorer changed the play to a double hours later after reviewing video and conferring with the teams.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Shane Robinson (strained right hip) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. OF Nick Buss had his contact selected from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Indians: DH Carlos Santana (head contusion) has been cleared to play and will likely be in the lineup Sunday. He was hit in the head by a foul ball while standing in the dugout Thursday.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jered Weaver is 7-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 12 games at Progressive Field.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his last start, a 3-1 win at Washington on Aug. 9.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
Players of the Game
Cleveland

M. Clevinger		 IP 5.2
H 1
ER 1
BB 4
K 3
Cleveland

L. Chisenhall		 AB 4
R 0
H 2
HR 0
RBI 2
 

Related Video

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
Los Angeles (A.L.) Angels
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Yunel Escobar, 3B3000100.314.363.398
Kole Calhoun, RF4000021.274.351.422
Mike Trout, DH2000211.311.423.550
Andrelton Simmons, SS2110211.281.314.351
Jefry Marte, 1B3000104.245.292.447
Jett Bandy, C4000001.270.326.467
Johnny Giavotella, 2B3001000.262.289.379
Nick Buss, CF3000021.000.000.000
Gregorio Petit, LF3000010.269.315.397
Matt Shoemaker, P0000000.000.000.000
   Mike Morin, P0000000.000.000.000
   Jose Alvarez, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals2711167    
Batting
RBI - Johnny Giavotella (31)
SB - Mike Trout (19, 2nd base off Clevinger/Gimenez)
Team LOB - 5
Fielding
Outfield Assists - Kole Calhoun 1
DP - Shoemaker-Giavotella-Marte
E - Yunel Escobar 2 (17, Throwing)
Los Angeles (A.L.) Angels
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Matt Shoemaker (L,6-13) 61255030 4.22
Mike Morin 1100010 4.69
Jose Alvarez 1100030 4.00
Pitches-Strikes - Matt Shoemaker 97-70, Mike Morin 19-14, Jose Alvarez 20-14
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Matt Shoemaker 6-5, Mike Morin 1-1, Jose Alvarez 1-0
Batters Faced - Matt Shoemaker 26, Mike Morin 4, Jose Alvarez 5
Cleveland Indians
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Rajai Davis, LF-CF4010001.263.326.410
Jason Kipnis, DH4010010.290.350.494
Francisco Lindor, SS4130001.312.360.456
Mike Napoli, 1B4120011.263.346.528
Jose Ramirez, 3B4111011.312.367.456
Lonnie Chisenhall, RF4022001.297.343.456
Tyler Naquin, CF3110001.307.372.582
   a-Brandon Guyer, PH-LF1000012.256.363.427
Chris Gimenez, C4121022.214.252.313
Michael Martinez, 2B3010010.263.291.355
Mike Clevinger, P0000000.000.000.000
   Dan Otero, P0000000.000.000.000
   Bryan Shaw, P0000000.000.000.000
   Andrew Miller, P0000000.000.000.000
   Cody Allen, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals35514407    
a-struck out for Naquin in the 8th
Batting
2B - Jose Ramirez (30, Shoemaker), Tyler Naquin (13, Shoemaker), Chris Gimenez (2, Shoemaker)
RBI - Jose Ramirez (51), Lonnie Chisenhall 2 (42), Chris Gimenez (10)
2-OUT RBI - Jose Ramirez (25), Lonnie Chisenhall 2 (17), Chris Gimenez (7)
SB - Lonnie Chisenhall (6, 2nd base off Shoemaker/Bandy)
CS - Rajai Davis (4, 2nd base by Shoemaker/Bandy), Francisco Lindor (5, 3rd base by Shoemaker/Bandy)
Team LOB - 6
Fielding
DP - Ramirez-Martinez-Napoli
Cleveland Indians
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Mike Clevinger (W,1-1) 5.2111430 5.81
Dan Otero (H,1) 0.1000000 1.52
Bryan Shaw 1000010 3.60
Andrew Miller 1000130 1.62
Cody Allen 1000100 2.39
Pitches-Strikes - Mike Clevinger 91-53, Dan Otero 4-2, Bryan Shaw 8-7, Andrew Miller 15-10, Cody Allen 15-9
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Mike Clevinger 6-8, Bryan Shaw 1-1, Cody Allen 1-1
Batters Faced - Mike Clevinger 22, Dan Otero 1, Bryan Shaw 3, Andrew Miller 4, Cody Allen 3
Game Information
Attendance - 30409
Game Time - 3:04
Temperature - 75
Umpires - Home - David Rackley, First Base - Clint Fagan, Second Base - Alfonso Marquez, Third Base - Larry Vanover