  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Baltimore at San Francisco

Scoreboard
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Baltimore
(66-51)
0000102238151
San Francisco
(66-51)
0102400007141
W: B. Brach (7-1) L: S. Casilla (2-4) S: Z. Britton (37)
HR: BAL - M. Trumbo (34),J. Schoop (18)   SF - H. Pence (8)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Schoop homers, O's overcome 6-run deficit to beat Giants 8-7

By GIDEON RUBIN
Associated Press
  •  

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) In a lineup full of sluggers and superstars, Jonathan Schoop has had the timeliest hits for the Baltimore Orioles.

He delivered again with a three-run homer in the ninth inning Sunday, when the Baltimore Orioles overcame a six-run deficit to give the struggling San Francisco Giants another deflating loss, 8-7.

''Oh, the feeling is amazing,'' Schoop said.

Schoop smacked a 1-0 curveball off closer Santiago Casilla (2-4) into the left-field bleachers after Manny Machado singled and Mark Trumbo walked.

''I see (center fielder) Angel (Pagan) is going back and I say `please get out ball, please go,' and it went out,'' Schoop said.

Baltimore has four players (Trumbo, Machado, Chris Davis and Adam Jones) with more than 20 homers this season, but Schoop leads the Orioles with 12 game-winning RBIs.

''Good things seem to follow him around,'' Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ''He's getting out of the game what he puts into it. Jon doesn't cheat the game. It's good to see people who approach the game that way get a return for it.''

Matt Wieters had a career-best five hits, including a triple, and the Orioles won for the third time in four games and concluded a 10-game trip with an even record. Baltimore trails Toronto by half a game in the AL East.

Baltimore trailed 7-1 after six but got two runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

The Giants led the NL West by 6 1/2 games at the All-Star break but have gone 9-18 since. They remained one game ahead of the Dodgers, who lost to Pittsburgh 11-3.

''They're a good club,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of the Orioles. ''They have a dangerous lineup one through eight there, they can hurt you, that's what happened today.''

Brad Brach (7-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Baltimore.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto extended his streak of winless starts to six. He allowed one run, eight hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings.

Trevor Brown had two hits and three RBIs, Angel Pagan doubled twice and Hunter Pence homered for the first time since coming off a two-month stint on the disabled list for the Giants.

Brown had a two-run single that highlighted a four-run fifth inning. Pagan extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Orioles closer Zach Britton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 37th save in 37 chances, extending the longest streak ever for a left-hander in the majors.

Baltimore lefty Wade Miley allowed seven runs (six earned), eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. He was acquired from Seattle on July 31 and remains winless with his new team.

Derek Law allowed one hit in a scoreless 2/3 of an inning in the eighth that extended his consecutive streak of scoreless outings to 19.

Trumbo hit his major league-leading 34th homer off Hunter Strickland in the top of the eighth inning to move ahead of Edwin Encarnacion, who hit his 33rd earlier in the day for Toronto.

BATGIRL HONORED

The Giants unveiled a plaque in their dugout before the game commemorating Alexis Busch, the first full-time bat girl in major league history, who was killed in a sailing crash in 2012 at age 26. She was the daughter of former Giants executive vice president Corey Busch and served as the team's batgirl from 2000 to 2001.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Showalter took note of CF Jones' return to the lineup without complaints after getting hit on his finger and knee trying to bunt in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game. ''It's an honor to watch him post up every day,'' Showalter said.

Giants: C Buster Posey was scratched from the lineup just before first pitch with lower back tightness. ... OF Mac Williamson, on the disabled list since Aug. 1 with a left shoulder strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. ... RHP Cory Gearrin, out since July 6 with a right shoulder strain, pitched for a second straight day on Saturday for Triple-A Sacramento. He'll continue his rehab assignment as the Giants consider the timing of his return.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Yovani Gallardo will pitch the series opener with Boston on Tuesday. Gallardo is 1-3 with a 4.70 ERA in his last eight starts but has had two straight quality starts, allowing three earned runs in 12 innings over that stretch.

Giants: Newly acquired LHP Matt Moore will make his home debut in a series opener with Pittsburgh. He is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in his first two starts with San Francisco and 7-8 with a 3.99 ERA in 23 combined starts with the Giants and Tampa Bay.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
Players of the Game
Baltimore

J. Schoop		 AB 5
R 2
H 2
HR 1
RBI 3
San Francisco

T. Brown		 AB 5
R 0
H 3
HR 0
RBI 3
 

Related Video

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
Baltimore Orioles
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Adam Jones, CF4012002.276.319.462
Hyun Soo Kim, LF5031001.319.400.435
Manny Machado, 3B5120013.305.363.552
Chris Davis, 1B5000043.220.335.437
Mark Trumbo, RF4111101.260.310.531
   Nolan Reimold, PR-RF0100000.226.303.375
Jonathan Schoop, 2B5223001.282.315.479
Matt Wieters, C5250000.245.301.393
J.J. Hardy, SS5011024.277.314.407
Wade Miley, P1000000.125.125.125
   Tyler Wilson, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Pedro Alvarez, PH0100100.258.318.524
   Donnie Hart, P0000000.000.000.000
   b-Steve Pearce, PH1000002.302.381.507
   Brad Brach, P0000000.000.000.000
   Zach Britton, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals40815827    
a-walked for Wilson in the 7th
b-flied out for Hart in the 8th
Batting
2B - Hyun Soo Kim (12, Cueto), Matt Wieters (12, Cueto)
3B - Matt Wieters (1, Casilla)
HR - Mark Trumbo (34, Strickland), Jonathan Schoop (18, Casilla)
SF - Adam Jones (6)
SH - Wade Miley (1)
RBI - Adam Jones 2 (69), Hyun Soo Kim (13), Mark Trumbo (85), Jonathan Schoop 3 (62), J.J. Hardy (29)
2-OUT RBI - Adam Jones (25), Hyun Soo Kim (7), Jonathan Schoop 3 (29)
Team LOB - 9
Fielding
E - Mark Trumbo (5, Dropped fly)
Baltimore Orioles
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Wade Miley 4.1876211 5.23
Tyler Wilson 1.2400110 4.88
Donnie Hart 1100000 0.00
Brad Brach (W,7-1) 1000010 1.34
Zach Britton (S,37) 1100110 0.54
IBB - Posey by Zach Britton
Pitches-Strikes - Wade Miley 83-55, Tyler Wilson 40-28, Donnie Hart 9-6, Brad Brach 11-8, Zach Britton 24-12
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Wade Miley 8-5, Tyler Wilson 2-2, Donnie Hart 3-0, Zach Britton 2-0
Batters Faced - Wade Miley 24, Tyler Wilson 10, Donnie Hart 4, Brad Brach 3, Zach Britton 5
San Francisco Giants
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Denard Span, CF6000007.259.327.353
Angel Pagan, LF5120004.289.344.437
Brandon Belt, 1B4111111.278.394.484
Hunter Pence, RF5121021.274.347.439
Eduardo Nunez, 3B4210001.286.321.426
   Hunter Strickland, P0000000.000.000.000
   Derek Law, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Gregor Blanco, PH1000000.226.314.317
   Santiago Casilla, P0000000.000.000.000
Brandon Crawford, SS4210112.272.337.435
Trevor Brown, C5033003.266.311.410
Joe Panik, 2B4011101.245.318.377
Johnny Cueto, P3021000.115.148.115
   Ehire Adrianza, 3B1010000.300.364.500
   b-Buster Posey, PH0000100.288.368.454
   Conor Gillaspie, PR0000000.259.297.408
Totals42714744    
a-flied out for Law in the 8th
b-was walked intentionally for Adrianza in the 9th
Batting
2B - Angel Pagan 2 (18, Miley), Brandon Crawford (19, Miley)
HR - Hunter Pence (8, Miley)
RBI - Brandon Belt (61), Hunter Pence (38), Trevor Brown 3 (19), Joe Panik (39), Johnny Cueto (3)
2-OUT RBI - Trevor Brown (10), Johnny Cueto (1)
SB - Eduardo Nunez (29, 2nd base off Miley/Wieters)
Team LOB - 12
Fielding
E - Angel Pagan (6, Misplayed grounder)
San Francisco Giants
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Johnny Cueto 6.2833140 2.97
Hunter Strickland 0.2322021 2.87
Derek Law (H,9) 0.2100000 1.97
Santiago Casilla (L,2-4; BS,6) 1333111 3.28
WP - Johnny Cueto (3)
Pitches-Strikes - Johnny Cueto 104-69, Hunter Strickland 22-15, Derek Law 10-7, Santiago Casilla 23-14
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Johnny Cueto 9-7
Batters Faced - Johnny Cueto 29, Hunter Strickland 5, Derek Law 3, Santiago Casilla 7
Game Information
Attendance - 41268
Game Time - 3:14
Temperature - 62
Umpires - Home - Jeff Kellogg, First Base - John Tumpane, Second Base - Al Porter, Third Base - Brian O'Nora