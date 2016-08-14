  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Seattle at Oakland

Scoreboard
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Seattle
(61-54)
000130000490
Oakland
(52-65)
0100020003110
W: H. Iwakuma (14-7) L: K. Graveman (8-8) S: E. Diaz (6)
HR: SEA - N. Cruz (29),R. Cano (26)   OAK - K. Davis (29)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Cano, Cruz homer, Mariners beat A's for 7th win in 8 games

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
  •  

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Hisashi Iwakuma's sore neck nearly prevented the Mariners pitcher from making his scheduled start and continued to bother him throughout the night.

The Mariners gave their right-hander two big reasons to stick it out - a pair of long home runs by Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz.

Another stellar outing from Seattle's bullpen helped, too.

Iwakuma pitched into the sixth inning for his 14th win and the Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Saturday night for their seventh victory in eight games.

''I was OK to go today, but as the game progressed I started to feel stiffness,'' Iwakuma said through an interpreter. ''My body was starting to fly open. I wasn't as high as I wanted it to be. I kind of felt that throughout the third, fourth, fifth inning, but I was able to get out of jams.''

Iwakuma (14-7) allowed three runs on nine hits for his eighth win in the last nine starts. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter for the fifth time this season.

Four Seattle relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Edwin Diaz retired three batters for his sixth save.

''Our bullpen was outstanding,'' Mariners manager Scott Servais said. ''Very, very good and they needed to be tonight. We didn't have much room for error. That's a good formula for a win.''

A day after squandering several scoring opportunities, the Mariners stranded two runners in the first and another in the third before breaking through.

Cruz hit his 29th home run leading off the fourth inning. Seth Smith singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the fifth and Cano hit the next pitch from Kendall Graveman (8-8) over the center-field wall for his 26th homer.

''We have guys that can hit line drives also but homers are good, too,'' Cruz said. ''Whatever way you can score runs, they're welcome.''

Khris Davis homered for the second consecutive day while Coco Crisp and Billy Butler had three hits apiece for Oakland.

Graveman allowed four runs over six innings and lost for the second time in his past 14 starts. He was pulled after 79 pitches.

''This year is a lengthy one for him so I don't think it's a bad thing to cut it short,'' A's manager Bob Melvin said, explaining his decision to pull Graveman. ''We had some good performances out of the bullpen. We had some guys rested come in.''

DAVIS MUSCLES UP AGAIN

Davis hit his 29th homer leading off the sixth, extending his career-high pace. What's most impressive is that 16 of Davis' home runs have come at the spacious Coliseum, normally considered a pitcher's park.

''He's making the Coliseum look like a hitter's park,'' Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt said. ''You're always making sure you're watching when he's at the plate.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: James Paxton threw a bullpen session and reported no pain six days after getting hit in his left elbow by a line drive. Paxton is on schedule to pitch Tuesday in Anaheim but a decision won't be made for certain until the team sees how he responds Sunday.

Athletics: Former closer Sean Doolittle (left shoulder strain) will begin a rehab assignment and pitch one inning for Triple-A Nashville on Monday. The plan is for Doolittle to make two more appearances in the minors before potentially joining the A's on their next homestand beginning Aug. 22. ... RHP Jesse Hahn (right shoulder strain) threw 30 pitches off the mound and could begin a rehab assignment soon. ... Josh Phegley (right knee strain) took batting practice before the game but has not done any catching.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (1-0) makes his seventh start in the series finale on Sunday. The lefty last started against Oakland on Sept. 23, 2014.

Athletics: RHP Zach Neal (2-1) faces the Mariners for the second time this season. His only loss of the year came against Seattle on May 25 when he allowed seven runs in four innings.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
Players of the Game
Seattle

R. Cano		 AB 4
R 1
H 1
HR 1
RBI 2
Oakland

B. Butler		 AB 4
R 2
H 3
HR 0
RBI 0
 

Seattle Mariners
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Norichika Aoki, LF5010003.248.319.324
Seth Smith, RF4121002.263.358.416
   Shawn O'Malley, RF0000000.246.314.366
Robinson Cano, 2B4112002.294.348.524
Nelson Cruz, DH4121010.285.368.543
Kyle Seager, 3B4000012.282.359.512
Adam Lind, 1B3010110.232.270.433
Leonys Martin, CF4000002.239.305.392
Chris Iannetta, C3020100.217.313.345
Ketel Marte, SS4100004.263.292.343
Hisashi Iwakuma, P0000000.000.000.000
   Nick Vincent, P0000000.000.000.000
   Arquimedes Caminero, P0000000.000.000.000
   Tom Wilhelmsen, P0000000.000.000.000
   Edwin Diaz, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals3549423    
Batting
2B - Chris Iannetta (12, Hendriks)
HR - Robinson Cano (26, Graveman), Nelson Cruz (29, Graveman)
RBI - Seth Smith (44), Robinson Cano 2 (73), Nelson Cruz (73)
2-OUT RBI - Seth Smith (10), Robinson Cano 2 (27)
Team LOB - 6
Fielding
DP - Lind-Marte
Seattle Mariners
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Hisashi Iwakuma (W,14-7) 5.1933021 3.84
Nick Vincent (H,12) 0.2100010 3.23
Arquimedes Caminero (H,4) 1100010 3.13
Tom Wilhelmsen (H,7) 1000010 6.94
Edwin Diaz (S,6) 1000010 1.69
Pitches-Strikes - Hisashi Iwakuma 94-68, Nick Vincent 9-8, Arquimedes Caminero 13-8, Tom Wilhelmsen 11-8, Edwin Diaz 9-7
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Hisashi Iwakuma 7-6, Nick Vincent 1-0, Arquimedes Caminero 1-1, Tom Wilhelmsen 2-0, Edwin Diaz 1-1
Batters Faced - Hisashi Iwakuma 24, Nick Vincent 3, Arquimedes Caminero 4, Tom Wilhelmsen 3, Edwin Diaz 3
Oakland Athletics
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Coco Crisp, CF5031010.239.307.410
Marcus Semien, SS4000004.242.303.452
Stephen Vogt, C4020001.275.320.433
Khris Davis, LF4111024.252.292.509
Yonder Alonso, 1B4000013.259.317.366
Billy Butler, DH4230000.293.344.434
Jake Smolinski, RF4011012.282.350.436
Ryon Healy, 3B4010012.223.247.404
Max Muncy, 2B3000003.209.303.328
   a-Danny Valencia, PH1000000.288.339.462
Kendall Graveman, P0000000.000.000.000
   John Axford, P0000000.000.000.000
   Marc Rzepczynski, P0000000.000.000.000
   Liam Hendriks, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals37311306    
a-grounded out for Muncy in the 9th
Batting
2B - Billy Butler 2 (16, Iwakuma)
HR - Khris Davis (29, Iwakuma)
RBI - Coco Crisp (46), Khris Davis (73), Jake Smolinski (23)
2-OUT RBI - Coco Crisp (24)
SB - Coco Crisp (7, 2nd base off Caminero/Iannetta)
Team LOB - 7
Fielding
DP - Muncy-Semien-Alonso
Oakland Athletics
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Kendall Graveman (L,8-8) 6744122 4.37
John Axford 1000100 4.34
Marc Rzepczynski 1.1100010 3.15
Liam Hendriks 0.2100000 4.23
WP - John Axford (3)
Pitches-Strikes - Kendall Graveman 79-50, John Axford 23-14, Marc Rzepczynski 22-16, Liam Hendriks 11-8
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Kendall Graveman 9-6, John Axford 2-1, Marc Rzepczynski 3-0, Liam Hendriks 1-1
Batters Faced - Kendall Graveman 25, John Axford 4, Marc Rzepczynski 5, Liam Hendriks 3
Game Information
Attendance - 35067
Game Time - 2:58
Temperature - 66
Umpires - Home - Chris Guccione, First Base - Mark Wegner, Second Base - Mike Muchlinski, Third Base - Marty Foster