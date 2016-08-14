SAN FRANCISCO (AP) In a lineup full of sluggers and superstars, Jonathan Schoop has had the timeliest hits for the Baltimore Orioles.

He delivered again with a three-run homer in the ninth inning Sunday, when the Baltimore Orioles overcame a six-run deficit to give the struggling San Francisco Giants another deflating loss, 8-7.

''Oh, the feeling is amazing,'' Schoop said.

Schoop smacked a 1-0 curveball off closer Santiago Casilla (2-4) into the left-field bleachers after Manny Machado singled and Mark Trumbo walked.

''I see (center fielder) Angel (Pagan) is going back and I say `please get out ball, please go,' and it went out,'' Schoop said.

Baltimore has four players (Trumbo, Machado, Chris Davis and Adam Jones) with more than 20 homers this season, but Schoop leads the Orioles with 12 game-winning RBIs.

''Good things seem to follow him around,'' Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ''He's getting out of the game what he puts into it. Jon doesn't cheat the game. It's good to see people who approach the game that way get a return for it.''

Matt Wieters had a career-best five hits, including a triple, and the Orioles won for the third time in four games and concluded a 10-game trip with an even record. Baltimore trails Toronto by half a game in the AL East.

Baltimore trailed 7-1 after six but got two runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

The Giants led the NL West by 6 1/2 games at the All-Star break but have gone 9-18 since. They remained one game ahead of the Dodgers, who lost to Pittsburgh 11-3.

''They're a good club,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of the Orioles. ''They have a dangerous lineup one through eight there, they can hurt you, that's what happened today.''

Brad Brach (7-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Baltimore.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto extended his streak of winless starts to six. He allowed one run, eight hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings.

Trevor Brown had two hits and three RBIs, Angel Pagan doubled twice and Hunter Pence homered for the first time since coming off a two-month stint on the disabled list for the Giants.

Brown had a two-run single that highlighted a four-run fifth inning. Pagan extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Orioles closer Zach Britton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 37th save in 37 chances, extending the longest streak ever for a left-hander in the majors.

Baltimore lefty Wade Miley allowed seven runs (six earned), eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. He was acquired from Seattle on July 31 and remains winless with his new team.

Derek Law allowed one hit in a scoreless 2/3 of an inning in the eighth that extended his consecutive streak of scoreless outings to 19.

Trumbo hit his major league-leading 34th homer off Hunter Strickland in the top of the eighth inning to move ahead of Edwin Encarnacion, who hit his 33rd earlier in the day for Toronto.

BATGIRL HONORED

The Giants unveiled a plaque in their dugout before the game commemorating Alexis Busch, the first full-time bat girl in major league history, who was killed in a sailing crash in 2012 at age 26. She was the daughter of former Giants executive vice president Corey Busch and served as the team's batgirl from 2000 to 2001.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Showalter took note of CF Jones' return to the lineup without complaints after getting hit on his finger and knee trying to bunt in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game. ''It's an honor to watch him post up every day,'' Showalter said.

Giants: C Buster Posey was scratched from the lineup just before first pitch with lower back tightness. ... OF Mac Williamson, on the disabled list since Aug. 1 with a left shoulder strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. ... RHP Cory Gearrin, out since July 6 with a right shoulder strain, pitched for a second straight day on Saturday for Triple-A Sacramento. He'll continue his rehab assignment as the Giants consider the timing of his return.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Yovani Gallardo will pitch the series opener with Boston on Tuesday. Gallardo is 1-3 with a 4.70 ERA in his last eight starts but has had two straight quality starts, allowing three earned runs in 12 innings over that stretch.

Giants: Newly acquired LHP Matt Moore will make his home debut in a series opener with Pittsburgh. He is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in his first two starts with San Francisco and 7-8 with a 3.99 ERA in 23 combined starts with the Giants and Tampa Bay.