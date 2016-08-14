  • My Scores
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Cincinnati
(48-68)
000001020370
Milwaukee
(52-64)
33010000x780
W: W. Peralta (5-8) L: C. Reed (0-7)
HR: CIN - J. Votto (19)   MIL - R. Braun (21),R. Braun (22)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Braun homers twice, doubles, drives in 6 as Brewers top Reds

By ANDREW GRUMAN
Associated Press
  •  

MILWAUKEE (AP) With Jonathan Lucroy no longer around, the Milwaukee Brewers have needed Ryan Braun to carry an even heavier offensive load.

Braun continued his torrid second half by hitting two homers, doubling and driving in six runs Sunday as the Brewers avoided a sweep with a 7-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

''He's really locked in and producing, for sure,'' Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. ''We were worried a little about what would happen after losing the hitter (Jonathan Lucroy) behind him, but he's responded really well and he's certainly been swinging the bat great.''

Braun hit a two-run double in the first inning, a three-run homer in the second and his 22nd home run in the fourth.

It was Braun's fourth multihomer game of the season and the 26th of his career. He is hitting .381 (32 for 84) with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 23 games since the All-Star break.

''Over the last couple weeks I've swung the bat pretty well and the pitches that I have gotten to hit, I haven't missed many of them,'' Braun said. ''That's what leads to sustained success.''

Joey Votto homered, doubled and drove in all three Reds runs.

Wily Peralta (5-8) allowed one run on four hits over six innings to earn his first win since June 11.

Making the most of a second chance, Peralta has a 2.25 ERA in two starts since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 8. He was clocked as high as 99 mph Sunday.

''It feels great,'' Peralta said. ''I think I'm in good shape right now. My mechanics have been pretty good. That's one of the reasons my velocity has been there, has been up in my last few starts. Just being consistent in my delivery, that's all.''

Rookie Cody Reed (0-7) was tagged for six runs on five hits and three walks before being pulled after Braun's home run in the second. Braun homered later off reliever Keyvius Sampson.

Reed needed 46 pitches to get through the first inning. Nine Brewers came to the plate, combining for two hits, three walks, a hit batter and four stolen bases.

''I just wasn't making very good pitches,'' Reed said. ''It's not like I'm trying to make bad pitches. I just, like I said, getting out there and compete the best I can, and I'm not giving my team a very good chance to win. Ever since I've been here, every time I go out, I'm not giving them a very good chance. It's frustrating for me.''

Billy Hamilton had three hits for the Reds, including two doubles. He scored from first on Votto's bloop double in the sixth.

Votto hit his 19th homer of the season off Carlos Torres in the eighth.

GOING DEEP

Milwaukee has homered in 17 straight games, its longest run since setting the franchise record at 20 games from July 1-24, 2008.

GETTING INTO THE ACT

Brewers 1B Chris Carter stole his first base in 182 games when he swiped second in the first inning. His last steal came June 7, 2015, while playing with Houston.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 2B Brandon Phillips left the game in the second inning with a bruised left knee. He was injured when Orlando Arcia slid into him on a stolen base attempt in the first inning. X-rays taken on his left knee were negative. ... RHP Alfredo Simon (right trapezius) and RHP A.J. Morris were scheduled to throw one inning for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Brewers: OF Domingo Santana (right elbow soreness) hit a home run Saturday during a game on a rehab assignment for Class A Wisconsin.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Brandon Finnegan (7-8, 4.45 ERA) will face Miami for the first time in his career Monday. He allowed three runs on six hits with six walks over six innings Aug. 9 against St. Louis.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (4-4, 4.83 ERA) and RHP Chase Anderson (7-10, 4.93 ERA) will start a day-night doubleheader Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

 
Cincinnati Reds
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Billy Hamilton, CF4130010.264.318.362
Zack Cozart, SS4110013.265.311.446
Joey Votto, 1B4123001.303.429.514
Adam Duvall, LF4000021.245.298.523
Brandon Phillips, 2B1000000.282.319.403
   Ivan De Jesus Jr., 2B2010100.236.281.292
Scott Schebler, RF3000122.167.248.304
Eugenio Suarez, 3B4000013.238.300.419
Ramon Cabrera, C4000012.240.278.300
Cody Reed, P0000000.000.083.000
   Keyvius Sampson, P2000010.000.000.000
   Ross Ohlendorf, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Tyler Holt, PH1000000.211.287.250
   Tony Cingrani, P0000000.0001.000.000
Totals3337329    
a-flied out for Ohlendorf in the 8th
Batting
2B - Billy Hamilton 2 (19, Peralta), Joey Votto (23, Peralta)
HR - Joey Votto (19, Torres)
RBI - Joey Votto 3 (62)
2-OUT RBI - Joey Votto 3 (16)
PK - Joey Votto (1, Peralta)
Team LOB - 5
Cincinnati Reds
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Cody Reed (L,0-7) 1566311 7.36
Keyvius Sampson 5211141 3.81
Ross Ohlendorf 1000010 4.56
Tony Cingrani 1100120 3.83
HBP - Elmore (by Cody Reed)
Pitches-Strikes - Cody Reed 53-28, Keyvius Sampson 82-51, Ross Ohlendorf 7-6, Tony Cingrani 22-12
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Keyvius Sampson 4-7, Ross Ohlendorf 1-1
Batters Faced - Cody Reed 12, Keyvius Sampson 18, Ross Ohlendorf 3, Tony Cingrani 5
Milwaukee Brewers
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Keon Broxton, CF4210122.230.351.381
Orlando Arcia, SS4210122.184.259.245
Ryan Braun, LF4336010.328.391.571
Chris Carter, 1B4020020.220.309.485
Hernan Perez, 3B3000113.288.314.450
Scooter Gennett, 2B4000004.277.331.418
Manny Pina, C2000201.429.556.714
Jake Elmore, RF3011000.182.357.205
   Tyler Thornburg, P0000000.000.000.000
Wily Peralta, P3000003.080.077.200
   Rob Scahill, P0000000.000.000.000
   Carlos Torres, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Ramon Flores, PH-RF1000002.204.289.261
Totals3278758    
a-lined out for Torres in the 8th
Batting
2B - Keon Broxton (6, Reed), Ryan Braun (19, Reed), Chris Carter (22, Sampson)
HR - Ryan Braun 2 (22, Reed)
RBI - Ryan Braun 6 (65), Jake Elmore (3)
2-OUT RBI - Jake Elmore (3)
SB - Keon Broxton 2 (14, 2nd base off Reed/R. Cabrera), Orlando Arcia (2, 2nd base off Reed/R. Cabrera), Chris Carter (1, 2nd base off Reed/R. Cabrera)
Team LOB - 7
Milwaukee Brewers
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Wily Peralta (W,5-8) 6411150 6.00
Rob Scahill 1100010 3.38
Carlos Torres 1222021 3.05
Tyler Thornburg 1000110 2.08
Pitches-Strikes - Wily Peralta 100-60, Rob Scahill 13-10, Carlos Torres 17-11, Tyler Thornburg 19-11
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Wily Peralta 8-4, Rob Scahill 1-1
Batters Faced - Wily Peralta 22, Rob Scahill 4, Carlos Torres 5, Tyler Thornburg 4
Game Information
Attendance - 30103
Game Time - 2:52
Temperature - 82
Umpires - Home - Ryan Blakney, First Base - Tony Randazzo, Second Base - Bill Miller, Third Base - Todd Tichenor